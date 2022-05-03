 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   Aggressive horse moved off of Assateague Island, Maryland. Will be relocated to Texas, where he should fit right in   (wusa9.com) divider line
18
18 Comments     (+0 »)
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to say that the horse was probably ruined by people, and yup, it's the first sentence.
 
flucto
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
An aggressive horse walks into a bar and the bartender says "why the long..." but he doesn't get to finish because the aggressive horse hits him with a shovel.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Can they dispatch the idiot humans who contributed to the aggression?
Send them to Texas too. where they will also fit right in.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I was going to say that the horse was probably ruined by people, and yup, it's the first sentence.


Precisely the point I came to make. Once again, the animal suffers for the behavior of the humans. Although in this  case, at least it was just relocated instead of being euthanized.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mr Hands approves?
 
flucto
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'd like to be youthanized. Would save me a fortune on those little blue pi... nevermind
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I applaud the decision. If there's anyone that needs to be kicked in the crotch, they probably live in Texas.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: I applaud the decision. If there's anyone that needs to be kicked in the crotch, they probably live in Texas.


Too late to paralyze Abbott.
Would he even feel it if it kicked him in the crotch?
 
JZDave
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, his rear half will fit right in.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I know horses are "majestic" and all but there are invasive animals. Why haven't they been removed?
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Only if they gave him a Dodge Ram and a case of beer so he can get his DUI.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Mr Hands approves?


I understood that reference.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: OkieDookie: Mr Hands approves?

I understood that reference.


It's an old meme, but don't check it out, sue.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hate horses. I'll never understand what people see in the animal equivalent of a buggy whip. Big expensive mountains of meat that would be better served on the dinner table. Who wants to sign my petition?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I was going to say that the horse was probably ruined by people, and yup, it's the first sentence.


But those ponies?  Aggressive as fark, all of them.   Which is why smart campers give them a wide berth.   But smaert campers also realize they are basically 1-tonne raccoons when it comes to food.  I have personally seen them use their hoof like a knife to cut a slit in a screen room, work a cooler latch with their lips and then tear open boxes of cereal inside.   They will also completely ignore people hollering at them, waving blankets, even chucking seashells at their rumps while doing so.

Opening a beach umbrella right in front of them DOES freak them the fark out, but, make sure there is a clear line of retreat behind them because they will gallop away at full speed,  and half a ton of horse at 2o mph is a dangerous thing


/camped at Assateague nearly every year of my life since i was -1 m old, seen generations of those horses.  They are MUCH bigger now due to year round vegetation and having been cross bread with a population of mustangs in the late 80's
 
chewd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NINEv2: I know horses are "majestic" and all but there are invasive animals. Why haven't they been removed?


Because then the local chamber of commerce couldnt make a big annual event out of them.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pony_Penning
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Mr Hands approves?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Camped there long ago with the Boys Scouts. As we were setting up the site, one of the young scouts pointed out that a horse was approaching. The Scout master shushed us all and told us to watch (the majesty I guess). The horse boldly walked up to the picnic table where we place the troop cooking gear, sniffed the bag of oranges, bit it and ran off with our afternoon snack. The Scout master went from reverant naturalist to a cursing sailor in about 2 seconds. This horse must be the offspring of that cheeky Farker.

/CSB
//Assateague horses are fat. Probably because of all the stolen oranges
 
