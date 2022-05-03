 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   It's all fun and games as a bride-to-be to be dressed as an inflatable penis at your hen-do until you're attacked by a crazed knifeman   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Daily Record is making a mountain out of a mohel.
 
Raymond L Yacht
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She was attacked by a "crazed yob."  Let's get those facts straight.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Hen-do"?

Were do people come up with these idiotic phrases?0 0
 
vtstang66
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: "Hen-do"?

Were do people come up with these idiotic phrases?0 0


I'm gonna say Great Britain.
 
mark625
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wow, I can almost understand some of that English English. Amazing. Something about a bride and a penis, I think. And some kung-fu chickens (hen-do).

/Maybe.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Surprised this wasn't Japan though it's probably have to be a lot weirder and involve tentacles.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lesbian bride-to-be dressing like a penis. And not one gay or dick joke in the article. Even the conservative rags are catching up to the times I guess.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dedmon: Lesbian bride-to-be dressing like a penis. And not one gay or dick joke in the article. Even the conservative rags are catching up to the times I guess.


I was going to make the point that Laura's inflatable was the only penis involved in this wedding, but you beat me to it.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Yob stabs knob" - a better headline for an attention-deficit world.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If I had a dollar....
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A bride-to-be was attacked by a crazed yob who repeatedly stabbed the inflatable penis costume she was wearing for her hen night.

Laura Inglis was celebrating with friends in Eaglesham, East Renfrewshire, ahead of her marriage to Jill Hutchinson.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What's a hen do?
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vtstang66: ArcadianRefugee: "Hen-do"?

Were do people come up with these idiotic phrases?0 0

I'm gonna say Great Britain.


I'm sure there was dogging and snogging with doggos and birdos at the hen-do
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: What's a hen do?


Anything she wants!


/tip the veil
//try the waitress
///etc, etc
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: What's a hen do?


Peck and lay eggs in the name of Shiva?
 
EffervescingElephant
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: What's a hen do?


Mostly lay eggs...

Not sure what that has to do with this story though?
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She died the way she lived - being a giant dick.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mark625: Wow, I can almost understand some of that English English. Amazing. Something about a bride and a penis, I think. And some kung-fu chickens (hen-do).


No, I don't understand their banter.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: What's a hen do?


Usually peck around looking for grubs and seeds. Sometimes they lay eggs that farmers find valuable. At the end of their lives they tend to be deep fried.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

You remind me of the babe, power of hen-do
You remind me of the babe (What babe?)
The babe with the power
The power of hen-do (Who do?)
Hen do
Remind me of the babe
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I woke up this morning with a bad hangover
And my penis was flaccid again.
This happens all the time.
It's inflatable.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mark625: Wow, I can almost understand some of that English English. Amazing. Something about a bride and a penis, I think. And some kung-fu chickens (hen-do).

/Maybe.


Ray Stevens - Teenage Mutant Kung Fu Chickens
Youtube DtrJwLfNQPs
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Avi read this article and became angered
 
dennysgod
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What's an Hen-Do?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What a dick!
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: "Hen-do"?

Were do people come up with these idiotic phrases?0 0


to-be to be hen-do

It's a doo-wop thing, you wouldn't understand.
 
