 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   May - it's supposed to be when we get flowers, right? Share 'em if ya got 'em in our FARK Gardening Thread for Tuesday may 2, 2022   (fark.com) divider line
10
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

22 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 May 2022 at 7:00 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
This iris is a tease.

Fark user imageView Full Size


But yes I do have a lot of flowers right now. It's kind of raining at the moment though
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Spuds in the ground.
Spuds in the ground.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


yasss, brought some inside, all dramatic-like
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Our peonies bloomed for the first time in years. We cut back a tree so they're getting more sunlight.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
we're getting nice days like this...

Fark user imageView Full Size


but frost still possible for few weeks.

if it does freeze I'm gon be soo mad, cos the jasmine is on the verge of flowering and being- sweardown- tearfully beautiful.  had no flowers for last few years cos of mild winters then late frost.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Look at these ruffled popcorn looking daffodils!  They're down now, such is our season here.  For two years I liberated the daffodils on an empty lot slated for construction where an old farmhouse once stood.  I have varieties that are quite uncommon now.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I went over to our local rose garden and found that the place is still in fair shape.  Normally I don't care for knockout roses, but look at these!  I'll have to check the whole place out when I'm wearing shorts and a light colored t-shirt, it was a bit much today...
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I'm loving everyone's flowers. And a bit jealous. I've only got a few going.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

The pea plants are still flowering, thought they'd have died by now. We ate all of the ones off these plants.
Fark user imageView Full Size


The tomato is starting to flower
Fark user imageView Full Size

Got a strawberry almost ready!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Also, I don't live in the climate for growing it, but do any of you grow your own sugar canes?
 
jd99 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Comfry, Sweet William, Digitalis, Hesperis, pitcher plants, Kolkwitzia, Azalea, Delphinium, Kentranthus, rose Stanwell Perpetual. Moved a bunch of daffs from a non-flowering clump to spread all over the lawn. Want to shoot the bunny eating my hostas.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.