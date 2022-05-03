 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   If you bought a PowerBall ticket at the Warren Market on 5/5/2021, you have 48 hours to claim your $1 million prize   (mlive.com) divider line
    PSA, Powerball, Mega Millions, old tickets, winning Powerball ticket, Lottery players, Lottery, Powerball ticket, Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division  
470 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2022 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)



blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i always wonder (i mean i suppose i could look it up) how many decent sized jackpots go unclaimed because it was like a 250 million dollar drawing, you are someone like me who bought the ticket on a lark, saw the next day that someone from Alabama won, and just tossed\forgot about\whatever the ticket without checking to see if you won a smaller prize.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, my mom always buys my wife and i a few scratchers for minor holidays. I don't know why, i don't think either of us have ever bought a scratcher on our own.

So for years, i'd save up all the 2 dollar, 5 dollar etc ones we would win on, with this dream of one day being able to get a 100 dollar scratcher.

Yeah, turns out there is a time limit on those.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Here it is. Pay me.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was me. I decided the schools needed the money more than I did.

Learn well, kids. Vote Democratic.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you'd like to be the next player from Michigan to win a huge lottery prize, take a look at these tips from lottery expert Richard Lustig.

Oh, this ought to be good...

• Don't buy quick picks/easy picks:"The problem with buying quick picks is every time you buy one, you get a different set of numbers. So your odds are always the same," Lustig said.  He explains that by playing the same numbers every drawing, every time you lose, your odds increase -- ever so slightly - that they could hit the next time.

[morbo.gif] "Statistics do not work that way!  Goodnight!"

Avoid birthdays and anniversary dates:Picking dates limits the numbers you can choose to between 1 and 31. However, in Mega Millions, players must choose between 1 and 75. So by playing dates, more than half of the numbers available to you to choose are not an option.

Ok, that's legit.  To a degree.  1-2-3-4-5-6 isn't any statistically less-likely than 70-71-72-73-74-75, but if you never pick numbers over 31, then yes, you're disqualifying yourself from every drawing that pulls any number over 31 -- more than half the draws.  Technically the advice should be "avoid exclusivelyplaying birthdays and anniversary dates," but ok.

• Never change your numbers:Once you've found the set of numbers that works for you, he says it's important that you never change those numbers. Because every time you change your numbers, you're starting over at the absolute lowest odds possible.

No.  A thousand times no.  This is as mathematically wrong as one can get.  There is literally no advantage to playing the same numbers over and over again compared to playing new numbers ever time.  That's how randomness works.
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can use $1 million right now....
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, the 'avoid birthdays' is a legitimate strategy because doing so eliminates more of the potential ties; but otherwise, the odds never change from drawing to drawing.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I'm sure this guys advice in roulette is to just pick a color, and continue doubling your bet every time you lose.
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I'm sure this guys advice in roulette is to just pick a color, and continue doubling your bet every time you lose.


Martingale System.  That doesn't work, either.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: LineNoise: I'm sure this guys advice in roulette is to just pick a color, and continue doubling your bet every time you lose.

Martingale System.  That doesn't work, either.


I mean, it does if you have infinite money and infinite time and there are no table limits and you immediately cash in and leave after winning.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Also, sympathy on the upcoming anniversary of your passing from a mysterious heart attack <frowny face>
 
Uzzah
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Martingale System.  That doesn't work, either.

I mean, it does if you have infinite money and infinite time and there are no table limits and you immediately cash in and leave after winning.


If I had infinite money, I wouldn't need a gambling system.  "A trillion dollars on red!  Oh well, I lost.  Looks like I still have ... *counts bankroll* ... exactly as much as I came in with!"
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Of course he's wrong.

Everyone knows the oils and fingerprints on the numbers chosen during previous drawings affect the trajectory and collision properties of the balls in the drum. That's why you should always play last week's numbers this week, unless the average humidity has been over 55%, which keeps the dust levels down, so the oils make the older balls stickier and less likely to enter the tube. Of course, that's if the temperature is below 80F, since the heat makes the balls expand at an even rate but at lower temps, the presence of more square mm of ink on certain numbers makes differential heating from studio lights matter more than the ambient temps.

It's all laid out in my new book on Amazon, which you should buy, called "I'm a Lottery Expert Which is Why I Write Books Instead of Buying Winning Tickets". Buy now and you'll get a free copy of my DVD course "Make Millions Flipping Houses But I'm Making Infomercials Instead".
 
bronskrat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Siiiiiiiiiiiiiiigh...

I guess I'll go get my million now.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Two women are standing by.
 
