(Comic Sands)   "I think it was reported by school staff that it was kind of a horseplay incident...once the video surfaced later it was discovered it was quite a bit more than that"   (comicsands.com) divider line
2005 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2022 at 7:31 AM (1 hour ago)



19 Comments     (+0 »)
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meh, locker room talk.

/Ducks
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Stuff like this, personally, I am not going to tolerate it when it is known can't be downplayed and dismissed like we normally do because someone recorded it and we can't bury it like we used to"

Fixed that for the SRO
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Home of the Rebels."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charge the parents too. Hold them responsible.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to admit I was slightly impressed that they arrested Whitey McChokkker rather than the Black kid for using his throat to assault Whitey's hands
 
Snort
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I love that idiots record themselves doing stupid shiat.
 
buster_v
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's never a "horseplay incident."
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Who could they have possibly have learned that kind of behavior from?
Oh... Right.
 
Bslim
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We better start getting used to this, whites are just looking for any opportunity to get their cleansing on.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

A_Listless_Wanderer: Who could they have possibly have learned that kind of behavior from?
Oh... Right.


It's one part of home life and two parts of a hormonal teenager.

I remember a few locker room fights in high school that went just about this way. Of course, back then the coaches could manually separate the combatants.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This never would have happened if Drew had been elected

/fark those racist farking farkers
 
buntz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I got beaten up, or at least punched, fairly regularly in high school.
I was nerdy, had no friends and was in the school musicals.
I got called "f**" daily (I was in Camelot and had to wear tights, even though several members of the football team were also in the show, they were fine)

School is horrible for some and hasn't, and won't, ever change.  This was the mid 80s.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

buster_v: It's never a "horseplay incident."


"Horseplay" always refers to bullying behavior that schools wish to ignore.

Could be based on race, perceived orientation, social awkwardness, or whatever.

But as soon as an admin refers to an incident as "horseplay" you know that they are abdicating responsibility.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: I have to admit I was slightly impressed that they arrested Whitey McChokkker rather than the Black kid for using his throat to assault Whitey's hands


Don't worry, there will be plenty of time to turn the black kid into the villain.  Like the time when they laughed when another kid fell down.  Or the time when they said a 'your mamma' joke to another kid.  Or when they didn't show up at the fund raiser.  I mean only like 25% showed up to that, as it usually goes, but that kid really didn't want to help out the school.
 
CoonAce
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bullies suck.  If you have kids, teach them how to fight or put em in a Judo class.  I got jumped a bunch in high school and I never lost a fight.  The bathroom is the best place to fight with the sinks and urinals and stalls- all that hard porcelain and sharp corners.  Teach your kids to think fast and act faster.  The only language a bully understands is total shutdown.
 
Lexx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Even "good" schools get all "lord of the flies" x "mad max thunder dome" outside of the eyes of teachers.  Always been.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I dunno.  I've never seen a bunch of white horses choking a brown horse.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lexx: Even "good" schools get all "lord of the flies" x "mad max thunder dome" outside of the eyes of teachers.  Always been.


Yeah, but it gets much worse when the teachers and administration signal that they're on the side of the bullies.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CoonAce: Bullies suck.  If you have kids, teach them how to fight or put em in a Judo class.  I got jumped a bunch in high school and I never lost a fight.  The bathroom is the best place to fight with the sinks and urinals and stalls- all that hard porcelain and sharp corners.  Teach your kids to think fast and act faster.  The only language a bully understands is total shutdown.


Doesn't help if your kid has learning or physical disabilities.  For those kids, you have to work to change the culture of school and society.
 
