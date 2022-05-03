 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Putin may soon officially declare war on Ukraine, surprising many who thought he already had   (cnn.com) divider line
60
    More: News, Russia, World War II, Ukrainians, Western officials, Russian cannon fodder, Ukraine, Russians, Russian language  
•       •       •

1183 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2022 at 8:48 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PUTIN IS A DICKHEAD!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwilightZone: PUTIN IS A DICKHEAD!


Nonono.

I DECLARE PUTIN A DICKHEAD!

See?  I just declared it.  Now it's official.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there is an official declaration of war and a general mobilization, it will happen on May 9th.  No, I did not RTFA and couldn't care less if they said the same thing.
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What difference will it make, they can barely mass their forces effectively as it is. Full mobilisation is likely to make that even worse.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officials have begun to hone in on one scenario, which is that Putin formally declares war on Ukraine on May 9. To date, Putin has insisted on referring to the brutal monthslong conflict as a "special military operation," effectively banning words such as invasion and war.

That must have been one fun meeting. Someone brings up that they can't declare victory on May 9, so they need to come up with something to do that day. And some ahole suggests that if they can't declare victory they could declare war. Everyone looks at Putin to see if that guy is gonna be praised or shot for having that stupid idea to see if they're gonna jump on the declare war on the May 9th bandwagon.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay.  You wanna declare war?  You got the Declaration of War form FF921.02?  See?  This is FF921.01.  Nobody's gonna accept that.  There's a pdf on the website with the good form.   Two forms of ID.  I know who you are, and you need two forms of ID.  Now the Declaration of War deposit.  Fully refundable if nothing breaks.   Yeah.  I'll be here until 10:30 when I go to lunch.  I come back when I come back.  I don't know how busy they'll be at the hot dog place.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: If there is an official declaration of war and a general mobilization, it will happen on May 9th.  No, I did not RTFA and couldn't care less if they said the same thing.


It might just be a mobilization.  Ukraine has a habit of killing Russian generals invading their lands.
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zenith: What difference will it make, they can barely mass their forces effectively as it is. Full mobilisation is likely to make that even worse.


Exactly why I posted the meme above. All the official declaration does is increase the speed that Russian soldiers are fed into the Ukrainian woodchipper.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin has no way out of this pit, so his only option is to keep digging and hope for a miracle. That's why he is going to officially declare war on May 9th. There is nothing he can use for a victory parade. It's embarrassing to lose 20,000+ troops during such a short "special operation". His only prayer is to hope that he can send in enough bodies to overwhelm Ukraine before Ukraine gets all of its new modern toys in place.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if there's a secret-treaty scenario with other ex-soviet states that he's hoping to leverage. Something like what lead to the murder of an unpopular royal heir becoming trenches spanning France from the North Sea to the Mediterranean.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this unlock unlimited lives and new weapons from the EA online store?
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the US should declare war on the Ukraine. Then the Ukrainians surrender and the US takes control. Let Putin try to figure a way out of that one.
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, as of yesterday, Russia is visually confirmed to have lost 600 tanks:  https://www.oryxspioenkop.com/2022/02/attack-on-europe-documenting-equipment.html
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1, 2, 3, 4...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May 9, known as "Victory Day" inside of Russia, commemorates the country's defeat of the Nazis in 1945.

We can stop that lie now. I've seen it a lot on fark that the Soviets won the war, but by throwing literally wave after wave of their own men at the Nazis and shooting the families of those who fled from the front. That's nothing to celebrate. The Soviets were as awful if not more than the Nazis. They didn't win the war. They don't deserve credit for their propaganda and atrocious strategy. Allied lend lease allowed them to keep a fight going. They would have capitulated in 42 if not for the allies.

Now that Russia is the internationally recognised bad guy again we can stop pretending they won the war.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're declaring a thumb war.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: TwilightZone: PUTIN IS A DICKHEAD!

Nonono.

I DECLARE PUTIN A DICKHEAD!

See?  I just declared it.  Now it's official.


But you didn't hereby declare. The hereby part is important.

\ Trust me, I'm a professional.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Summoner101: TwilightZone: PUTIN IS A DICKHEAD!

Nonono.

I DECLARE PUTIN A DICKHEAD!

See?  I just declared it.  Now it's official.

But you didn't hereby declare. The hereby part is important.

\ Trust me, I'm a professional.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he hadn't officially declared war, doesn't that make his crimes against humanity even worse?

I mean, in a war, civilian casualties are just unavoidable collateral damage.  If there is no war, all you are doing is murdering civilians.

Oh, who f'n cares about the semantics anyway?  Putin's a farking war criminal, and the sooner a bullet goes through his brain the safer the whole world will be.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My God, there might be a war in the Ukraine.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: They're declaring a thumb war.


Careful now, with his demonstrated vise-grip hold on that table, Putin might actually be able to win that war.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Okay.  You wanna declare war?  You got the Declaration of War form FF921.02?  See?  This is FF921.01.  Nobody's gonna accept that.  There's a pdf on the website with the good form.   Two forms of ID.  I know who you are, and you need two forms of ID.  Now the Declaration of War deposit.  Fully refundable if nothing breaks.   Yeah.  I'll be here until 10:30 when I go to lunch.  I come back when I come back.  I don't know how busy they'll be at the hot dog place.


I know this is a joke, but there are legal implications to declaring war, Turkey I believe can shutdown the mouth of the black sea for instance.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Interceptor1: Maybe the US should declare war on the Ukraine. Then the Ukrainians surrender and the US takes control. Let Putin try to figure a way out of that one.


Will the US be greeted as liberators?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many countries have scrambled their flying tractors, lending them to Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Animal House _ Double Secret Probation
Youtube r3LzJzQ3wj4
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

American-Irish eyes: Harry Freakstorm: Okay.  You wanna declare war?  You got the Declaration of War form FF921.02?  See?  This is FF921.01.  Nobody's gonna accept that.  There's a pdf on the website with the good form.   Two forms of ID.  I know who you are, and you need two forms of ID.  Now the Declaration of War deposit.  Fully refundable if nothing breaks.   Yeah.  I'll be here until 10:30 when I go to lunch.  I come back when I come back.  I don't know how busy they'll be at the hot dog place.

I know this is a joke, but there are legal implications to declaring war, Turkey I believe can shutdown the mouth of the black sea for instance.


Turkey already declare this a war in the context and shut traffic to military use
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A formal declaration of war on May 9 could potentially bolster public support for the invasion. It would also, under Russian law, allow Putin to mobilize reserve forces and draft conscripts, which officials say Russia desperately needs amid a growing manpower shortage.

-and-

"They're still suffering from poor command-and-control, low morale in many units, less-than-ideal logistics," the official said.

I don't think this part will help with morale. Maybe increase the supply of rapists and petty thieves.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, if they're actually at "war," then it would be "fair" for Ukraine to launch a barrage of [newly acquired] missiles at strategic targets all over Western Russia? Or, a sustained barrage, over several weeks time?

I mean, that would be awful.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Summoner101: TwilightZone: PUTIN IS A DICKHEAD!

Nonono.

I DECLARE PUTIN A DICKHEAD!

See?  I just declared it.  Now it's official.

But you didn't hereby declare. The hereby part is important.

\ Trust me, I'm a professional.


I hereby declare that your Username checks out.
 
meh... [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TWX: big pig peaches: They're declaring a thumb war.

Careful now, with his demonstrated vise-grip hold on that table, Putin might actually be able to win that war.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Apparently I did it wrong.  So I'll do it again, right this time.  <ahem>

I HEREBY DECLARE THAT PUTIN IS A DICKHEAD!

/There, that should do it.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Summoner101: TwilightZone: PUTIN IS A DICKHEAD!

Nonono.

I DECLARE PUTIN A DICKHEAD!

See?  I just declared it.  Now it's official.


You have to hereby declare it. Duh.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Will they still arrest people for holding signs that say "there is a war"?
 
fzumrk
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We've reached a point where Putin thinks he's committed about as many war crimes as possible and doesn't see the need for many more in the future.  Because if he hasn't declared war yet, they are just garden variety atrocities and nothing to worry about.  Therefore, it's safe at this time to go ahead an declare war.
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Summoner101: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Summoner101: TwilightZone: PUTIN IS A DICKHEAD!

Nonono.

I DECLARE PUTIN A DICKHEAD!

See?  I just declared it.  Now it's official.

But you didn't hereby declare. The hereby part is important.

\ Trust me, I'm a professional.

[c.tenor.com image 498x277] [View Full Size image _x_]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
observe on May 9th a grown man will have a massive hissy fit because the country next door won't stop fighting and let him win.
Russia 2022 ladies and gentlemen.
Also don't forget all those mini poots wannabees who brown nose his every move and deed.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Will they still arrest people for holding signs that say "there is a war"?


They arrested people for holding blank signs.

Not joking here.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is anyone else glad that it's white ppl attacking so we can call them orcs without getting shiat on by cancel culture?

/runs away, but dies from a direct switchblade strike anyway.  Never should have worn a full hoop dress to this.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: PUTIN IS A DICKHEAD!


Путін Хуйло

#ПутінХуйло
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

aungen: Is anyone else glad that it's white ppl attacking so we can call them orcs without getting shiat on by cancel culture?

/runs away, but dies from a direct switchblade strike anyway.  Never should have worn a full hoop dress to this.


No. This is a stupid post
 
Mouser
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TWX: I wonder if there's a secret-treaty scenario with other ex-soviet states that he's hoping to leverage. Something like what lead to the murder of an unpopular royal heir becoming trenches spanning France from the North Sea to the Mediterranean.


The system of Great Power alliances pre-WWI was no secret; everyone know that one party starting a war with a second would bring the whole thing crashing down.  That's why they were hoping no one would be stupid enough to start one.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Will they still arrest people for holding signs that say "there is a war"?


He's going to declare war, then he's going to throw himself in jail for 15 years for calling it a war.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: aungen: Is anyone else glad that it's white ppl attacking so we can call them orcs without getting shiat on by cancel culture?

/runs away, but dies from a direct switchblade strike anyway.  Never should have worn a full hoop dress to this.

No. This is a stupid post


I was upset the other day when someone ELSE posted the dumbest thing you will read all day.  If this fails to win that prize, I might have to give up.
 
Mouser
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

aungen: Is anyone else glad that it's white ppl attacking so we can call them orcs without getting shiat on by cancel culture?

/runs away, but dies from a direct switchblade strike anyway.  Never should have worn a full hoop dress to this.


What's going on in Ukraine is no different from what went on in Georgia and Syria.  The only difference is now it's white Christians getting it in the neck instead of brown Muslims, so naturally everyone loses their shiat.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I thought he was having cancer surgery yesterday.
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.