 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox2 Detroit)   Peace in the Mid-West seems within reach as Michigan moves to settle its border with Indiana   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
10
    More: Strange, Michigan, United States Senate, Lansing, Michigan, United States House of Representatives, Illinois, U.S. state, Border disputes, state commission  
•       •       •

265 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2022 at 1:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We will never give up on the Toledo Strip.

/Yes, that's Ohio.
 
robodog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wxboy: We will never give up on the Toledo Strip.

/Yes, that's Ohio.


We got Toledo and they got the UP, the definition of a Pyrrhic victory =)
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Thanks Jared.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I may be a bit cynical but I can't help but think there's some ulterior motive at play here rather than a bunch of bored people just curious to correct this out of the blue.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FFS, it's two straight lines that meet at a right angle.  Can midwesterners really be baffled by the situation?
 
jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Imagine waking up one day and finding out you now live in Michigan.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

C18H27NO3: I may be a bit cynical but I can't help but think there's some ulterior motive at play here rather than a bunch of bored people just curious to correct this out of the blue.


The article mentions that land development is being hindered, which means there's concern about tax revenues.

/Also, problems eradicating invasive species, like wolverines and hoosiers.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.