(Law and Crime)   The Proud Boys' leaders have 1/6 trials coming up, and they want bigscreen TV's and fast computers in their cells to review video evidence their lawyers have already reviewed. As the Constitution requires   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they just want to wank off to their insurrection fantasy
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Where do you get gold fringed large screen TVs?
 
bisi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The fact that those totally manly dudes who man harder than anyone has manned before decided to call themselves "proud boys" without a hint of irony or awareness will never not be funny.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ah. "Doing their own research" again, I see. They know that they're screwed, and they're trying to delay the inevitable while providing a very remote chance for appeal. Their lawyers are just doing the job for which they were hired. It won't save their clients.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bisi: The fact that those totally manly dudes who man harder than anyone has manned before decided to call themselves "proud boys" without a hint of irony or awareness will never not be funny.



From the stage production of the Disney musical Aladdin no less.

Not the cinematic release, the stage show.
 
jm105 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No, they can get the same standard substandard access afforded to other defendants.
 
