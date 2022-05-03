 Skip to content
(Gadsden Times)   After spending 500 days in the shelter, unlucky Liam becomes lucky Liam when the Humane Society Pet Rescue & Adoption Center in Gadsden posted a Tik Tok about him on their page, leading to him being adopted just in time for Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (gadsdentimes.com) divider line
    More: Woofday, Adoption, Liam's life, Cindy Davis of Chattanooga, Liam's new owner, Tik Tok, Great Dane, long time, shelter dogs  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Wow. I've never made it in to a thread this early. Good morning!

Currently waiting on the AC guys to show up and diagnose what's wonky with our air con. It's already getting into the low 90s some days, so fingers crossed they can figure it out and fix it, eh?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Wow. I've never made it in to a thread this early. Good morning!

Currently waiting on the AC guys to show up and diagnose what's wonky with our air con. It's already getting into the low 90s some days, so fingers crossed they can figure it out and fix it, eh?


It's currently 45 in my corner of the world, with an expected high in the upper 50s, but we might get up into the low 70s on Wednesday.

Hope they get your AC up and running properly!
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Djelibeybi: Wow. I've never made it in to a thread this early. Good morning!

Currently waiting on the AC guys to show up and diagnose what's wonky with our air con. It's already getting into the low 90s some days, so fingers crossed they can figure it out and fix it, eh?

It's currently 45 in my corner of the world, with an expected high in the upper 50s, but we might get up into the low 70s on Wednesday.

Hope they get your AC up and running properly!


Heh - tried to comment a while ago and Fark died on me.

How are you doing with the PT stuff? Sounded like your range of motion was getting much better.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: Djelibeybi: Wow. I've never made it in to a thread this early. Good morning!

Currently waiting on the AC guys to show up and diagnose what's wonky with our air con. It's already getting into the low 90s some days, so fingers crossed they can figure it out and fix it, eh?

It's currently 45 in my corner of the world, with an expected high in the upper 50s, but we might get up into the low 70s on Wednesday.

Hope they get your AC up and running properly!

Heh - tried to comment a while ago and Fark died on me.

How are you doing with the PT stuff? Sounded like your range of motion was getting much better.


Doing good. Next appointment is this Friday. ROM was at 142 last Friday and my therapist added 2 more exercises then, making a total of 8 at home ones to do daily.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: Djelibeybi: Wow. I've never made it in to a thread this early. Good morning!

Currently waiting on the AC guys to show up and diagnose what's wonky with our air con. It's already getting into the low 90s some days, so fingers crossed they can figure it out and fix it, eh?

It's currently 45 in my corner of the world, with an expected high in the upper 50s, but we might get up into the low 70s on Wednesday.

Hope they get your AC up and running properly!

Heh - tried to comment a while ago and Fark died on me.

How are you doing with the PT stuff? Sounded like your range of motion was getting much better.

Doing good. Next appointment is this Friday. ROM was at 142 last Friday and my therapist added 2 more exercises then, making a total of 8 at home ones to do daily.


That is good! I know PT can suck since it hurts, but it's worth it. Keep up the good work :)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: That is good! I know PT can suck since it hurts, but it's worth it. Keep up the good work :)

Currently waiting on the AC guys to show up and diagnose what's wonky with our air con. It's already getting into the low 90s some days, so fingers crossed they can figure it out and fix it, eh?

It's currently 45 in my corner of the world, with an expected high in the upper 50s, but we might get up into the low 70s on Wednesday.

Hope they get your AC up and running properly!

Heh - tried to comment a while ago and Fark died on me.

How are you doing with the PT stuff? Sounded like your range of motion was getting much better.

Doing good. Next appointment is this Friday. ROM was at 142 last Friday and my therapist added 2 more exercises then, making a total of 8 at home ones to do daily.

That is good! I know PT can suck since it hurts, but it's worth it. Keep up the good work :)


:)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Well, TIL that it's a bad idea to do one of my PT exercises called seated thoracic lumbar extension with pectoralis stretch . then get up and go take a shower. It really affected my balance and felt like my body was swaying back and forth.  Thank heavens for grab bars in the bathroom, including the shower stall!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Well, TIL that it's a bad idea to do one of my PT exercises called seated thoracic lumbar extension with pectoralis stretch . then get up and go take a shower. It really affected my balance and felt like my body was swaying back and forth.  Thank heavens for grab bars in the bathroom, including the shower stall!

[Fark user image 300x168]


Oh dear! I'm glad you're okay. I just tried that exercise myself a few times and it does seem to mess with my head a bit; not quite dizzy or wobbly, but it seems to affect the blood flow to the brain a little. I was even breathing normally when I tried it but I still feel a little pressure in my head like I'm getting a headache. You might want to be extra careful with this one, hon. Maybe give yourself several minutes to sit quietly and let things settle back down before standing or doing any other activity.

That was weird.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Wow. I've never made it in to a thread this early. Good morning!

Currently waiting on the AC guys to show up and diagnose what's wonky with our air con. It's already getting into the low 90s some days, so fingers crossed they can figure it out and fix it, eh?


Even if it is early it's good to see you! :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: Well, TIL that it's a bad idea to do one of my PT exercises called seated thoracic lumbar extension with pectoralis stretch . then get up and go take a shower. It really affected my balance and felt like my body was swaying back and forth.  Thank heavens for grab bars in the bathroom, including the shower stall!

[Fark user image 300x168]

Oh dear! I'm glad you're okay. I just tried that exercise myself a few times and it does seem to mess with my head a bit; not quite dizzy or wobbly, but it seems to affect the blood flow to the brain a little. I was even breathing normally when I tried it but I still feel a little pressure in my head like I'm getting a headache. You might want to be extra careful with this one, hon. Maybe give yourself several minutes to sit quietly and let things settle back down before standing or doing any other activity.

That was weird.


Thoracic Extension Sitting
Youtube 9rI0uZQFYo4


This is the technique I supposed to do, with10 reps once a day. Hold head back for 2 seconds.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: Well, TIL that it's a bad idea to do one of my PT exercises called seated thoracic lumbar extension with pectoralis stretch . then get up and go take a shower. It really affected my balance and felt like my body was swaying back and forth.  Thank heavens for grab bars in the bathroom, including the shower stall!

[Fark user image 300x168]

Oh dear! I'm glad you're okay. I just tried that exercise myself a few times and it does seem to mess with my head a bit; not quite dizzy or wobbly, but it seems to affect the blood flow to the brain a little. I was even breathing normally when I tried it but I still feel a little pressure in my head like I'm getting a headache. You might want to be extra careful with this one, hon. Maybe give yourself several minutes to sit quietly and let things settle back down before standing or doing any other activity.

That was weird.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/9rI0uZQFYo4]

This is the technique I supposed to do, with10 reps once a day. Hold head back for 2 seconds.


Oh, and I usually don't stand up right after doing this exercise, but noticed the time and got up to take a shower so I could put my compression wrap on my left leg to minimize the swelling (I have chronic edema in left leg).
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Having a RUFF!day at work.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Even if it is early it's good to see you! :-)

Currently waiting on the AC guys to show up and diagnose what's wonky with our air con. It's already getting into the low 90s some days, so fingers crossed they can figure it out and fix it, eh?

Even if it is early it's good to see you! :-)


It's good to see you, too 😙
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Oh, and I usually don't stand up right after doing this exercise, but noticed the time and got up to take a shower so I could put my compression wrap on my left leg to minimize the swelling (I have chronic edema in left leg).

[Fark user image 300x168]

Oh dear! I'm glad you're okay. I just tried that exercise myself a few times and it does seem to mess with my head a bit; not quite dizzy or wobbly, but it seems to affect the blood flow to the brain a little. I was even breathing normally when I tried it but I still feel a little pressure in my head like I'm getting a headache. You might want to be extra careful with this one, hon. Maybe give yourself several minutes to sit quietly and let things settle back down before standing or doing any other activity.

That was weird.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/9rI0uZQFYo4]

This is the technique I supposed to do, with10 reps once a day. Hold head back for 2 seconds.

Oh, and I usually don't stand up right after doing this exercise, but noticed the time and got up to take a shower so I could put my compression wrap on my left leg to minimize the swelling (I have chronic edema in left leg).


Okay, so watching the video and checking in a mirror I was doing it right. Just tried again and same reaction. Huh. I have to do something similar on one of those big, inflatable exercise balls, but with crunches in between - just noticed the ball supports more of my upper back than that guy's chair, so maybe that's part of it.

Well, I'm supposed to use an exercise ball - Brindy attacked my old one and deflated it 😂. KatieBoo avoided it like a monster or something but Brin went right after it and *CHOMP!* I have a new one but haven't gotten it blown up yet cuz I need to figure out where to hide it from the demon child first.

Sorry about the edema - that sounds like "fun" to deal with. I've just gotten my first taste of arthritis in the past few months and am getting used to that being a thing now. Getting older kinda sucks and I'm still new at it (yes, I am a total wuss).
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Even if it is early it's good to see you! :-)

Currently waiting on the AC guys to show up and diagnose what's wonky with our air con. It's already getting into the low 90s some days, so fingers crossed they can figure it out and fix it, eh?

Even if it is early it's good to see you! :-)


How are you feeling today? Still having some problems with words or has it gotten better?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: How are you feeling today? Still having some problems with words or has it gotten better?

Currently waiting on the AC guys to show up and diagnose what's wonky with our air con. It's already getting into the low 90s some days, so fingers crossed they can figure it out and fix it, eh?

Even if it is early it's good to see you! :-)

How are you feeling today? Still having some problems with words or has it gotten better?


Definitely doing a little better today, thank you!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Definitely doing a little better today, thank you!

Currently waiting on the AC guys to show up and diagnose what's wonky with our air con. It's already getting into the low 90s some days, so fingers crossed they can figure it out and fix it, eh?

Even if it is early it's good to see you! :-)

How are you feeling today? Still having some problems with words or has it gotten better?

Definitely doing a little better today, thank you!


Glad to hear it! If it makes you feel any better, I stumble over words more these past couple of years - sometimes I actually *talk* like a dyslexic which is just plain weird.

Darned AC repair guys still haven't shown up or called, so trying to see what's up. Gotta run some errands and hope the doc called my prescriptions in this afternoon, so waiting on them is getting old, eh?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Having a RUFF!day at work.


community.atlassian.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: Bathia_Mapes: Djelibeybi: Bathia_Mapes: Well, TIL that it's a bad idea to do one of my PT exercises called seated thoracic lumbar extension with pectoralis stretch . then get up and go take a shower. It really affected my balance and felt like my body was swaying back and forth.  Thank heavens for grab bars in the bathroom, including the shower stall!

[Fark user image 300x168]

Oh dear! I'm glad you're okay. I just tried that exercise myself a few times and it does seem to mess with my head a bit; not quite dizzy or wobbly, but it seems to affect the blood flow to the brain a little. I was even breathing normally when I tried it but I still feel a little pressure in my head like I'm getting a headache. You might want to be extra careful with this one, hon. Maybe give yourself several minutes to sit quietly and let things settle back down before standing or doing any other activity.

That was weird.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/9rI0uZQFYo4]

This is the technique I supposed to do, with10 reps once a day. Hold head back for 2 seconds.

Oh, and I usually don't stand up right after doing this exercise, but noticed the time and got up to take a shower so I could put my compression wrap on my left leg to minimize the swelling (I have chronic edema in left leg).

Okay, so watching the video and checking in a mirror I was doing it right. Just tried again and same reaction. Huh. I have to do something similar on one of those big, inflatable exercise balls, but with crunches in between - just noticed the ball supports more of my upper back than that guy's chair, so maybe that's part of it.

Well, I'm supposed to use an exercise ball - Brindy attacked my old one and deflated it 😂. KatieBoo avoided it like a monster or something but Brin went right after it and *CHOMP!* I have a new one but haven't gotten it blown up yet cuz I need to figure out where to hide it from the demon child first.

Sorry about the edema - that sounds like "fun" to deal ...


It's been awhile, but I'm still having balance issues, mostly recently 15 minutes ago when I was in  the kitchen. Tossed container in kitchen trash can and then turned around a bit too quickly to take my after lunch meds and threw myself off balance and had to grab the counter to steady myself. That hasn't happened in a couple of weeks thanks to the PT exercises. I'm thinking maybe I should stop doing this one until I see my therapist on Friday.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 500x673]
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
I haven't been around in forever (lots of fallout from LucklessWifeder dying from a sudden massive inoperable brain hemorrhage back in February), but I'm popping back in to post something I haven't in a while.

That's right, it's your Zeke of the Week!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: I haven't been around in forever (lots of fallout from LucklessWifeder dying from a sudden massive inoperable brain hemorrhage back in February), but I'm popping back in to post something I haven't in a while.

That's right, it's your Zeke of the Week!
[Fark user image 425x577]




((((((HUGS))))))
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: It's been awhile, but I'm still having balance issues, mostly recently 15 minutes ago when I was in  the kitchen. Tossed container in kitchen trash can and then turned around a bit too quickly to take my after lunch meds and threw myself off balance and had to grab the counter to steady myself. That hasn't happened in a couple of weeks thanks to the PT exercises. I'm thinking maybe I should stop doing this one until I see my therapist on Friday.

[Fark user image 300x168]

Oh dear! I'm glad you're okay. I just tried that exercise myself a few times and it does seem to mess with my head a bit; not quite dizzy or wobbly, but it seems to affect the blood flow to the brain a little. I was even breathing normally when I tried it but I still feel a little pressure in my head like I'm getting a headache. You might want to be extra careful with this one, hon. Maybe give yourself several minutes to sit quietly and let things settle back down before standing or doing any other activity.

That was weird.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/9rI0uZQFYo4]

This is the technique I supposed to do, with10 reps once a day. Hold head back for 2 seconds.

Oh, and I usually don't stand up right after doing this exercise, but noticed the time and got up to take a shower so I could put my compression wrap on my left leg to minimize the swelling (I have chronic edema in left leg).

Okay, so watching the video and checking in a mirror I was doing it right. Just tried again and same reaction. Huh. I have to do something similar on one of those big, inflatable exercise balls, but with crunches in between - just noticed the ball supports more of my upper back than that guy's chair, so maybe that's part of it.

Well, I'm supposed to use an exercise ball - Brindy attacked my old one and deflated it 😂. KatieBoo avoided it like a monster or something but Brin went right after it and *CHOMP!* I have a new one but haven't gotten it blown up yet cuz I need to figure out where to hide it from the demon child first.

Sorry about the edema - that sounds like "f ...


Holding off might be a good idea - the last thing you want is to take a spill. Make sure you note the "wobbly" episodes (days, times, all that stuff) and see if your therapist knows what's up with that. Be careful! (And don't be surprised if they wanna do more tests of some kind. They always seem to.)
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: I haven't been around in forever (lots of fallout from LucklessWifeder dying from a sudden massive inoperable brain hemorrhage back in February), but I'm popping back in to post something I haven't in a while.

That's right, it's your Zeke of the Week!

That's right, it's your Zeke of the Week!
[Fark user image 425x577]


Welcome back! It's good to see you again and ((((HUGS)))). You're always welcome here.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Ugh - turns out the repair guys didn't even have us on the schedule for today. GRRR. "Re" scheduled for Friday now. No biggie, just annoying.

I think I might go and try to get something done besides waiting by the phone now, lol. BBL.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Monthly schedule calendar in my WFHell office.  This month's pic...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Caption reads, "A good heart is a crowning glory".
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Ugh - turns out the repair guys didn't even have us on the schedule for today. GRRR. "Re" scheduled for Friday now. No biggie, just annoying.

I think I might go and try to get something done besides waiting by the phone now, lol. BBL.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Fark that Pixel: Djelibeybi: Fark that Pixel: Djelibeybi: Wow. I've never made it in to a thread this early. Good morning!

Currently waiting on the AC guys to show up and diagnose what's wonky with our air con. It's already getting into the low 90s some days, so fingers crossed they can figure it out and fix it, eh?

Even if it is early it's good to see you! :-)

How are you feeling today? Still having some problems with words or has it gotten better?

Definitely doing a little better today, thank you!

Glad to hear it! If it makes you feel any better, I

stumble over words more these past couple of years - sometimes I actually *talk* like a dyslexic which is just plain weird.

Darned AC repair guys still haven't shown up or called, so trying to see what's up. Gotta run some errands and hope the doc called my prescriptions in this afternoon, so waiting on them is getting old, eh?

I kind of did that a little bit I suppose but after my stroke now I do it much more often
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 576x768]


did I do that?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 576x768]

did I do that?


It's cool.  Us dogs were originally out, but got brought inside because we were being such a nuisance.
/\_/\
•  •
|/
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 576x768]

did I do that?

It's cool.  Us dogs were originally out, but got brought inside because we were being such a nuisance.
/\_/\
•  •
|/


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 576x768]

did I do that?

It's cool.  Us dogs were originally out, but got brought inside because we were being such a nuisance.
/\_/\
•  •
|/


It's OK to come inside for couches :-)
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Got some errands run. Doc still hasn't called in one of my scrips so, yay? It's been a week and this one is kinda time-sensitive so I guess I'll have to stop by the office and annoy the receptionist now since he apparently doesn't check his voice mail and/or doesn't check his email for test results from the hospital. (He's a good doctor but he still was asking someone to print everything out for him last I heard 😂)
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Brindy on the bed with her icky outside ball:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Brin's face when I told her to get off the bed with that nasty thing:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Got some errands run. Doc still hasn't called in one of my scrips so, yay? It's been a week and this one is kinda time-sensitive so I guess I'll have to stop by the office and annoy the receptionist now since he apparently doesn't check his voice mail and/or doesn't check his email for test results from the hospital. (He's a good doctor but he still was asking someone to print everything out for him last I heard 😂)


my doctor does very good at that kind of stuff, but the PAs and stuff at his office don't always when he's not available. They were trying to change my prescriptions and bugging me about stuff and now that I complain to him about it (after leaving a note about it and it not getting to him) I had appointment with him and talked about what was going on. No I think they're just trying to mess stuff up on purpose to get back at me
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Brindy on the bed with her icky outside ball:

[Fark user image 640x374]

Brin's face when I told her to get off the bed with that nasty thing:

[Fark user image 640x398]


But but but I want it in here?
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: my doctor does very good at that kind of stuff, but the PAs and stuff at his office don't always when he's not available. They were trying to change my prescriptions and bugging me about stuff and now that I complain to him about it (after leaving a note about it and it not getting to him) I had appointment with him and talked about what was going on. No I think they're just trying to mess stuff up on purpose to get back at me

my doctor does very good at that kind of stuff, but the PAs and stuff at his office don't always when he's not available. They were trying to change my prescriptions and bugging me about stuff and now that I complain to him about it (after leaving a note about it and it not getting to him) I had appointment with him and talked about what was going on. No I think they're just trying to mess stuff up on purpose to get back at me


I'm not sure who's at fault on this one, but somebody is screwing up with submitting scrips. He told me at our last appointment that he's had several patients complain about their pharmacies not having anything for them, not even a submission that just hadn't been filled yet, and he asked me to follow up and let him know if I had any problems.

So, first I called my pharmacist - nope, nothing.

Then I called the hospital's imaging center and they verified they had already sent him my scan results (last week, this was). Hell, I only got mine via snail mail and it arrived last Friday, so I know he's had this info for a while.

Last I left a voice mail letting him know my name and phone number and the above info, also last week.

The thing that annoys me is that I've had doctors (specialists, even) and my dentist call me in person before and this doc refuses to take any calls, refuses calls from any pharmacists, and certainly doesn't call his patients. He won't use email or text messages, either.

Remind me again how long we've had the internet? (And telephones??) Ugh. If I have to make yet another appointment just to talk to him in person for 2 minutes I will not be happy about it.

/sorry 'bout the rant
//I really am running out of time - they're hormones and need to be taken at a specific time
///which could be any minute now
 
