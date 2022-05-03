 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Pope propositions Putin, proffers peace, politely pushes propitious pacifism   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
21
    More: Interesting, Russia, Russian Orthodox Church, Corriere della Sera, Ukraine, Pope Francis, Vladimir Putin, Russians, President Vladimir Putin  
•       •       •

353 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2022 at 2:05 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Punt!!
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/golfclap
 
King Something
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Penis.
 
CCNP
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Papal Bull?
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well if anyone can reason with the head of an international crime syndicate its Putin.
 
wage0048
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Any "Peace" plan that does not include all of the following would be a non-starter:

1) Remove all Russian military assets from Ukraine (including Crimea) and establish a demilitarized zone including (at a minimum) all Russian land within 100 miles of any part of Ukraine.

2) Return all persons forcibly transported from Ukraine.

3) Pay the actual costs of rebuilding all infrastructure destroyed during the conflict (including during the annexation of Crimea).

4) Scuttle the entire Black Sea naval fleet.

5) Pay reparations of $1 trillion plus $1 million for each Ukrainian killed during the war.

6) Deliver Putin, Lavrov, and everyone else responsible for the planning of this invasion to the Hague where they will be tried for crimes against humanity.

7) Make public statements every day for a minimum of a month on every Russian TV station, radio station, and print publication acknowledging that the war in Ukraine was entirely based on lies and fabrications by the Russian government, was a war of aggression against an innocent neighbor, and that everything it has cost the Russian state and people is entirely the fault of the Russian government.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Since putin is presumably in thrall to the russian orthodox church, such a meeting would be largely fruitless.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's cute because the Pope thinks this will make a difference.
 
anuran
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Since putin is presumably in thrall to the russian orthodox church, such a meeting would be largely fruitless.


In Russia it's the other way around. The ROC is a tool of the Czar.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Putin punks Pope, promptly poisons Pontiff.  Polonium!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Putin passes, pushing polonium pipe to perplexed Pontiff
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Shaking novichok-tainted fist at Jack Sabbath who had approximately the same joke
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

anuran: KRSESQ: Since putin is presumably in thrall to the russian orthodox church, such a meeting would be largely fruitless.

In Russia it's the other way around. The ROC is a tool of the Czar.


Either way, the point stands.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: putin is presumably in thrall to the russian orthodox church


And vice versa
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wage0048: Any "Peace" plan that does not include all of the following would be a non-starter:

1) Remove all Russian military assets from Ukraine (including Crimea) and establish a demilitarized zone including (at a minimum) all Russian land within 100 miles of any part of Ukraine.

2) Return all persons forcibly transported from Ukraine.

3) Pay the actual costs of rebuilding all infrastructure destroyed during the conflict (including during the annexation of Crimea).

4) Scuttle the entire Black Sea naval fleet.

5) Pay reparations of $1 trillion plus $1 million for each Ukrainian killed during the war.

6) Deliver Putin, Lavrov, and everyone else responsible for the planning of this invasion to the Hague where they will be tried for crimes against humanity.

7) Make public statements every day for a minimum of a month on every Russian TV station, radio station, and print publication acknowledging that the war in Ukraine was entirely based on lies and fabrications by the Russian government, was a war of aggression against an innocent neighbor, and that everything it has cost the Russian state and people is entirely the fault of the Russian government.


8) Free all Russian Political Prisoners

9) All ethnic Russians in the conflicted regions either swear allegiance or get returned to Russia

10) Apply the 9 to Transnistria

11)  1 should apply to Georgia, Chechnya, Belarus (regardless of what they want)   Allow a vote in one year for any region that wants to be independent.
 
ChetPancakes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Alliteration headlines suck, there I said it
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sees what you did there subby.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pope Francis told an Italian newspaper he had offered to travel to Moscow to meet with President Vladimir Putin to try to end Russia's war in Ukraine and suggested the invasion might have been provoked by NATO's eastward expansion.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yo, pope dude.

Russia decided that Ukraine just did not have the right to exist.
Perhaps do your homework before shooting off your pope mouth.
 
Daer21
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wage0048: Any "Peace" plan that does not include all of the following would be a non-starter:

1) Remove all Russian military assets from Ukraine (including Crimea) and establish a demilitarized zone including (at a minimum) all Russian land within 100 miles of any part of Ukraine.

2) Return all persons forcibly transported from Ukraine.

3) Pay the actual costs of rebuilding all infrastructure destroyed during the conflict (including during the annexation of Crimea).

4) Scuttle the entire Black Sea naval fleet.

5) Pay reparations of $1 trillion plus $1 million for each Ukrainian killed during the war.

6) Deliver Putin, Lavrov, and everyone else responsible for the planning of this invasion to the Hague where they will be tried for crimes against humanity.

7) Make public statements every day for a minimum of a month on every Russian TV station, radio station, and print publication acknowledging that the war in Ukraine was entirely based on lies and fabrications by the Russian government, was a war of aggression against an innocent neighbor, and that everything it has cost the Russian state and people is entirely the fault of the Russian government.


That's not happening, and that's from a guy who bought the Ukrainian army a Stugna.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Anyone who is not a practicing Orthodox christian and holds the Moscow patriarch as supreme

is a heretic, apostate and in the same category as "Methodist" -- here's the list:  rustlers, cut throats, murderers, bounty hunters, desperados, mugs, pugs, thugs, nitwits, halfwits, dimwits, vipers, snipers, con men, Indian agents, Mexican bandits, muggers, buggerers, bushwhackers, hornswogglers, horse thieves, bull d*kes, train robbers, bank robbers, ass-kickers, sh*t-kickers and Methodists!

If you got your high religious title by virtue of kidnapping and holding for ransom the head of the christian eastern church in Constantinople, you must be the Moscow patriarch.  They should really fly the Pirate flag over St. Basil's.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Daer21: wage0048: Any "Peace" plan that does not include all of the following would be a non-starter:

1) Remove all Russian military assets from Ukraine (including Crimea) and establish a demilitarized zone including (at a minimum) all Russian land within 100 miles of any part of Ukraine.

2) Return all persons forcibly transported from Ukraine.

3) Pay the actual costs of rebuilding all infrastructure destroyed during the conflict (including during the annexation of Crimea).

4) Scuttle the entire Black Sea naval fleet.

5) Pay reparations of $1 trillion plus $1 million for each Ukrainian killed during the war.

6) Deliver Putin, Lavrov, and everyone else responsible for the planning of this invasion to the Hague where they will be tried for crimes against humanity.

7) Make public statements every day for a minimum of a month on every Russian TV station, radio station, and print publication acknowledging that the war in Ukraine was entirely based on lies and fabrications by the Russian government, was a war of aggression against an innocent neighbor, and that everything it has cost the Russian state and people is entirely the fault of the Russian government.

That's not happening, and that's from a guy who bought the Ukrainian army a Stugna.


It is the opening point.  Just don't reduce 1,2, or 3 at all.  And you probably won't get that without more deadly incursions into Russia.

/one of those common cases where the side clearly losing can lose a lot less if he cuts and runs
//but you know loser will keep insisting on losing even harder
///and everyone will suffer for it
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.