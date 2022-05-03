 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   Let's see here. We got your menacing, your waving a loaded shotgun around at folks, trespassing, impersonating an FBI agent, vandalism, oh, and defecating in a police car. That'll get you on Fark on a Tuesday   (wpxi.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
These people always look the same.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Amber Heard is really upset at how her trial is going, huh?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I need a "MAGA flair" for a Bingo

rtf
Dang it
 
Dodo David
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Normal: Get off my lawn!
Fark: Get off your lawn!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not cool. Well, except for taking a dump on the police car. I hope the judge takes that into account as a mitigating factor for sentencing on the other crimes.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But is his MAGA hat OK?\
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dad?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's been a while since I been around any gun but dude needed a laser sight on a 12-gauge? Just how bad a shot is he?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

edmo: These people always look the same.


Like potatoes made of feet?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How is there an impersonating an FBI agent charge?  Sounds like he's a rather bog-standard FBI agent.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, what's the charge for defecating in a police car? I've vomited in several police vehicles and was never charged for my bodily functions. If this guy was sophisticated, he could claim that defecating on government property is part of his religion and should be overlooked.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He did that in one day? Usually takes me a week or so to check those off.
Props, yo.
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It sounds like Amber Heard is having a busy week.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
12-gauge shotgun that had a blue laser scope

Ah, he's a prepper ready for home invasion.

His cameras were "set off" and his first reaction is to grab his shotgun and go into his neighbors yard.  Maybe check the cameras, see that people are playing wiffle ball, and go back to watching Fox News.
 
beany
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Amber Heard preparing for her role in a Silence of the Lambs remake?
 
oldfool
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
For some prison is a step up.
 
