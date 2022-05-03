 Skip to content
(KLKN-TV Lincoln)   Police called to residence in the middle of the night to investigate burglary in progress. The Roomba was detained and taken for further questioning   (klkntv.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe not so much FEARNews right before bedtime children.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Another crime swept up
 
Summoner101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I knew something sounded fishy about this story

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The suspect was hoping to make a clean getaway.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Summoner101: I knew something sounded fishy about this story

[i.pinimg.com image 340x212] [View Full Size image _x_]


I could see one of my cats riding a Roomba in the middle of the night just to mess with my head. Probably far more amusing than just staring through the darkness until I wake and am greeted by his glowing demon eyes three inches from my face.

The duckling is the icing on the cake.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They didn't shoot it?
Must have been a white Roomba.

/Amidoingitright
 
