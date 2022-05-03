 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCVB Boston)   Amazon, FedEx or UPS delivers your neighbor's crap to you? No big deal. Local heating-oil company delivers your neighbor's oil to you? Only a big deal if you don't have an oil tank, like this now-closed café   (wcvb.com) divider line
4
    More: Facepalm, Biodiesel, Biofuel, Oils, Diesel fuel, Petroleum, Facebook, Heating oil, restaurant owner Aram Postaljian  
•       •       •

237 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2022 at 5:25 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's refreshing to see the oil company to take full responsibility and commit to making it right.
OTOH, good timing for the retirement plans.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, make them buy the building for the $200k he was asking for before the spill. Everyone is lucky it didn't turn into accidental arson, but you aren't getting the smell out without some serious work.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dang, I was going to order the oily bird special today....
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

amigafin: Dang, I was going to order the oily bird special today....


Oof - you're a horrible little human - my brain hurt reading that

/+1
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.