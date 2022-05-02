 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Uh, Vlad, you've lost another two boats   (foxnews.com)
40
    More: News, Ukraine, Russia, Black Sea, Crimea, Russian patrol boats, Fox News' Mark Meredith, Ukraine's military, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi  
•       •       •

Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, we get a video of Joe Manchin??
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgflip.com
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
These Russians are very talented to lose this much hardware. I mean, it's not easy, but they're making it look effortless.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



"Kiptin! Drones incoming!"

"Full speed!"

*clonk* (screws fall off)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.com
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a feeling that, if Russia does try to fire off a nuke, we are gonna see some Looney Tunes level of disasters happening in their own yard.  ICBMs just blowing up in their own silos cause a bunch of jagoffs stole the components thinking nobody would ever fire these things.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody have another working link to the footage? It won't play for me.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it sounds like a chess game with a cat on the board just shoving pieces off.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Any Pie Left: Anybody have another working link to the footage? It won't play for me.


https://www.navalnews.com/naval-news/2022/05/watch-ukrainian-tb2-striking-two-russian-raptor-assault-boats/


The tweet is embedded there
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: Anybody have another working link to the footage? It won't play for me.


Stick to the Ukraine war thread. Twitter links work better than Fox
 
D_PaulAngel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jiggatron69: I got a feeling that, if Russia does try to fire off a nuke, we are gonna see some Looney Tunes level of disasters happening in their own yard.  ICBMs just blowing up in their own silos cause a bunch of jagoffs stole the components thinking nobody would ever fire these things.


I've wondered that too. I doubt the other warheads will explode because I think they need the velocity of their flight to actually arm them, but giant fields of radioactive slag and a shiate-ton of fallout would certainly be in the mix.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 640x608]


"Kiptin! Drones incoming!"

"Full speed!"

*clonk* (screws fall off)


It takes brass balls to screw a pair of Russian bronze.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: Anybody have another working link to the footage? It won't play for me.


It played political ads for me; no video.
What do you expect, the link is to Faux-news.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

D_PaulAngel: Jiggatron69: I got a feeling that, if Russia does try to fire off a nuke, we are gonna see some Looney Tunes level of disasters happening in their own yard.  ICBMs just blowing up in their own silos cause a bunch of jagoffs stole the components thinking nobody would ever fire these things.

I've wondered that too. I doubt the other warheads will explode because I think they need the velocity of their flight to actually arm them, but giant fields of radioactive slag and a shiate-ton of fallout would certainly be in the mix.


At this point, I wont rule out anything because the Russian military seems only to be able to excel at one thing so far: creating disasters that nobody thought was possible.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Keep it going.

This whole thing has been a farking horrible shiatshow and loss of life and so much farking comedy.

Slava Ukraine. Make all of them suffer.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jiggatron69: I got a feeling that, if Russia does try to fire off a nuke, we are gonna see some Looney Tunes level of disasters happening in their own yard.  ICBMs just blowing up in their own silos cause a bunch of jagoffs stole the components thinking nobody would ever fire these things.


The Pentagon currently estimates that they have a 60% launch failure rate for missiles into Ukraine (at the time the number was roughly 600/1000 failed).

That's real world data. And doesn't account for e.g. the large fraction of their mobile ICBMs whose vehicle frames are so rusted out we're pretty sure they couldn't elevate into firing position.

We've probably got two US subs following every Russian boomer with orders to sink it without asking for confirmation if they hear a missile hatch open.

Any of their nuclear bombers that left the ground in the minutes before NATO forces turned every airfield in Russia into a moonscape would be swatted down as unceremoniously as the rest.

And, nuclear bombs require maintenance too. The US nuclear arsenal is the size of Russia's, and we spend more than Russia's entire military budget maintaining ours. And 90% of our nuclear defense budget isn't embezzled, either.

Despite all of this, at least a few missiles with a total of a few dozen warheads would hit. *ching* 20-50 million dead... LA, Portland, NY, DC, London, Paris, Berlin, Kyiv, Warsaw likely all in flames and the world economy enters a depression like nobody can imagine.

The counterstrike would utterly obliterate Russia, beyond a shadow of a doubt, but by then it's the definition of a pyrrhic victory.
 
exPFCWintergreen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Russian naval blockade is the boot on Ukraine's economic neck. As long as it exists, a lot of places around the world dependent on Ukrainian ag exports will be hurting. Responding to it is especially difficult given that Russia pretty much stole the Ukrainian navy when they annexed Crimea.

Hopefully sending more Russian naval hardware to the bottom of the Black Sea like this will make the Russians respect the existence of shore-based drones and torpedoes to give them a wide enough berth to allow Ukraine to establish a trade corridor out of Odessa.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.com
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

exPFCWintergreen: The Russian naval blockade is the boot on Ukraine's economic neck. As long as it exists, a lot of places around the world dependent on Ukrainian ag exports will be hurting. Responding to it is especially difficult given that Russia pretty much stole the Ukrainian navy when they annexed Crimea.

Hopefully sending more Russian naval hardware to the bottom of the Black Sea like this will make the Russians respect the existence of shore-based drones and torpedoes to give them a wide enough berth to allow Ukraine to establish a trade corridor out of Odessa.


Now to get the orc Black Sea submarines.  The subs need to join the 200 club.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I get the sense that the only reason putin hasn't fired off a nuke already is that they've been searching like hell but they can't find one that's fully functional.

Having one of his biggest and shiniest go splat in the mud would be a worse outcome, to putin, than having russia burned off the map.

/fear of humiliation is a powerful motivator.
 
robodog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

flamesfan: exPFCWintergreen: The Russian naval blockade is the boot on Ukraine's economic neck. As long as it exists, a lot of places around the world dependent on Ukrainian ag exports will be hurting. Responding to it is especially difficult given that Russia pretty much stole the Ukrainian navy when they annexed Crimea.

Hopefully sending more Russian naval hardware to the bottom of the Black Sea like this will make the Russians respect the existence of shore-based drones and torpedoes to give them a wide enough berth to allow Ukraine to establish a trade corridor out of Odessa.

Now to get the orc Black Sea submarines.  The subs need to join the 200 club.


If we lend-lease some of the helicopter launched anti-sub torpedoes the Baktar can carry them just fine, they're ~200kg and the Baktar has a ~1,350kg payload capacity.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

erik-k: Jiggatron69: I got a feeling that, if Russia does try to fire off a nuke, we are gonna see some Looney Tunes level of disasters happening in their own yard.  ICBMs just blowing up in their own silos cause a bunch of jagoffs stole the components thinking nobody would ever fire these things.

The Pentagon currently estimates that they have a 60% launch failure rate for missiles into Ukraine (at the time the number was roughly 600/1000 failed).

That's real world data. And doesn't account for e.g. the large fraction of their mobile ICBMs whose vehicle frames are so rusted out we're pretty sure they couldn't elevate into firing position.

We've probably got two US subs following every Russian boomer with orders to sink it without asking for confirmation if they hear a missile hatch open.

Any of their nuclear bombers that left the ground in the minutes before NATO forces turned every airfield in Russia into a moonscape would be swatted down as unceremoniously as the rest.

And, nuclear bombs require maintenance too. The US nuclear arsenal is the size of Russia's, and we spend more than Russia's entire military budget maintaining ours. And 90% of our nuclear defense budget isn't embezzled, either.

Despite all of this, at least a few missiles with a total of a few dozen warheads would hit. *ching* 20-50 million dead... LA, Portland, NY, DC, London, Paris, Berlin, Kyiv, Warsaw likely all in flames and the world economy enters a depression like nobody can imagine.

The counterstrike would utterly obliterate Russia, beyond a shadow of a doubt, but by then it's the definition of a pyrrhic victory.


I think that's a pretty fair assessment.  They've got a pack of them that are going to make it, but it's not going to be the end of the world unless you're in a high redundancy target.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

robodog: flamesfan: exPFCWintergreen: The Russian naval blockade is the boot on Ukraine's economic neck. As long as it exists, a lot of places around the world dependent on Ukrainian ag exports will be hurting. Responding to it is especially difficult given that Russia pretty much stole the Ukrainian navy when they annexed Crimea.

Hopefully sending more Russian naval hardware to the bottom of the Black Sea like this will make the Russians respect the existence of shore-based drones and torpedoes to give them a wide enough berth to allow Ukraine to establish a trade corridor out of Odessa.

Now to get the orc Black Sea submarines.  The subs need to join the 200 club.

If we lend-lease some of the helicopter launched anti-sub torpedoes the Baktar can carry them just fine, they're ~200kg and the Baktar has a ~1,350kg payload capacity.


Not quite.
The TB2 is only able to carry 135kg of boom.  2 big booms or 4 small booms.  Torpedoes are too big for Bayraktar.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jiggatron69: I got a feeling that, if Russia does try to fire off a nuke, we are gonna see some Looney Tunes level of disasters happening in their own yard.  ICBMs just blowing up in their own silos cause a bunch of jagoffs stole the components thinking nobody would ever fire these things.


Well, United Nuclear is sold out of tritium, so they might have refilled a few of the fusion bombs.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: I get the sense that the only reason putin hasn't fired off a nuke already is that they've been searching like hell but they can't find one that's fully functional.

Having one of his biggest and shiniest go splat in the mud would be a worse outcome, to putin, than having russia burned off the map.

/fear of humiliation is a powerful motivator.


You'd also have to find a command and crew willing to launch it.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: KRSESQ: I get the sense that the only reason putin hasn't fired off a nuke already is that they've been searching like hell but they can't find one that's fully functional.

Having one of his biggest and shiniest go splat in the mud would be a worse outcome, to putin, than having russia burned off the map.

/fear of humiliation is a powerful motivator.

You'd also have to find a command and crew willing to launch it.


Killing them is Ukraine's specialty
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

erik-k: Jiggatron69: I got a feeling that, if Russia does try to fire off a nuke, we are gonna see some Looney Tunes level of disasters happening in their own yard.  ICBMs just blowing up in their own silos cause a bunch of jagoffs stole the components thinking nobody would ever fire these things.

The Pentagon currently estimates that they have a 60% launch failure rate for missiles into Ukraine (at the time the number was roughly 600/1000 failed).

That's real world data. And doesn't account for e.g. the large fraction of their mobile ICBMs whose vehicle frames are so rusted out we're pretty sure they couldn't elevate into firing position.

We've probably got two US subs following every Russian boomer with orders to sink it without asking for confirmation if they hear a missile hatch open.

Any of their nuclear bombers that left the ground in the minutes before NATO forces turned every airfield in Russia into a moonscape would be swatted down as unceremoniously as the rest.

And, nuclear bombs require maintenance too. The US nuclear arsenal is the size of Russia's, and we spend more than Russia's entire military budget maintaining ours. And 90% of our nuclear defense budget isn't embezzled, either.

Despite all of this, at least a few missiles with a total of a few dozen warheads would hit. *ching* 20-50 million dead... LA, Portland, NY, DC, London, Paris, Berlin, Kyiv, Warsaw likely all in flames and the world economy enters a depression like nobody can imagine.

The counterstrike would utterly obliterate Russia, beyond a shadow of a doubt, but by then it's the definition of a pyrrhic victory.


Beyond the horrible loss of lives..People that had no stake in the situation..Children, animals..
I don't even want to imagine the sheer loss of Western Humanities greatest treasures in a situation like
that..Art, architecture, irreplaceable items from every corner of the globe in some of the collections
from museums and libraries and schools destroyed..All for nothing..One mentally unstable idiot shouldn't
be able to do that..Or have that power over the world..The world went through a dark age because of something we couldn't control..But this IS something we can control..
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wonder how many nukes Russia has already tried to fire only to find out key components had been replaced with IOUs and blocks of wood.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Love your woman , who knows the next chance will come 
Kaskade & Skrillex - Lick It (Official Video)
Youtube DrZhmr_0Wpo
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jiggatron69: I got a feeling that, if Russia does try to fire off a nuke, we are gonna see some Looney Tunes level of disasters happening in their own yard.  ICBMs just blowing up in their own silos cause a bunch of jagoffs stole the components thinking nobody would ever fire these things.


Heh, even Acme's products at least f*cked up consistently.
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jiggatron69: I got a feeling that, if Russia does try to fire off a nuke, we are gonna see some Looney Tunes level of disasters happening in their own yard.  ICBMs just blowing up in their own silos cause a bunch of jagoffs stole the components thinking nobody would ever fire these things.


I do believe that things are just starting to ramp up.

Keep watching everyone. Things are going to get .... weird.

All this time people have been watching the numbers and the diplomacy and weapons shipments, the Ukrainians and <cough> others... have been planning and setting up. The exploits are going to be surprising, and they will come regularly.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I wonder how many nukes Russia has already tried to fire only to find out key components had been replaced with IOUs and blocks of wood.


biatch thing is it only takes one. We somehow magically find out the entire russkie nuclear arsenal is inoperable? Time to start really helping the Ukrainians.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Jasper "You Sunk My Battleship"
Youtube LGaD4Ienq3k
 
Theeng
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Raptor-class_patrol_boat

Essentially little coastal boats is what they sank, good news but pretty minor stuff.
 
King Something
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
