(Mirror.co.uk)   Nothing to see here, just Vladimir Putin's "Doomsday" command plane for nuclear war seen flying above Moscow on it's way to somewhere   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If it's flying low over the city, it's just showing off.

If this were real, the transponder would ident as a Cessna and it wouldn't be anywhere near Moscow.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Unless it has a surgeon on board, he ain't on it.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's been practicing for the May 9 Victory Day flyover for a week now. Way to keep up, MIRROR...
 
The Envoy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
On its way, subby.
 
EnglishMajor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Its.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How hard would it be to smuggle a few stinger missiles into that part of Russia ahead of May 9th? No more flying bunker for you, beeyotch.
 
mactheknife
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Educate me, modern day armchair generals and keyboard warriors:  would it be possible to initiate a first strike against Russia not with nuclear weapons, but rather EMP-based weapons; and in the process disable their ability to initiate a long-range nuclear strike?

I've always been fascinated by EMP and its potential as a first strike weapon.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Tower, this is Ghost Rider requesting a flyby."
 
Explodo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mactheknife: Educate me, modern day armchair generals and keyboard warriors:  would it be possible to initiate a first strike against Russia not with nuclear weapons, but rather EMP-based weapons; and in the process disable their ability to initiate a long-range nuclear strike?

I've always been fascinated by EMP and its potential as a first strike weapon.


I think our best way to make big emps is with a nuclear blast.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yeah it's probably shedding rusty bolts and nuts all over town too.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Our "Doomsday" planes fly around the country constantly.  Is this only notable because theirs had a routine flight during the Ukraine conflict?
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: How hard would it be to smuggle a few stinger missiles into that part of Russia ahead of May 9th? No more flying bunker for you, beeyotch.


Where's Solid Snake when you need him?
 
