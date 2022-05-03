 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Pennsylvania hires a bridge inspector in the wake of catastrophic failure of bridge in Pittsburgh, and being Pennsylvania, they manage to fark that up, too   (wtae.com) divider line
    Justin Melanson  
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
*facepalm*
 
sleze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meh. He wasn't arrested for forging engineering studies or anything like that. If people convicted of crimes are not allowed to ever have a job, then we might as well make every crime a capital offense.

That being said, there should be validation of his findings by a government engineer. If there is fraud or shenanigans, he should be investigates. If he got the job because of corrupt connections, it should be investigated.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sleze: Meh. He wasn't arrested for forging engineering studies or anything like that. If people convicted of crimes are not allowed to ever have a job, then we might as well make every crime a capital offense.

That being said, there should be validation of his findings by a government engineer. If there is fraud or shenanigans, he should be investigates. If he got the job because of corrupt connections, it should be investigated.


He was convicted of fraud.  That's not the person you want to attach to a safety study.
 
Daer21
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: sleze: Meh. He wasn't arrested for forging engineering studies or anything like that. If people convicted of crimes are not allowed to ever have a job, then we might as well make every crime a capital offense.

That being said, there should be validation of his findings by a government engineer. If there is fraud or shenanigans, he should be investigates. If he got the job because of corrupt connections, it should be investigated.

He was convicted of fraud.  That's not the person you want to attach to a safety study.


A good friend of mine has a bank robbery conviction. I helped him get his rights back, find a job, and work on a pardon. Still wouldn't hire him at a bank.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sleze: Meh. He wasn't arrested for forging engineering studies or anything like that. If people convicted of crimes are not allowed to ever have a job, then we might as well make every crime a capital offense.

That being said, there should be validation of his findings by a government engineer. If there is fraud or shenanigans, he should be investigates. If he got the job because of corrupt connections, it should be investigated.


This is Pennsylvania.  You don't GET a job without corrupt connections.
 
Bslim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Gov. Wolf's office actually contacted us and long story short, I'm actually the chair of the economic development committee," Melanson said.
A spokesperson for the governor said his office never contacted Melanson. A PennDOT spokesperson said they did ask Aeras to put someone on the task force and the company chose Melanson."

Translation : He's a political donor/crony and F-you guys for finding out.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When you're convicted for scamming people the response from most people is to assume you're still scamming people. Maybe show a little more remorse.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's Pennsylvania. Owned and operated by the Mob just like Florida, Kansas and Louisiana.

Just another State where the majority regularly votes Democrat, but somehow the Republicans always end up with a majority in their Legislature. If something, and that could be anything, doesn't serve to fatten certain bank accounts they just won't do it. The whole State is corrupt.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
who cares about his history.

"If you're using someone who has a habit of not completing their work or doing it thoroughly, that could be a recipe for disaster."

coulda, woulda, shoulda....is he giving accurate information or not?

"I don't know exactly what he was accused of or convicted of, I'm not sure of the problems, but he doesn't have anything to do with anything other than trying to advise the Department of Transportation on drone technology."

Doesn't even sound like he is giving bridge reports, just advising on how to inspect a bridge with a drone.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: When you're convicted for scamming people the response from most people is to assume you're still scamming people. Maybe show a little more remorse.


Oh hai!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sleze: Meh. He wasn't arrested for forging engineering studies or anything like that. If people convicted of crimes are not allowed to ever have a job, then we might as well make every crime a capital offense.

That being said, there should be validation of his findings by a government engineer. If there is fraud or shenanigans, he should be investigates. If he got the job because of corrupt connections, it should be investigated.


You can probably work as an engineer if you accidentally killed a kid, but you probably shouldn't run a day care/

You can probably run a daycare if you cheated on your taxes, but you probably shouldn't be an accountant.

You can probably drive a long haul truck if you beat your wife, but you probably shouldn't be allowed to be anything but a cop.

I forgot where I was going with this.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sleze: Meh. He wasn't arrested for forging engineering studies or anything like that. If people convicted of crimes are not allowed to ever have a job, then we might as well make every crime a capital offense.

That being said, there should be validation of his findings by a government engineer. If there is fraud or shenanigans, he should be investigates. If he got the job because of corrupt connections, it should be investigated.


If you're going to hire a "government engineer" to validate his findings (ie do the surveys themselves too, and note any discrepancies) why not just hire the second guy?

This highlights the issue at hand, namely "we can't trust this guy who has been convicted of fraud to actually do the safety surveys and not take the money and run, which he was done multiple times in the past."
 
Summoner101
‘’ now  
You know how hard it is the find a guy in Philly without a criminal record?  So hard you don't want the guy without one because he doesn't have any experience.
 
