(CNN)   Day 69 of WWIII: In true Nazi form Russia accuses Israel of supporting neo-Nazis in Kyiv, Ukraine stops 12 attacks in the eastern region, Resistance grows against occupiers, Evacuations from Lyman continue as they needed for Cinco de Mayo beverages   (cnn.com) divider line
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
To head off the 'Why May 9?' questions that appear every day...

May 9 is the day Russia celebrates the defeat of Germany in WWII (May 8 in other parts of the world because of timezone differences).  There is generally a big parade in Moscow and Putin has said that he needs a significant 'win' in Ukraine to celebrate.

Russia has to always appear 'strong', so they've been holding back on blaming Ukraine with many of the fires and explosions inside Russia.  Even so, some may be false flags to gain public support for declaring war.  He has been known to terrorize his citizens in order to drum up support.

CNN reports that American officials have indications that Putin will use May 9 to declare war, which will make it possible to announce mobilization in order to send an army to conquer eastern and southern Ukraine.
 
MostlyLurking [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Don't mind me.

I'm just checking up on what Brian Blessed has to say.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MostlyLurking: Don't mind me.

I'm just checking up on what Brian Blessed has to say.


Username checks out
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Lunchtime reading: Why Crimea where may be where Ukraine pushes back next
Lunchtime listening: What the War in Ukraine Means for China's Global Strategy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image 595x624]


Those 'blokes', what will they think of next?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Day 69? Nice.

ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree announcing retaliatory economic measures in response to the "unfriendly actions" of foreign states and international organizations on Tuesday, according to the document published on the official government's website.
Putin's decree prohibits making transactions and fulfilling obligations to foreign individuals and legal entities that have fallen under the sanctions, such as trading and export products and resources, without specifying which individuals or entities may be affected by the measures.


Russian state authorities, organizations and individuals are prohibited "to make transactions (including conclude foreign trade contracts) with legal entities, individuals and organizations under their control, in respect of which special economic measures are applied; to perform before persons, under sanctions, obligations under completed transactions (including concluded foreign trade contracts), if such obligations are not fulfilled or not fully fulfilled," the document said.
According to the decree, these are the necessary measures to protect Russia's national interests "in connection with the unfriendly actions of the United States of America and foreign states and international organizations that have joined them, which contradict international law and are aimed at illegally restricting or depriving the Russian Federation, citizens of the Russian Federation and Russian legal entities of the right to property."

The decree said it is in effect until the economic measures are canceled.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Russia accused Israel of supporting "the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv" Tuesday, raising the stakes in a high-level diplomatic dispute between Moscow and the Jewish state over Ukraine, anti-Semitism and Adolf Hitler.
The accusation potentially increases pressure on Israel.
Israel voted in the United Nations to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has accused Russia of war crimes.
But the Jewish state has not fully joined Western sanctions on Moscow or supplied Ukraine with weapons, and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tried to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.
The Russian salvo came in a thousand-word broadside from the Foreign Ministry which used examples of forced Jewish collaboration with the Nazis and contemporary instances of anti-Semitism in Ukraine to defend Vladimir Putin's tendentious claim to have invaded Ukraine in order to "de-Nazify" the country.
Israeli officials also responded with fury Monday to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov asserting that Hitler had "Jewish blood."
Lavrov was attempting to deflect a question about why Russia asserted that Ukraine was in the grip of neo-Nazis when its President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish.
Foreign Minister Lapid responded Monday that Lavrov's "remarks are both an unforgivable and outrageous statement as well as a terrible historical error," and Prime Minister Bennett called Lavrov's statement "lies."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fiji's High Court has granted permission allowing the US to seize a superyacht that it claims belongs to Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov.
The vessel, called the Amadea, has been restrained from leaving Fijian waters since mid-April after Fiji's Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) filed for its restraint and applied to register the US warrant.
Justice Deepthi Amaratunga granted the US' order to seize the superyacht, a statement released on Tuesday said.
The yacht is registered to Millemarin Investments Ltd, but the US claims it is "beneficially" owned by Kerimov, according to a DPP spokesperson, who added that the issue of ownership will likely be decided in a US court.
CNN has reached out to Millemarin for comment, but has not yet heard back.
According to Australian public broadcaster ABC, defense lawyer Feizal Haniff, acting for Millemarin, asked the court for a stay following the ruling.
"There is some indication that American authorities are wanting to take this boat away," Haniff told journalists outside court, ABC reported. "(The judge) said we have a right to appeal, and obviously he said that we will ensure that the boat is in Fiji while the stay application is filed."
Kerimov, a member of the Russian Federation Council, has been sanctioned by the US Treasury since 2018 in response to Russia's activity in Crimea and support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. He has also been sanctioned by the UK and European Union in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Some background: The news comes nearly a week after US President Joe Biden outlined a proposal that would further pressure Russian oligarchs over the war in Ukraine, including using money from their seized assets to fund Ukraine's defense.
He said the proposal would strengthen US law enforcement capabilities to seize property linked to Russia's kleptocracy.
"It's going to create new expedited procedures for forfeiture and seizure of these properties and it's going to ensure that when the oligarchs' assets are sold off, funds can be used directly to remedy the harm Russia caused and help rebuild Ukraine," Biden said.
The package - developed through an interagency process including the Treasury Department, Justice Department, State Department and Commerce Department - will "establish new authorities for the forfeiture of property linked to Russian kleptocracy, allow the government to use the proceedsto support Ukraine and further strengthen related law enforcement tools," the White House said in a fact sheet.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pope Francis said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told him when they met in late April that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to end the invasion of Ukraine on May 9 - Russia's Victory Day.
The Pope made the comments to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera in an interview published Tuesday.

"Orban, when I met him, he told me that the Russians have a plan, that everything will be over on May 9th," Pope Francis said.
"This would also explain the speed of the escalation of these days. Because now it's not just the Donbas, it's Crimea, it's Odesa, it's taking away the Black Sea port from Ukraine, it's everything."
There is not enough will for peace," the Pope said. "I am pessimistic, but we must make every possible gesture to stop the war."

Pope Francis repeated earlier statements that he is ready to travel to Moscow to meet with Putin and compared the war in Ukraine to the genocide in Rwanda.

"We have not yet received an answer and we are still insisting, even if I fear that Putin cannot and does not want to have this meeting right now. But so much brutality, how can you not stop it? Twenty-five years ago we experienced the same thing with Rwanda," Pope Francis said.
The Pope said he will not travel to Kyiv for now, instead sending a representative.

"First I have to go to Moscow, first I have to meet Putin. But I'm a priest too, what can I do? I'll do whatever I can. If Putin opened the door," he said.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Now is the winter of our content
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sechin sent me a picture of his fish tank. pic.twitter.com/goibANbNxj
- Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) May 3, 2022
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Ukrainian armed forces say they have repulsed 12 Russian attacks over the past day in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
They also claim to have brought down seven attack drones.
In its daily operational update, the General Staff said there are signs the Russians are taking equipment out of storage to replenish units.

"According to available information, 17 tanks and 60 BMP-1s were taken out of storage in the city of Bohuchar of Voronezh region, between April 27 and May 2, 2022. They were sent to the Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russian troops," it said.
CNN is unable to verify the claim.
On the battlefield:The General Staff said Russian forces had continued attacks from the Izium direction and efforts to take full control of the towns of Rubizhne and Popasna further east.
The General Staff also suggested that resistance is growing in occupied areas.
"The resistance movement is developing in the cities and villages temporarily occupied by the aggressor," it said.
In Luhansk:Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk region military administration, said shelling had damaged or destroyed homes in several towns that have been under weeks of bombardment, including Severodonetsk, Hirske and Orikhove. He did not give any casualty figures.
In Donetsk: Three people were reported killed in shelling of the town of Vuhleda.
On the southern front:Authorities in the region of Zaporizhzhia say fighting continues, especially around the town of Hulyaipole. Russian units have been trying to break through in that area, which would bring them closer to the regional capital.

c.tenor.comView Full Size


Russian President Vladimir Putin could formally declare war on Ukraine as soon as May 9, a move that would enable the full mobilization of Russia's reserve forces as invasion efforts continue to falter, US and Western officials believe.
May 9, known as "Victory Day" inside of Russia, commemorates the country's defeat of the Nazis in 1945.
Western officials have long believed that Putin would leverage the symbolic significance and propaganda value of that day to announce either a military achievement in Ukraine, a major escalation of hostilities - or both.
Officials have begun to hone in on one scenario, which is that Putin formally declares war on Ukraine on May 9. To date, Putin has insisted on referring to the brutal monthslong conflict as a "special military operation," effectively banning words such as invasion and war.
What it means: A formal declaration of war could potentially bolster public support for the invasion. It would also, under Russian law, allow Putin to mobilize reserve forces and draft conscripts, which officials say Russia desperately needs amid a growing manpower shortage. Western and Ukrainian officials have estimated that at least 10,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the war since Russia invaded just over two months ago.
c.tenor.comView Full Size


Russia has "forgotten all the lessons of World War II," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a nightly address on Monday, following comments from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Sunday alleging that Adolf Hitler had "Jewish blood" and that "the most ardent anti-Semites are usually Jews."
Such an anti-Semitic thrust by their minister means Russia has forgotten all the lessons of World War II. Or maybe they never studied those lessons," Zelensky said.
Lavrov's remarks also prompted a furious response from Israel, with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid calling them "unforgivable and outrageous," adding that "Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust."
"Of course, there is a big scandal in Israel today as regards [to] these words. However, no one hears objections or excuses from Moscow. There is silence," Zelensky said.
"How could this be said on the eve of the anniversary of the victory over Nazism? These words mean that Russia's top diplomat is blaming the Jewish people for Nazi crimes. No words," Zelensky said.
mtv.mtvnimages.comView Full Size


British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced 300 million euros ($376 million) in new military aid to Ukraine, telling the Ukrainian parliament that the country "will win" against Russia.
According to a transcript provided by Johnson's office, he said:
"We in the UK will do whatever we can to hold [Russia] to account for these war crimes, and in this moment of uncertainty, of continuing fear and doubt, I have one message for you today: Ukraine will win. Ukraine will be free."
The military aid includes "radars to pinpoint the artillery bombarding your cities, heavy lift drones to supply your forces, and thousands of night vision devices."
"We will carry on supplying Ukraine, alongside your other friends, with weapons, funding and humanitarian aid, until we have achieved our long-term goal, which must be so to fortify Ukraine that no-one will ever dare to attack you again," Johnson added.
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Anyone speaks or at least understand Russian here? I'm wondering about the use of the word "unfriendly" in Russian communications, they talk about unfriendly actions or unfriendly countries. Is that their diplomatic way of saying "antagonistic" which to me already sounds diplomatic? Is it a bad translation?

I can't remember any other nations using that word to describe Russia's actions.

/topical bookmark
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/🇺🇦
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links
So this crap has been going on for more than two months now, and many of us feel kinda helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help.

If you have some cash to spare, there are plenty of charities that could use your help.  You can even donate directly to the Ukranian army if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' bellow)

And there are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes in your area.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You could even just call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a comprehensive list, see https://how-to-help-ukraine-now.super.site. They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed.

...

Military aid:

Help them buy drones:
https://www.dronesforukraine.fund

The Ukrainian Army:
https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

Come Back Alive:
https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):
https://prytulafoundation.org/en


Humanitarian aid:

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee: https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to soldiers, police, hospitals, and elderly:
https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Kyiv School of Economics' humanitarian aid effort:
https://kse.ua/support/donation/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:
https://www.cufoundation.ca

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid: https://www.mriyaaid.org
Come Back Alive: https://www.comebackalive.in.ua
Ukraine Aid Ops: https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update

https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr

https://www.karg.kiev.ua/


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to plant sunflowers in support, some seed purveyors are donating part of their proceeds: https://sunflowersforukraine.ca

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such: https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:
https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds): https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort: https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

A comic book: https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canadian): https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian): https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine): https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy): https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy


If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.


PS.  There is no need to tell us what you do to donate
PPS.  And if you do, at least have the decency to trim this down/off in your reply
PPPS. I have tracked down some links from vague suggestions that come up in the discussion that I find interesting; if you want me to consider linking to something, telling me to go look for a link to something that you're too lazy to do yourself is a waste of both our time
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Day 69? Nice.

ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!
Pope Francis said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told him when they met in late April that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to end the invasion of Ukraine on May 9 - Russia's Victory Day.
The Pope made the comments to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera in an interview published Tuesday.

"Orban, when I met him, he told me that the Russians have a plan, that everything will be over on May 9th," Pope Francis said.
"This would also explain the speed of the escalation of these days. Because now it's not just the Donbas, it's Crimea, it's Odesa, it's taking away the Black Sea port from Ukraine, it's everything."
There is not enough will for peace," the Pope said. "I am pessimistic, but we must make every possible gesture to stop the war."

Pope Francis repeated earlier statements that he is ready to travel to Moscow to meet with Putin and compared the war in Ukraine to the genocide in Rwanda.

"We have not yet received an answer and we are still insisting, even if I fear that Putin cannot and does not want to have this meeting right now. But so much brutality, how can you not stop it? Twenty-five years ago we experienced the same thing with Rwanda," Pope Francis said.
The Pope said he will not travel to Kyiv for now, instead sending a representative.

"First I have to go to Moscow, first I have to meet Putin. But I'm a priest too, what can I do? I'll do whatever I can. If Putin opened the door," he said.


I think that the Pope should be reminded that after the avalanche has started it's too late for the pebbles to vote.

At this point the only thing he could do is to go to Ukraine to help those harmed by war, and frankly to risk being martyred by Russia in order to possibly turn conservative Catholics and others whose churches are in communion with the Roman Catholic Church against Russia.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Did Jennifer Lawrence become the new war spokesperson? wth VHTS. :)
 
