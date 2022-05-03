 Skip to content
(CNN) Slowly but surely, America is shedding some of its dumber regional dialects. Now get in the cah
54
    More: Murica, Phonology, Professor, Dialect, Accent, Language, English language, different words, different things  
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yawl don tak rat
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hyundai | "Smaht Pahk"
Youtube X0hPr-Mi3_w
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pasta pasta, Pasta!

=  a Boston person is asking a local religious leader to give them spaghetti
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like to watch classic Price is Right on Pluto.  The episodes are all from 1982 to 1985.  Even then, the regional accents of people are much stronger than now.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked with a guy a few months ago. Born in Puerto Rico. His family moved to Boston when he was a baby. So he grew up there.

Pure Eastie dialect. Fried my brain briefly when he started speaking.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the Floribama panhandle. I was up there a few months ago and hearing "God bless" or "Have a blessed day" over and over was annoying. I don't need god to bless me for buying a pack of cigarettes and a red bull
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now only if America could shed off some of its dumber regions.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I get a woppah?

If Commercials Were Real Life - Burger King Impossible Whopper
Youtube eoWvrcvTrZI
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For one thing, experts can't even agree on how many regional accents there are in the United States. "There's some number between like three and 25, depending on what source you're going to," Nicole Holliday, assistant professor of linguistics at the University of Pennsylvania, pointed out in an episode of the podcast.


Makes sense.  I see it in how people from other places talk about the "New England" accent, by which they mean Eastern Massachusetts.  But if you're a local to New England, you'll probably notice the differences between at least Maine, Mass, and Rhode Island accents.  Even if you don't know where it's from, you'd say "no that's not the Boston accent, that's something else"  I assume the same is true of other areas.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has Aaron earned an iron urn?
 
RoxnSox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least we don't have Scottish accents.
Scottish Elevator - Voice Recognition - ELEVEN !
Youtube NMS2VnDveP8
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had an outgoing HS friend from New Jersey that loved "quatah Bawah pawties." It was always fun to bring him to such parties, introduce him to people, watch the conversation with them trying to decide if they were trashed or he was.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yinz is a bunch of jaggoffs
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I taught in Florida my students would always groan when I pronounced "measure" as "may-zure" instead of "meh-zure."
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they accentally the whole thing?
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yeah, millennials losing regional accents and replacing it with strange grammar, isn't it.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
hey the boston one is kinda funny

i mean they all are kinda funny but at least you can follow what the bah-stoney-ahns are saying. some appalachia/south dialects ... need a babelfish.
 
destrip
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
canberratimes.com.auView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/X0hPr-Mi3_w?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


sorry about that, your bigness
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If there's a single American dialect that deserves to be yeeted into the sun, it's that equal-parts ignorant/condescending honk that erupts from the face-holes of certain people in the Sinkhole of America (the region where Indiana/Kentucky/Illinois meet.) The sound of barking dogs is easier on the ears.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm in Texas.

they 'aint losin' nothin'
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: For one thing, experts can't even agree on how many regional accents there are in the United States. "There's some number between like three and 25, depending on what source you're going to," Nicole Holliday, assistant professor of linguistics at the University of Pennsylvania, pointed out in an episode of the podcast.


Makes sense.  I see it in how people from other places talk about the "New England" accent, by which they mean Eastern Massachusetts.  But if you're a local to New England, you'll probably notice the differences between at least Maine, Mass, and Rhode Island accents.  Even if you don't know where it's from, you'd say "no that's not the Boston accent, that's something else"  I assume the same is true of other areas.


I'm from outside of Chicago.  Chicago, Iowa, and Detroit probably sound similar to most people.  They sound very different to me.

I now live in Atlanta.  There is upper-class Southern, lower-class Southern, and there's a black Southern accent that some people tell me is specific to Atlanta.  Here's an example:

NSFW language (and hilarious):
Atlanta S1E2: Jail Scene "Man I Shoulda Went Home"
Youtube fHJliIxhKe0
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This makes me sad! I love regional dialects, and I'm sad that we're all starting to sound so homogenous.

My faddah's from Noo Yawk, my mahther's from Minnesohta, and my brother and I both have weird US English speech intonations because of it.

My cousin Stevie (he's a 20-something plumber in Queens) came out to Colorado to visit, and he has the thickest farking Queens accent. He leaned out of a car window in downtown Denver and yelled, "Eh! NOO YAWK SEZ HI!" and hi-fived the whole city.

I love the weird range of accents in my dumb family.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: If there's a single American dialect that deserves to be yeeted into the sun, it's that equal-parts ignorant/condescending honk that erupts from the face-holes of certain people in the Sinkhole of America (the region where Indiana/Kentucky/Illinois meet.) The sound of barking dogs is easier on the ears.


I most dislike the Detroit accent.  If you're not familiar, this woman has it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In VA and NC there are these little pockets of communities that speak with English accents, many are pretty thinned out these days and you don't hear them as much. Coastal NC has the most distinct, the Carolina Brogue. Hard English accent, hard southern accent. It's kind of fascinating, but jarring if you're not expecting it.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As long as the predominant accent isn't a rural drawl, I'm fine with accent loss.  I have a hard time of parsing accents anyway.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Squid_for_Brains: If there's a single American dialect that deserves to be yeeted into the sun, it's that equal-parts ignorant/condescending honk that erupts from the face-holes of certain people in the Sinkhole of America (the region where Indiana/Kentucky/Illinois meet.) The sound of barking dogs is easier on the ears.

I most dislike the Detroit accent.  If you're not familiar, this woman has it.
[Fark user image image 850x478]


Lol that is so unfortunate, because it's sandwiched between two of my favorite regional dialects: the classic Chicago twang and the U.P. stealth-Canadian accent. I have no justification for liking them other than that they remind me of friends.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Quizz - What American accent do you have?

/ It nailed me.
// "People ask if you are from Chicago or Wisconsin"
/// Lived most of my life in Chicago, now residing in Wisconsin
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Accents are always dying and being born.  That's why so many of the rhyme schemes in older poems and songs don't make sense anymore.

/To me, Queens and the Bronx sounds the stupidest, and I thought that even before Trump.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Of all the dumb regional things America sheds, that shouldn't be on top of the list.

I like the Yankee accents.
 
Katwang
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I am a true born and raised Yooper. I lived in the ATL for 25 years and was still asked if I was Canadian after all that time. I move back and am told I sound Southern. I just can't win.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've noticed young people in the Twin Cities sound much more neutral/general American when they speak than when I was growing up. But in the rest of Minnesota, oh for pete's sake ya you betcha ain't goin' nowhere anytime soon, doncha know. Oofdah I ate da whole hotdish jeez
 
dennysgod
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Katwang: I am a true born and raised Yooper. I lived in the ATL for 25 years and was still asked if I was Canadian after all that time. I move back and am told I sound Southern. I just can't win.
[Fark user image 425x425]



Yeah...but sounding Canadian does have it's advantages when traveling abroad.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We'll just make up new ones.

lh4.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GlenndanZig: In VA and NC there are these little pockets of communities that speak with English accents, many are pretty thinned out these days and you don't hear them as much. Coastal NC has the most distinct, the Carolina Brogue. Hard English accent, hard southern accent. It's kind of fascinating, but jarring if you're not expecting it.


Tangier Island in the Chesapeake Bay is a great example
 
SMB2811
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Between regional accents and people thinking you're stupid because you speak with a regional accent, the stupidity isn't with the accent.
 
forteblast [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Katwang: I am a true born and raised Yooper. I lived in the ATL for 25 years and was still asked if I was Canadian after all that time. I move back and am told I sound Southern. I just can't win.
[Fark user image 425x425]


Interesting. My best friend is from Iron Mountain and lives in Seattle now. It's more of a vocabulary thing, nobody thinks her accent is odd, but if she says "roof" like "ruhf" suddenly people will ask where she's from.

I've had a similar experience. I live near Atlanta now, but I'm from SE Michigan but used to say "milk" like "melk". Now that I've gotten rid of that quirk, nobody thinks anything is off until I say "pop" instead of "Coke".

It's obvious I'm not from Atlanta, but it's not as obvious as it used to be. I meet people all the time who are from around here and barely have a southern accent or don't have one at all.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: For one thing, experts can't even agree on how many regional accents there are in the United States. "There's some number between like three and 25, depending on what source you're going to," Nicole Holliday, assistant professor of linguistics at the University of Pennsylvania, pointed out in an episode of the podcast.


Makes sense.  I see it in how people from other places talk about the "New England" accent, by which they mean Eastern Massachusetts.  But if you're a local to New England, you'll probably notice the differences between at least Maine, Mass, and Rhode Island accents.  Even if you don't know where it's from, you'd say "no that's not the Boston accent, that's something else"  I assume the same is true of other areas.


Right. New Hampshire has a similar accent to Maine, but it's distinct to a practiced listener. Same with Southeastern Connecticut, from the RI line to about East Lyme sounds kind of Rhode Islandy, but different enough to hear if you care to.

I have noticed with some happiness that there are is a fair number of young people affecting the accents of their grandparents for whatever reason. Even though their parents' accents were blunted by boring TV "accentless" American English.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: I've noticed young people in the Twin Cities sound much more neutral/general American when they speak than when I was growing up. But in the rest of Minnesota, oh for pete's sake ya you betcha ain't goin' nowhere anytime soon, doncha know. Oofdah I ate da whole hotdish jeez


It's not as bad in the cities, but go anywhere (especially outside the Midwest) and people pick it out pretty easily. Vowel sounds just stick around too long. Also you get a weird look when you say oofda
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: I've noticed young people in the Twin Cities sound much more neutral/general American when they speak than when I was growing up. But in the rest of Minnesota, oh for pete's sake ya you betcha ain't goin' nowhere anytime soon, doncha know. Oofdah I ate da whole hotdish jeez


My mother's from Chisago (not a typo). I saw Fargo in the theater, then I took her to the theater to see it again because it was the first time we'd seen a movie with people who talked like her and her side of the family.

/at Christmas, they make krumkake, drink schnapps, and play cribbage
 
NobleHam
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I do feel like young Americans are losing their accents, all speaking like their favorite YouTubers and TikTok stars. There are still some distinct features, but the average teen or 20-something in Texas doesn't sound much different from anywhere else at this point. This was happening when I was a teen like 20 years ago too, but I still know some people my age with distinct regional accents. In the expat community here though, I haven't met anyone under 30 with much in the way of a regional accent despite knowing people from all over.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Yeah, millennials losing regional accents and replacing it with strange grammar, isn't it.


It's like the Law of Conservation of consonants. Every R dropped up north is added to some other word down south
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: For one thing, experts can't even agree on how many regional accents there are in the United States. "There's some number between like three and 25, depending on what source you're going to," Nicole Holliday, assistant professor of linguistics at the University of Pennsylvania, pointed out in an episode of the podcast.


Makes sense.  I see it in how people from other places talk about the "New England" accent, by which they mean Eastern Massachusetts.  But if you're a local to New England, you'll probably notice the differences between at least Maine, Mass, and Rhode Island accents.  Even if you don't know where it's from, you'd say "no that's not the Boston accent, that's something else"  I assume the same is true of other areas.


That is like here in Wisconsin. Most have a fairly neutral accent but there are places that are distinctive. The Sheboygan/Manitowoc area has a definite "Fargo" accent which you also hear "Up Nort" and has a Scandinavian lilt to it. The SE lakeshore (Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha) is definitely different and has a bit more influence from European languages like Polish and German. The central and SW part of the state is fairly neutral.

Dialects are often based on settlement patterns. Essentially, the north was settled by a lot of Scandinavians who came for the logging mid-late 1800's. Milwaukee had a huge influx of settlers from the Slavic countries, especially 1890-1920 who came for the industry. The rest of the state was mostly settled from the 1830's onward by a combination of Yankees (people who came from the eastern states) and new immigrants from all over so no one distinct accent ever took hold.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RoxnSox: At least we don't have Scottish accents.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/NMS2VnDveP8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=3]


our automated systems have other problems...

https://vimeo.com/29017688

\BOT was a treasure.  i can't believe it ever got on the air.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My father's side of the family were all from Long Island.  Queens to Montauk, and all points inbetween.  "Toity poiple boids sittin' on a coib choipin' and boipin'."

They would always get up oily in the mornin to change the earl in their cars.

/this guy's from Maine, ayuh. wikkid good.
 
richlip
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: When I taught in Florida my students would always groan when I pronounced "measure" as "may-zure" instead of "meh-zure."


Originally from Ohio?
 
