(NBC Washington) First they get rid of buggy whips. Then they take the Gremlin. I can't find pagers anywhere anymore. And now greyhound racing is about to go extinct? LET ME OFF THIS BROKEN WORLD
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good - take horse racing as well.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saul Bloom still betting on late-breaking dogs.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i like dags
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob The Nob: Saul Bloom still betting on late-breaking dogs.


I never understood why horse racing is high-class but dog racing isn't.

Ever meet a horse? They are dumb animals.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sporty

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a neighbor that adopts greyhounds that were used in races. The dogs unlucky enough not to find a home are euthanized. It is a nasty damn business.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is nothing more beautiful than a greyhound in full stride.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to dogsit for a woman who had a rescue greyhound, a retired racer. He was very sweet, but so high-energy she got a crappy old sofa that was the Designated Dog Sofa; when he got excited, he was allowed to just tear the shiat out of it and then lie down in it.

When she was telling me how to take care of him, she explained that he needed to go for a poop almost immediately after eating and I couldn't take him to the dog park because he kept chasing little dogs the same way he'd been trained to chase the "rabbit."

I sez, joking, "Man, I guess I better not drop the leash, ha ha."

She sez, serious: "No, you will lose him. He will run forever." She handed me a whistle that sounded like a dying rabbit's scream and told me to use it in an emergency.

Total sweetheart of a dog, but pretty damn high maintenance.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: Bob The Nob: Saul Bloom still betting on late-breaking dogs.

I never understood why horse racing is high-class but dog racing isn't.

Ever meet a horse? They are dumb animals.


Because horses are expensive and used to flaunt wealth.
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of focusing on a dying industry, can't we have pics of lanky long-snooted goobers here?
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 1: Have stupid levels of disposable income.
 
jchic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: White_Scarf_Syndrome: Bob The Nob: Saul Bloom still betting on late-breaking dogs.

I never understood why horse racing is high-class but dog racing isn't.

Ever meet a horse? They are dumb animals.

Because horses are expensive and used to flaunt wealth.


Pretty much explains a whole lotta stuff actually.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aremmes: Instead of focusing on a dying industry, can't we have pics of lanky long-snooted goobers here?


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will also mean the end of the breed. Very sad as racing greyhounds are wonderful animals, who love to running. Virtually all retired racers are re-homed and that includes ones that never made the cut to race. Show "greyhounds" are so pathetic that there was an attempt to ban actual racers from dog shows.

Anyone who thinks racing greyhounds are mistreated are badly misinformed by a small group of people pushing an agenda based on a few examples from decades ago.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem with racing Greyhounds is that passengers get pissed if you lose....
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good... animal racing is cruel and inhumane.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: I have a neighbor that adopts greyhounds that were used in races. The dogs unlucky enough not to find a home are euthanized. It is a nasty damn business.


Yup, the dogs are super disposable, as soon as they can't race they are normally killed.    It's a cruel sport and I'm glad it's dying.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some Fark thread sent me down an internet rabbit hole looking for abandoned places. I was surprised to find there was a big one right outside of my hometown.
I remember the news when the Waterloo Greyhound Park opened. It happened during the late 80's before the economy picked up and was controversial. I completely forgot about it after that.
Turns out the place closed after only 10 - 15 years and went on the list of abandoned places.
Fark user imageView Full Size

It was finally torn down a year or two ago.
</CSB>

https://www.abandonedspaces.com/uncategorized/waterloo.html/amp?csplit=header&cmp_ab=quantcast&firefox=1
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy who owned the dog track here in town shut it down because the state wouldn't let him put in slots. It has just sat for at least a decade.

/ but...he is an asshole, so the state let Native Americans build a casino right next door to his closed dog track
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They also contend that some don't understand the love greyhounds have for running. " - TFA

This is an inward justification that surfaced.

Just because somebody likes to do something doesn't mean you can force them into exploitation of it.

It's like saying that nobody understands that musicians like to play music so they don't mind us forcing them to write commercial jingles and pilot tv show themes.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: Bob The Nob: Saul Bloom still betting on late-breaking dogs.

I never understood why horse racing is high-class but dog racing isn't.

Ever meet a horse? They are dumb animals.


Well NASCAR is still a thing.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I'm glad to see the West Memphis track is shutting down. They've been talking about it for years but it only went through recently. For the last few years they've been running races in an empty stadium so they could keep their license for slots, etc.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My grandad used to take me to Sodrac Park in Sioux City.  And for four hours home he would coach me on what we were telling grandma we did.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: Bob The Nob: Saul Bloom still betting on late-breaking dogs.

I never understood why horse racing is high-class but dog racing isn't.

Ever meet a horse? They are dumb animals.


I will not deny that every time I have been in the presence of a horse I basically revert back to a 13-year-old girl made entirely of squee.

That being said, I am never unaware that while they are beautiful, and some, quite majestic creatures, they tend to be a unique mix of utter goofball and mildly insane. Not always dumb, per se, just ... not right in the head.

Anthropomorphization is fun.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
But when will we end the cruel sport of Human Racing?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The guy who owned the dog track here in town shut it down because the state wouldn't let him put in slots. It has just sat for at least a decade.

/ but...he is an asshole, so the state let Native Americans build a casino right next door to his closed dog track


I thought the state didn't have much choice on what they do on the reservation. Which is why they're the ones who build casinos.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kabloink: Sporty

[Fark user image 500x281]


I only had a Plymouth Colt... "The poor man's Gremlin"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flamadiddle Rocket Scientist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Failed racers make the BEST pets! Our Chase (RIP, Fark cancer) never made it past practices because he didn't have the chasing instinct. He could stand next to a rabbit and look down, thinking nonchalantly "'Sup, little dude."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

X-Geek: kabloink: Sporty

[Fark user image 500x281]

I only had a Plymouth Colt... "The poor man's Gremlin"
[Fark user image 450x300]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Chevy Vega.  It was like a Camaro had a baby with a Pinto but it had fetal alcohol syndrome.

/it was even this color.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I still have my pager.   :-)
 
eKonk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

pehvbot: X-Geek: kabloink: Sporty

[Fark user image 500x281]

I only had a Plymouth Colt... "The poor man's Gremlin"
[Fark user image 450x300]

[Fark user image 850x637]

Chevy Vega.  It was like a Camaro had a baby with a Pinto but it had fetal alcohol syndrome.

/it was even this color.


That doesn't look right - I'm pretty sure every Vega came from the factory with at least two rust holes pre-installed.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

X-Geek: kabloink: Sporty

[Fark user image 500x281]

I only had a Plymouth Colt... "The poor man's Gremlin"
[Fark user image 450x300]


I had both. The Colt was the much better vehicle.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

X-Geek: But when will we end the cruel sport of Human Racing?
[Fark user image image 425x283]


Hey now, most of them are willing participants.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nytmare: iheartscotch: The guy who owned the dog track here in town shut it down because the state wouldn't let him put in slots. It has just sat for at least a decade.

/ but...he is an asshole, so the state let Native Americans build a casino right next door to his closed dog track

I thought the state didn't have much choice on what they do on the reservation. Which is why they're the ones who build casinos.


Normally, you would be absolutely correct.

However....the owner of the closed dog track is such a big asshole, "how big of an asshole is he"? He's such a titanic asshole that the state let the Native Americans build a casino on non-reservation land.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

X-Geek: kabloink: Sporty

[Fark user image 500x281]

I only had a Plymouth Colt... "The poor man's Gremlin"
[Fark user image 450x300]


College roomie had one of those. We slept in it the night before the Indy 500.
 
Katwang
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: There is nothing more beautiful than a greyhound in full stride.


The beauty and majesty.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fasces Breaker: Good... animal racing is cruel and inhumane.


No it's not.

Do you think sight-hounds chasing something is bad for them? It's literally their reason for existing. Prey-drive and all that. "Must chase" is built into these dogs.

Lure coursing is much more entertaining. The whippets fare better as they are faster than greyhounds in the turn and acceleration. I took my whippet mix to an unsanctioned coursing event open to all breeds. That dog was pretty happy at the end of the day.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: Bob The Nob: Saul Bloom still betting on late-breaking dogs.

I never understood why horse racing is high-class but dog racing isn't.

Ever meet a horse? They are dumb animals.


But they're extremely expensive to look after and train, compared to dogs.

Therefore, high-class.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.