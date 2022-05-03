 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   New report shows that Americans are confused by the hold charges some gas stations place on credit cards. Considering they're also confused by maps, magnets, exercise, vaccines, their own constitution, and basic math, this seems reasonable   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also confused that their little kids look just like Assdan.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My gas station only has a $1 hold charge. Which is awesome when you have $5 before payday and need gas!

Free loan.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold charges are for debit cards, AFAIK.  So I can understand the confusion if they show up on your credit card.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Hold charges are for debit cards, AFAIK.  So I can understand the confusion if they show up on your credit card.


I'm almost certain I've had a hold placed on my card in the past, and I've never had a debit card.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Hold charges are for debit cards, AFAIK.  So I can understand the confusion if they show up on your credit card.


My debit card is also a credit card.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sometimes it is a bit stupid, at the health clinic I go to there is a huge hold charge also, even if for a checkup.  In health systems of most southern states it's a common practice since dead people can't pay bills.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

optikeye: Marcus Aurelius: Hold charges are for debit cards, AFAIK.  So I can understand the confusion if they show up on your credit card.

My debit card is also a credit card.


It's a floor wax and a dessert topping.
 
ifky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wait, all the signs at the gas stations say that it's not the gas station, but your financial institution, that places the hold on your account?
 
weapon13
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Holding charges? WTF is that? We don't have those in Europe (I drive from UK to Poland all the time and have never had a holding charge when I pay at the pump with my cards). You pay by card whatever fuel you filled up, doesn't matter if debit or credit. No holding charge.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Come on. Anyone surprised at this?

Exhibit A: we are not that far forward in time from this being 'normal'.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jclaggett
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Come on. Anyone surprised at this?

Exhibit A: we are not that far forward in time from this being 'normal'.
[Fark user image image 425x174]


Lies! That's an auto clock setting model. It wouldn't blink like that.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

weapon13: Holding charges? WTF is that? We don't have those in Europe (I drive from UK to Poland all the time and have never had a holding charge when I pay at the pump with my cards). You pay by card whatever fuel you filled up, doesn't matter if debit or credit. No holding charge.


Don't your feet get kinda wet?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Hold charges are for debit cards, AFAIK.  So I can understand the confusion if they show up on your credit card.


I don't use a debit card. There are places in central MO that definitely place hold charges on credit cards.

And yes, it is confusing the first time it happens.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

weapon13: Holding charges? WTF is that? We don't have those in Europe (I drive from UK to Poland all the time and have never had a holding charge when I pay at the pump with my cards). You pay by card whatever fuel you filled up, doesn't matter if debit or credit. No holding charge.


Set aside $50 that the account holder can't touch while the transaction is "pending", hope they overdraft their account while that $50 is inaccessible, then hit them with a $35 overdraft fee.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jclaggett: Petey4335: Come on. Anyone surprised at this?

Exhibit A: we are not that far forward in time from this being 'normal'.
[Fark user image image 425x174]

Lies! That's an auto clock setting model. It wouldn't blink like that.


I picked the first gif i could find. 😞.

Its cold. Its dark. Send coffee.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: My gas station only has a $1 hold charge. Which is awesome when you have $5 before payday and need gas!

Free loan.


That's not what they do.  You don't see holds as pending charges.  You see $1 in pending, which turns into the actual value of your gas bill when the transaction is captured and goes from pending to actual transaction.  However, until the transaction is captured, you probably get a hold of $100 placed on your account (that's the maximum you can charge at most pumps today in one go, at least around here).  That hold is released at time of transaction capture.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: weapon13: Holding charges? WTF is that? We don't have those in Europe (I drive from UK to Poland all the time and have never had a holding charge when I pay at the pump with my cards). You pay by card whatever fuel you filled up, doesn't matter if debit or credit. No holding charge.

Don't your feet get kinda wet?


wonders if joking or truly not aware there's a tunnel
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Americans believe that immunity can bring an end to pandemic that has circled the globe nearly ten times over in 2 years time without imparting any durable measure of protection vs infection, so I can understand how debiting $220 for $10 worth of gas throws them for a loop.

Breathe deep, suckers.  The Return To Normal is just around the corner.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Come on. Anyone surprised at this?

Exhibit A: we are not that far forward in time from this being 'normal'.
[Fark user image 425x174] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

optikeye: Marcus Aurelius: Hold charges are for debit cards, AFAIK.  So I can understand the confusion if they show up on your credit card.

My debit card is also a credit card.


No its not, its a debit card that can be processed as a credit card.

When you use your debit card, the money is pulled from your bank at transaction time. That is why they put a hold on it, they don't know if you are getting 5 bucks, or 500 in gas until you are done, so don't know if you have enough in your account to settle up.

When you process a credit transaction, what happens is the machine sends over an amount (either your actual purchase amount, or, in the case of something not yet know, a set amount that should cover the transaction, and basically asks your bank, "This guy is trying to buy something, are you, the bank, cool with covering 500 bucks if it comes to it?"

And the bank will check a bunch of stuff, see if you are within your limits, or won't go through the roof, that the card is valid, etc etc, and say, "yeah we got it" or "No way, this dude is already maxed out, or has like 20k in other pending auths out there on a 5k card...." They will also look at the merchant id, and go, "oh, its for gas, yeah, obviously this guy is probably not buying 500 bucks in gas, so we are cool even though he only has 100 left before he hits his limit, let it through". (i mean unless of course you do frequently buy 500 in gas, they have all kinds of algorithms\AI's to handle that).

Then at some point later, the credit cards auths get posted, it might be real time, it might be hours later, it might be the end of the day. Depends on who you are buying from, what their agreements are (there are benefits to doing them in batches for cost and accounting), etc. That is when the auth gets converted to a real transaction for the authorized amount, or some amount lower. The fact that the auth was out there doesn't have any bearing on stuff. Most cards will let you have pending auths that well exceed your credit limit. Stuff like hotel deposits, rental card deposts, etc.

With a debit card, what happens is you are essentially refunded the difference, as the money has already changed hands, that takes longer.

"But LineNoise, if they run my debit card as a credit card, why doesn't it work the same?"

Well a few reasons. First your debit card only demonstrates the most basic level of credit trustworthyness, so your bank is going to be understandably hesitant to let you have a bunch of auths out there that may exceed what is in your account, even if they know its for stuff that most likely won't go through for the real amount. Again, some banks will look at the merchant codes, and go, "ehh, let it through" but they aren't going to be as friendly.

Now could you fix all this and make it real time? Yeah, sort of, but those delays are more of a feature than a bug. You have multiple networks this stuff must pass through, sometimes its on the whim of a guy making 9 bucks an hour running a gas station to remember to process receipts at the end of the night, etc. Sometimes something goes haywire along the line. removing the delay opens up avenues for fraud
 
Petey4335
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mantour: Petey4335: Come on. Anyone surprised at this?

Exhibit A: we are not that far forward in time from this being 'normal'.
[Fark user image 425x174] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image image 395x376]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weapon13
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: weapon13: Holding charges? WTF is that? We don't have those in Europe (I drive from UK to Poland all the time and have never had a holding charge when I pay at the pump with my cards). You pay by card whatever fuel you filled up, doesn't matter if debit or credit. No holding charge.

Don't your feet get kinda wet?


Only when I get excited!

Eurotunnel...
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: weapon13: Holding charges? WTF is that? We don't have those in Europe (I drive from UK to Poland all the time and have never had a holding charge when I pay at the pump with my cards). You pay by card whatever fuel you filled up, doesn't matter if debit or credit. No holding charge.

Don't your feet get kinda wet?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eurotunnel_Shuttle
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I used to work at the Fabulous Inn San Diego way back in the 1990's. We would place holds on the credit cards of our guests in case of damages to the room.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DragonIV: NewportBarGuy: My gas station only has a $1 hold charge. Which is awesome when you have $5 before payday and need gas!

Free loan.

That's not what they do.  You don't see holds as pending charges.  You see $1 in pending, which turns into the actual value of your gas bill when the transaction is captured and goes from pending to actual transaction.  However, until the transaction is captured, you probably get a hold of $100 placed on your account (that's the maximum you can charge at most pumps today in one go, at least around here).  That hold is released at time of transaction capture.


Well, when I have $5 and get $60 worth of gas and they only make sure I have $1 in there until i get paid the next day and I don't get a NSF charge... however that works... works for me.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DragonIV: That's not what they do.  You don't see holds as pending charges.  You see $1 in pending, which turns into the actual value of your gas bill when the transaction is captured and goes from pending to actual transaction.  However, until the transaction is captured, you probably get a hold of $100 placed on your account (that's the maximum you can charge at most pumps today in one go, at least around here).  That hold is released at time of transaction capture.


Its going to vary by merchant and bank. Some may actually put a real hold out there of that amount. Some realize doing so will cause people to use a competitor, so won't put a hold and just do a buck to verify its a legit card, and go with the assumption that very few people will knowingly overdraft their card to the point the bank won't spot them 50 bucks. Sure the bank may hit them with fees for doing so, but that isn't the gas stations problem.

Likewise some banks may see the merchant code as a gas station, see that you never overdraft, and even though you only have 25 bucks in the account, trust you to let the auth go through and you to not put 26 bucks of gas in.

Pretty much every major bank now has a debit card, or you can set your debit card, to force it to NEVER allow you to overdraft. What is going to happen then though is you will potentially have auths out there holding up your balance.
 
weapon13
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: weapon13: Holding charges? WTF is that? We don't have those in Europe (I drive from UK to Poland all the time and have never had a holding charge when I pay at the pump with my cards). You pay by card whatever fuel you filled up, doesn't matter if debit or credit. No holding charge.

Set aside $50 that the account holder can't touch while the transaction is "pending", hope they overdraft their account while that $50 is inaccessible, then hit them with a $35 overdraft fee.


Another scam by the card companies...
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I can understand the confusion, considering the stickers the gas stations place on their pumps, claiming that it's the banks that place the holds, and not them.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't put my card in the pump. Too many reports on the local news of skimmers being found

Don't be lazy and walk inside
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Come on. Anyone surprised at this?

Exhibit A: we are not that far forward in time from this being 'normal'.
[Fark user image image 425x174]


These days the farking things set themselves, no non intuitive shiatty interface required
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Also worth noting your consumer protections on a debit card, even one branded with a credit card logo, are not the same as credit card ones. Yes, some banks have some good CHECK cards which offer many of the same protections, but rarely all of them, and good credit cards offer additional benefits.

TLDR; if you can be responsible with your credit, you should be using a credit card for everything possible. You are leaving an easy 2-4% on the table if you don't, if not more if you are smart about your cards and purchases, and missing out on other benefits and protections. Not to mention the float on the money and it being unsecured debt.

And to answer the obvious question, Yes, in the cases where there is a substantial cash discount for stuff, this rule may not apply.
 
JediKangaroo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

weapon13: Holding charges? WTF is that? We don't have those in Europe (I drive from UK to Poland all the time and have never had a holding charge when I pay at the pump with my cards). You pay by card whatever fuel you filled up, doesn't matter if debit or credit. No holding charge.


Iirc Americans have to pay for petrol before they put it in their car, so I'm guessing the station charges an extra amount which is then refunded, just in case the customer puts too much in their tank or something.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DragonIV: NewportBarGuy: My gas station only has a $1 hold charge. Which is awesome when you have $5 before payday and need gas!

Free loan.

That's not what they do.  You don't see holds as pending charges.  You see $1 in pending, which turns into the actual value of your gas bill when the transaction is captured and goes from pending to actual transaction.  However, until the transaction is captured, you probably get a hold of $100 placed on your account (that's the maximum you can charge at most pumps today in one go, at least around here).  That hold is released at time of transaction capture.



Not for places that cater to truckers and RVers. Heck those things can easily soak up 500 dollars of fuel a fill up.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: I can understand the confusion, considering the stickers the gas stations place on their pumps, claiming that it's the banks that place the holds, and not them.


It is the banks, in the sense that the bank doesn't HAVE to place the hold, since they know the merchant code, and know you are most likely buying gas. The bank could say, "Fine, we will just debit when we get the final post for these transactions" and some banks do, or may do so on an individual cardholder basis. But that means the bank is out the dough if you don't have enough to cover filling up your boat.

Now yes, the same is true with credit cards, but the bank has vetted you a bit more before they handed you a real credit card and established additional layers of trust.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

weapon13: Schmerd1948: weapon13: Holding charges? WTF is that? We don't have those in Europe (I drive from UK to Poland all the time and have never had a holding charge when I pay at the pump with my cards). You pay by card whatever fuel you filled up, doesn't matter if debit or credit. No holding charge.

Don't your feet get kinda wet?

Only when I get excited!

Eurotunnel...


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The issue is when does it come off? Using Apple Pay, I see the $1.00 post show up while I'm filling and it immediately disappears after the actual purchase goes into the sysm. All within a minute or so.

I've not come across the $100 thing. As long as they don't spend three days "processing" it, it's not a big deal. Unless you live on the edge of your credit limit, that is.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JediKangaroo: Iirc Americans have to pay for petrol before they put it in their car, so I'm guessing the station charges an extra amount which is then refunded, just in case the customer puts too much in their tank or something.


Pretty much this. You run your card before the pump will let you pump, Since they don't know how much you are putting in, and you may not know if you are filling it, they just go, "ok, what is the most someone can reasonably buy" and clear you for that. I have seen pumps that will ask you "How much do you want" before you start pumping, and i presume that in those cases, the pump will clear you for that lower amount, instead of a bigger hold.

In theory, it should only take until the transaction is posted, which, in most cases, shouldn't be within 24 hours, before the hold is released. In practice, the merchant has something like 30 days to post it (its been a long time since i worked in the field, so rules may have changed), and has several layers of processors between them and your bank account, which each have their own rules as to how fast stuff moves on a refund.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: Sometimes it is a bit stupid, at the health clinic I go to there is a huge hold charge also, even if for a checkup.  In health systems of most southern states it's a common practice since dead people can't pay bills.


Holding charge at a clinic?
Now that is confusing.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Marcus Aurelius: Hold charges are for debit cards, AFAIK.  So I can understand the confusion if they show up on your credit card.

I'm almost certain I've had a hold placed on my card in the past, and I've never had a debit card.


Worked for Mastercard. Hold charges can be applied to ccs especially gas stations.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The other day this happened to me on a credit card for the first time ever at a gas station I frequently use. Never seen a hold charge on a credit card before that.
 
dletter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mantour: Petey4335: Come on. Anyone surprised at this?

Exhibit A: we are not that far forward in time from this being 'normal'.
[Fark user image 425x174] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 395x376]


So, when are they coming out with their 1/10th pound burger, sure to be a hit!
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

weapon13: kittyhas1000legs: weapon13: Holding charges? WTF is that? We don't have those in Europe (I drive from UK to Poland all the time and have never had a holding charge when I pay at the pump with my cards). You pay by card whatever fuel you filled up, doesn't matter if debit or credit. No holding charge.

Set aside $50 that the account holder can't touch while the transaction is "pending", hope they overdraft their account while that $50 is inaccessible, then hit them with a $35 overdraft fee.

Another scam by the card companies...


Overdrafts aren't as egregiously abused as they used to be.  If I recall correctly, Band of America used to schedules withdrawals and deposits so that all the withdrawals of a day were processed before any deposits, so they could potentially hit you with an overdraft fee for multiple purchases even though you had enough money.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you've ever worked at a hotel, you've been accused of stealing and/or overcharging by someone who doesn't understand how an incidentals deposit works
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LineNoise: DragonIV: That's not what they do.  You don't see holds as pending charges.  You see $1 in pending, which turns into the actual value of your gas bill when the transaction is captured and goes from pending to actual transaction.  However, until the transaction is captured, you probably get a hold of $100 placed on your account (that's the maximum you can charge at most pumps today in one go, at least around here).  That hold is released at time of transaction capture.

Its going to vary by merchant and bank. Some may actually put a real hold out there of that amount. Some realize doing so will cause people to use a competitor, so won't put a hold and just do a buck to verify its a legit card, and go with the assumption that very few people will knowingly overdraft their card to the point the bank won't spot them 50 bucks. Sure the bank may hit them with fees for doing so, but that isn't the gas stations problem.

Likewise some banks may see the merchant code as a gas station, see that you never overdraft, and even though you only have 25 bucks in the account, trust you to let the auth go through and you to not put 26 bucks of gas in.

Pretty much every major bank now has a debit card, or you can set your debit card, to force it to NEVER allow you to overdraft. What is going to happen then though is you will potentially have auths out there holding up your balance.


Best suggestion I have for anyone is....don't use a debit card, period.  If you can, use a CC to run your monthly expenses and pay it off every month.  Credit cards have soooo much more protection than debit cards.  But--make sure you ARE paying it off every month.  That is definitely the tough part.  :D
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I don't put my card in the pump. Too many reports on the local news of skimmers being found

Don't be lazy and walk inside


I use Apple Pay. If they don't have a wireless terminal on the pump, there is a 50-70% chance they do inside. If not, I use the card inside.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Americans believe that immunity can bring an end to pandemic that has circled the globe nearly ten times over in 2 years time without imparting any durable measure of protection vs infection, so I can understand how debiting $220 for $10 worth of gas throws them for a loop.

Breathe deep, suckers.  The Return To Normal is just around the corner.


Valdimer Putin would like a word.
 
wage0048
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mantour: Petey4335: Come on. Anyone surprised at this?

Exhibit A: we are not that far forward in time from this being 'normal'.
[Fark user image 425x174] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 395x376]


WTF...

Even my 5-year-old understands that 1/3 > 1/4.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ less than a minute ago  

grokca: Armchair_Invective: Sometimes it is a bit stupid, at the health clinic I go to there is a huge hold charge also, even if for a checkup.  In health systems of most southern states it's a common practice since dead people can't pay bills.

Holding charge at a clinic?
Now that is confusing.


It's not a bad idea. Holding charge until the insurance claim is processed, and if insurance doesn't pay you've got their money from their card to pay.
 
