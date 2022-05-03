 Skip to content
(NPR)   Sure, we're only about a month away from America actually becoming Gilead for real. But let's focus on the important question: Have we hit peak TV?   (npr.org) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Unlike derpmitter, the rest of us can hold more than one topic in our head at the same time.

I understand you find that scary and confusing, but even during WWII there was music, theater, dance, comedy, and pineapple on pizza.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Unlike derpmitter, the rest of us can hold more than one topic in our head at the same time.

I understand you find that scary and confusing, but even during WWII there was music, theater, dance, comedy, and pineapple on pizza.


I curse every New Jersey pizzeria that does that abomination!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Unlike derpmitter, the rest of us can hold more than one topic in our head at the same time.

I understand you find that scary and confusing, but even during WWII there was music, theater, dance, comedy, and pineapple on pizza.


Pineapple wasn't rationed? No wonder the war went on so long.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Unlike derpmitter, the rest of us can hold more than one topic in our head at the same time.

I understand you find that scary and confusing, but even during WWII there was music, theater, dance, comedy, and pineapple on pizza.


Just to further emphasize this point, the first Golden Globes ceremony was held during WWII

If anything we're too obsessed with all the bad things going on the world right now. Gotta find a happy medium

As for the article, I like how we're complaining that there's too much good stuff to watch now
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Let's see what is going today ... To the Twitterverse! Oh, oh no ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yes.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good tv and good politics! A golden age!
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Unlike derpmitter, the rest of us can hold more than one topic in our head at the same time.


My cat woke me up this morning by booping me on the nose. She woke me up to a world that is metaphorically and in some places literally on fire, but she's farking adorable and I can at least wake up with a smile.

/I remember a dharma talk from Ajahn Brahm, somewhere along the lines of my suffering is not going to help relieve someone else's suffering
//only our actions can do that
 
Subtonic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Let's see what is going today ... To the Twitterverse! Oh, oh no ...

[Fark user image 425x531]


That's the picture next to the dictionary definition of 'cringe.'
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: SpectroBoy: Unlike derpmitter, the rest of us can hold more than one topic in our head at the same time.

My cat woke me up this morning by booping me on the nose. She woke me up to a world that is metaphorically and in some places literally on fire, but she's farking adorable and I can at least wake up with a smile.

/I remember a dharma talk from Ajahn Brahm, somewhere along the lines of my suffering is not going to help relieve someone else's suffering
//only our actions can do that


Again, world's always been on fire. Billy Joel out front should have told ya
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So subby, you are worried about the media/country having the wrong priorities, so you figured you'd perpetuate the wrong priorities you are supposedly upset about? That's peak Fark. The tag must be for you.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Subtonic: Flushing It All Away: Let's see what is going today ... To the Twitterverse! Oh, oh no ...

[Fark user image 425x531]

That's the picture next to the dictionary definition of 'cringe.'


Well, at least it make sense in relation to the article

Oh wait....
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: SpectroBoy: Unlike derpmitter, the rest of us can hold more than one topic in our head at the same time.

I understand you find that scary and confusing, but even during WWII there was music, theater, dance, comedy, and pineapple on pizza.

I curse every New Jersey pizzeria that does that abomination!


it comes from canada. have some more poutine
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TDWCom29: Zik-Zak: SpectroBoy: Unlike derpmitter, the rest of us can hold more than one topic in our head at the same time.

My cat woke me up this morning by booping me on the nose. She woke me up to a world that is metaphorically and in some places literally on fire, but she's farking adorable and I can at least wake up with a smile.

/I remember a dharma talk from Ajahn Brahm, somewhere along the lines of my suffering is not going to help relieve someone else's suffering
//only our actions can do that

Again, world's always been on fire. Billy Joel out front should have told ya


I didn't start it.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Since we're greenlighting it, sure, let's have that discussion
 
