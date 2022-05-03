 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Real life Frogger   (twitter.com) divider line
25
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

711 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2022 at 9:50 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
/obligatory

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What's the point of a crosswalk if no one stops? Need a stoplight there, but someone would complain that's communism and they need their freedom. Oh wait.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They don't have stop lights? I'll assume that dude's hair is not actually dyed white.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I cannot even imagine.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I thought Italy was bad. Holy shiat.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Target Builder: I thought Italy was bad. Holy shiat.


Italy was where I learned the advice of "find a local and follow them across the street."

It worked.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: What's the point of a crosswalk if no one stops? Need a stoplight there, but someone would complain that's communism and they need their freedom. Oh wait.


User name checks out.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
MEGA 64 - FROGGER
Youtube 5eLOTe2o--U
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Walker: What's the point of a crosswalk if no one stops? Need a stoplight there, but someone would complain that's communism and they need their freedom. Oh wait.

User name checks out.


If you knew how many times I almost get killed daily crossing streets. Still not as bad as when I used to ride my bike to and from work.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
🎶Go, Froggy, go!Ya gotta keep on hoppin' 'till you get to the topGo, Froggy, go!Ya gotta keep on hoppin'; you can never stop!Go, go, Froggy, go!🎵
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why are so many overly busy cities too stupid to use overhead walkways or pedestrian underpasses?
 
kindms
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i guess a pedestrian bridge would be unsightly
 
skyotter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Walk slowly and predictability.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Brawndo: /obligatory

[Fark user image 329x249] [View Full Size image _x_]


came for this
 
Veloram
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I cannot even imagine.


You don't have to. There's a video.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He's not Moses, but if it works...
 
NobleHam
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Reminds me of most of China, where pedestrians had no right of way. Cars wouldn't try to hit you, but it was definitely your job to avoid them and not the other way around.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That reminds me of the time I was in China.  The best way to describe it is a continuous low speed car crash that hasn't quite happened yet.  I think it works because culturally everyone knows they need to give a little to get a little so every time the crash is about to happen someone opens up an inch of space to ease the pressure of the system.

You will also notice that everyone isn't driving giant caged deathmobiles.  They've literally got skin in the game, so everyone is much more aware of their movement/positioning (think rugby vs American football).
 
Karls Marxley's Rise Up and Jam
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/5eLOTe2o--U?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Vintage Mega64 is a hell of a drug.  I still go back and revisit the River City Ransom video now and again.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Why are so many overly busy cities too stupid to use overhead walkways or pedestrian underpasses?


Those take time and money to build, and in most cases would shut down the intersection at least temporarily.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No one honked?  We're any of the drivers ever so slightly inconvenienced?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: No one honked?  We're any of the drivers ever so slightly inconvenienced?


That's the one big difference I'm seeing from China. In China there's a farking language of honks, everything from "get the fark out of my way," to "be a little more careful, you almost hit that guy," to the ubiquitous "look at me I'm in a car!"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What you have there is a functioning system where every part functions in harmony with the rest.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NobleHam: lifeslammer: Why are so many overly busy cities too stupid to use overhead walkways or pedestrian underpasses?

Those take time and money to build, and in most cases would shut down the intersection at least temporarily.


And the wheelchair people would insist on an elevator.  And the blind would require a loudspeaker screaming "Pedestrian Crosswalk" 24/7.  And the homeless would live on it and throw their AIDs needles at people on motorcycles, why not.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.