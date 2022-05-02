 Skip to content
(Fox 5 New York)   Q: What do you call a dog attack investigator? A: Delicious   (fox5ny.com) divider line
31
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Poor taste*

*Schrödinger's comment
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I mean, what did she expect?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Cujo?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Accion?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh hey, I heard there was a dog attack out here, so I thought I would drive out and walk around a bit to see if there was a dog problem."
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what she brought as defense. I wouldn't go investigating a dog attack without pepper spray and a head of broccoli.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, what kind of dogs are we talking about here?
One or two Rottweilers, 3 or 4 Pit Bulls?
The most awful I can think of would be 150 Chihuahuas. That would be like a school of furry piranhas.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been on Fark for a long time.

This is the first time a headline has ever really bothered me. This woman literally just died a horrific death while doing her job and her family is probably beyond devastated. I really hope none of them see that.

Sometimes there is a line between funny and grotesque.


....and yes, I know, "welcome to Fark.jpg", etc.

I don't care...this is literally "too soon".

/Rant off
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that's just superfluous.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Beerguy: I have been on Fark for a long time.

This is the first time a headline has ever really bothered me. This woman literally just died a horrific death while doing her job and her family is probably beyond devastated. I really hope none of them see that.

Sometimes there is a line between funny and grotesque.


....and yes, I know, "welcome to Fark.jpg", etc.

I don't care...this is literally "too soon".

/Rant off


Oh no, its not just you. We can all agree that the person who put this up, and those who greened it, are trash who have less value as living beings than an ant in your kitchen, and the only thing they can do to make the world better is suck on a gun barrel
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some Trumpster hillbilly kills an animal control officer in the most horrific way imaginable and we lol?  Srsly, come on Fark.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a rottweiler going berserk in my neighbourhood last week so I am not getting a kick out of these replies.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was her name Geraldine Ford?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Atlanta | Season 1 Ep. 5: Dog Target Scene | FX
Youtube EMSrjJngnkY
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not just one dog, a pack. A farking pack. Her last moments must have been absolutely terrifying. It pisses me off that she went to investigate alone.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: Some Trumpster hillbilly kills an animal control officer in the most horrific way imaginable and we lol?  Srsly, come on Fark.


Yeah, kinda.

Sh*t's f*cked, y'all. Sorry one person's bummer of an end is making you sad, but look at the bright side. At least the police were shooting someone's dogs for a reason this time.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor lady bled out in her car. What idiots sent her out there by herself?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the upside every single Officer Porky will point at this case as reason enough to blast any and all good boys.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ftfa
Dowdy was charged with manslaughter and under the dangerous dog law, called Emily's Law

I call b.s.
 
aerojockey [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Gee, I wonder what breed of dog this Alabama redneck woman owned?  What breed... could it be...
 
ifarkthereforiam [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That is one seriously messed up way to check out. The owner needs the maximum sentence.
 
khatores
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

flamingboard: Poor lady bled out in her car. What idiots sent her out there by herself?


The article sums it up pretty well. Where else would you expect a pack of wild dogs roaming the neighborhood, randomly attacking people?

Alabama

Beerguy: I have been on Fark for a long time.

This is the first time a headline has ever really bothered me. This woman literally just died a horrific death while doing her job and her family is probably beyond devastated. I really hope none of them see that.

Sometimes there is a line between funny and grotesque.


....and yes, I know, "welcome to Fark.jpg", etc.

I don't care...this is literally "too soon".

/Rant off


There's a time and a place for (nearly) everything, and Fark is the place for tasteless headlines.

Furthermore I don't understand why anyone who investigates dog attacks would show up unarmed and apparently acting without keeping an exit available. Dogs might be fast, aggressive and strong, but a human is smarter and can anticipate a dog's most aggressive level of behavior and act accordingly to prevent it. A dog is not able to think in such advanced ways.

Anyone dealing with animals needs to use their brain and tools, which are what make us the most fearsome known life form on the planet, even to the point of being an existential threat to ourselves.

Don't use tools? You lose!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I wonder what she brought as defense. I wouldn't go investigating a dog attack without pepper spray and a head of broccoli.


My friend's chihuahua loved broccoli.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Beerguy: I have been on Fark for a long time.

This is the first time a headline has ever really bothered me. This woman literally just died a horrific death while doing her job and her family is probably beyond devastated. I really hope none of them see that.

Sometimes there is a line between funny and grotesque.


....and yes, I know, "welcome to Fark.jpg", etc.

I don't care...this is literally "too soon".

/Rant off

Oh no, its not just you. We can all agree that the person who put this up, and those who greened it, are trash who have less value as living beings than an ant in your kitchen, and the only thing they can do to make the world better is suck on a gun barrel


I suggest the milk chocolate

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"one dog had to be euthanized immediately"

Meaning the cops shot it. And for once the cops were right to do seeing as they were actively attacking people.

No jokes here just sad.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/oblig
 
englaja
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Driver: So, what kind of dogs are we talking about here?
One or two Rottweilers, 3 or 4 Pit Bulls?
The most awful I can think of would be 150 Chihuahuas. That would be like a school of furry piranhas.


Shih Tzu, obviously.
 
aerojockey [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ifarkthereforiam: That is one seriously messed up way to check out. The owner needs the maximum sentence.


I have a feeling the owner actually sicced the dogs on her.  Something about the story seems off.  If the owner did do that she should face a murder charge but I doubt the law has a provision for that.  Apparently some girl named Emily had to be killed just for them to have a provision for manslaughter.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Domesticated is such a nebulous term.
Shotgun is not.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

khatores: flamingboard: Poor lady bled out in her car. What idiots sent her out there by herself?

The article sums it up pretty well. Where else would you expect a pack of wild dogs roaming the neighborhood, randomly attacking people?

Alabama

Beerguy: I have been on Fark for a long time.

This is the first time a headline has ever really bothered me. This woman literally just died a horrific death while doing her job and her family is probably beyond devastated. I really hope none of them see that.

Sometimes there is a line between funny and grotesque.


....and yes, I know, "welcome to Fark.jpg", etc.

I don't care...this is literally "too soon".

/Rant off

There's a time and a place for (nearly) everything, and Fark is the place for tasteless headlines.

Furthermore I don't understand why anyone who investigates dog attacks would show up unarmed and apparently acting without keeping an exit available. Dogs might be fast, aggressive and strong, but a human is smarter and can anticipate a dog's most aggressive level of behavior and act accordingly to prevent it. A dog is not able to think in such advanced ways.

Anyone dealing with animals needs to use their brain and tools, which are what make us the most fearsome known life form on the planet, even to the point of being an existential threat to ourselves.

Don't use tools? You lose!


They legally can't carry weapons while working...
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.