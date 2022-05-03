 Skip to content
(El Pais)   On Monday morning, Citi trader Michael Bolton messed up some mundane detail, a decimal point in the wrong place or something, causing European markets to lose $300B in a matter of minutes. Plans to resume his career as a washed up 80s rocker   (english.elpais.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Rocker?
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I worked with a vendor named Osama about 15 years ago.  Someone in the company said to me "I wonder why he hasn't changed his name."  I said, "Why should he change his name?  He's not the Osama who sucks."
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yes, washed up alright
thesun.co.ukView Full Size


/ something something throwing the baby with the bath water something...
 
GoldenMetalRaven
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Office Space with Michael Bolton
Youtube 03lrL9CFWxM
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

edmo: Rocker?


elgrancerdo: Yes, washed up alright
[thesun.co.uk image 850x1027]

/ something something throwing the baby with the bath water something...


I submitted this.  A mod or admin added the last sentence to my original headline.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
st4.depositphotos.comView Full Size
 
aremmes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: Rocker?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Bolton#Music

Early in his musical career he focused on hard rock, with his band Blackjack once opening for heavy metal artist Ozzy Osbourne on tour. It was rumored that in 1983 Bolton auditioned for, but was denied, the lead vocalist position with Osbourne's former band, Black Sabbath.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GoldenMetalRaven: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/03lrL9CFWxM]


I liked this one too:
Jack Sparrow (feat. Michael Bolton)
Youtube GI6CfKcMhjY
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The stock industry would like to assure everyone that despite the occasional typo, their imaginary virtual money is still definitely real and trustworthy. Not like that crazy bitcoin stuff.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

aremmes: edmo: Rocker?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Bolton#Music

Early in his musical career he focused on hard rock, with his band Blackjack once opening for heavy metal artist Ozzy Osbourne on tour. It was rumored that in 1983 Bolton auditioned for, but was denied, the lead vocalist position with Osbourne's former band, Black Sabbath.


Goddamn, now that is something to show in the Dr. Strange multiverse sequel.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Citi has not provided information on whether or how many losses its trader's error has caused the banking group to incur.

By the same token, they aren't saying how much they, or others, made off of this "error".
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oops...

Independence Day - Oops
Youtube cgDPR2-zed0
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Have fun in federal pound me in the ass prison Michael. Better hope someone sets the building on fire to cover your tracks.

/red stapler
//yeah....
///jump to conclusions mat
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: edmo: Rocker?

elgrancerdo: Yes, washed up alright
[thesun.co.uk image 850x1027]

/ something something throwing the baby with the bath water something...

I submitted this.  A mod or admin added the last sentence to my original headline.


Sorry I didnt know you liked unfunny headlines.

OK kids ungreen this horrid thing and lets find a Subby who likes funny headlines. AN APPRECIATIVE SUBBY UNLIKE THIS ONE!
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A Superfriends/Office Space mashup: frickin' genious!

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xvq1


/not youtube, so I couldn't post properly.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

aremmes: edmo: Rocker?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Bolton#Music

Early in his musical career he focused on hard rock, with his band Blackjack once opening for heavy metal artist Ozzy Osbourne on tour. It was rumored that in 1983 Bolton auditioned for, but was denied, the lead vocalist position with Osbourne's former band, Black Sabbath.


Yes, it was covered on Beavis and Butthead.  Well worth the watch.


Beavis & Butthead / Michael Bolton - Everybody's Crazy
Youtube hvW4Gy35t8o
 
S'moreSchnapps
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GoldenMetalRaven: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/03lrL9CFWxM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Thank you so much for posting this!
 
Stibium
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

R.O.U.S: The stock industry would like to assure everyone that despite the occasional typo, their imaginary virtual money is still definitely real and trustworthy. Not like that crazy bitcoin stuff.


If you want to try out a margin call to see how real it is, be my guest.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FIXD.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: Yes, washed up alright
[thesun.co.uk image 850x1027]

/ something something throwing the baby with the bath water something...


I don't think I've ever seen Bolton get white knighted. He still won't sleep with you
 
PXMovie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
On the case.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: edmo: Rocker?

elgrancerdo: Yes, washed up alright
[thesun.co.uk image 850x1027]

/ something something throwing the baby with the bath water something...

I submitted this.  A mod or admin added the last sentence to my original headline.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Milk D
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You'd be amazed how often stuff like this happens and how many stories like this are out there.  I knew a grain trader (who worked from home well before the pandemic) who started trading products that weren't his normal trades.  When we alerted him to these unlikely trades he started freaking out.  Turns out he was in the bathroom and his cat was executing orders because it sat on his keyboard.

/csb
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My Dad saw Bolten in concert, won tickets to a show.  Said he could absolutely wail on a guitar.  My Dad was shocked how good he was on guitar.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Milk D: You'd be amazed how often stuff like this happens and how many stories like this are out there.  I knew a grain trader (who worked from home well before the pandemic) who started trading products that weren't his normal trades.  When we alerted him to these unlikely trades he started freaking out.  Turns out he was in the bathroom and his cat was executing orders because it sat on his keyboard.

/csb


Did the cat make money?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
300B?  It'll grow back.  Bet someone just put a bunch of ferlbos on that market.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I loved his voice, but hated his music.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Milk D: You'd be amazed how often stuff like this happens and how many stories like this are out there.  I knew a grain trader (who worked from home well before the pandemic) who started trading products that weren't his normal trades.  When we alerted him to these unlikely trades he started freaking out.  Turns out he was in the bathroom and his cat was executing orders because it sat on his keyboard.

/csb

Did the cat make money?


No, because it didn't happen
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wonder how many automated buy and sell orders were triggered. If you think you know the correct price of a stock you might have computer buy/sell orders ready to go any time there's a drop.

These events can have real costs and gains associated with them even though the 'blip' is momentary.
 
HenrytheEighth
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Someone wanna help me out here? I don't see Michael Bolton's name anywhere in the article. How is he suddenly the topic of conversation in this thread? what am I missing?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HenrytheEighth: Someone wanna help me out here? I don't see Michael Bolton's name anywhere in the article. How is he suddenly the topic of conversation in this thread? what am I missing?


The majority of us do not read the article, myself included.
 
alitaki
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

aremmes: edmo: Rocker?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Bolton#Music

Early in his musical career he focused on hard rock, with his band Blackjack once opening for heavy metal artist Ozzy Osbourne on tour. It was rumored that in 1983 Bolton auditioned for, but was denied, the lead vocalist position with Osbourne's former band, Black Sabbath.


Am I crazy or would that have worked?

I'm crazy right? I have to be crazy.

I'm crazy.
 
Cheron
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: edmo: Rocker?

elgrancerdo: Yes, washed up alright
[thesun.co.uk image 850x1027]

/ something something throwing the baby with the bath water something...

I submitted this.  A mod or admin added the last sentence to my original headline.


Mods and Admins are out of control. They have been adding spelling grammar mistakes to my posts for years. Sometimes they even post flat jokes under my name.

/On a few rare occasions my headlines were improved after submittal.
 
Abox
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HenrytheEighth: Someone wanna help me out here? I don't see Michael Bolton's name anywhere in the article. How is he suddenly the topic of conversation in this thread? what am I missing?


Office Space - Mundane Detail
Youtube 3fGHaVn5rGo
 
alitaki
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HenrytheEighth: Someone wanna help me out here? I don't see Michael Bolton's name anywhere in the article. How is he suddenly the topic of conversation in this thread? what am I missing?


Office Space - Mundane Detail
Youtube 3fGHaVn5rGo
 
alitaki
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
*snort*
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Must've been a no-talent assclown.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cheron: New Rising Sun: edmo: Rocker?

elgrancerdo: Yes, washed up alright
[thesun.co.uk image 850x1027]

/ something something throwing the baby with the bath water something...

I submitted this.  A mod or admin added the last sentence to my original headline.

Mods and Admins are out of control. They have been adding spelling grammar mistakes to my posts for years. Sometimes they even post flat jokes under my name.

/On a few rare occasions my headlines were improved after submittal.


Welcome to Fark.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is why the health of our financial system shouldn't be tied to a stock market....
 
HenrytheEighth
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Following up. Okay, I just got it. Duh.

WAITER, MORE VODAK!
 
