 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   The price hasn't been slashed...yet   (zillow.com) divider line
29
    More: Amusing, young children, Michael Bubl, Love It, Ai Otsuka, 3OH!3, Prince, home, 2009 albums  
•       •       •

1440 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2022 at 9:21 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ok
Ok
Ooooookaaaaaaaayyyy
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is it a house or a small fortress?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What the seller loves about this home
This home was made for a family with young children, and its walls were filled with love

Uh huh, that was John Wayne Gacy's defense too.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have always thought that listing photos should have a person in the photos so you can get a better idea of the size of the rooms.
But I suppose that would lead to lots of five foot two realtors to make the rooms look bigger...
 
Fonty Usement [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's their fark handle?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
4/4 and 2,750 square feet for $169,000?  Must be in an incredibly sh*tty neighborhood.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a nice house for a nice price though.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: 4/4 and 2,750 square feet for $169,000?  Must be in an incredibly sh*tty neighborhood.


Or deep in the corn fields - which granted could be the same.

/looks like it's about an hour north of St. Louis
//decent price/place if high speed internet is available to wfh from
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is almost nothing about the house that I like. The deck, sure. The house, no. Just. No.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Since I've never seen the movie, is there anything about  the house that bears relation to it? Like is it set up to look like the movie set or something?  Or is this just a realtor trying to get their listing to go viral?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ballsy of them to try to sell that place rather than simply abandon it.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That price is-KILLER!
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Too many carpets.

The hose coming out of the wall to go in the floor drain smells of DIY plumbing.

And if you're going to cut doors in half to make storage space in your attic, take flat doors.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: There is almost nothing about the house that I like. The deck, sure. The house, no. Just. No.


The creepy guy's wife really needs to work on her photography skills.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
LOL. If they're selling it as an ideal place to keep captives until you're ready to skin them, mission accomplished.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: 4/4 and 2,750 square feet for $169,000?  Must be in an incredibly sh*tty neighborhood.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A house that size would be four times the price in dilapidated condition anywhere near me. I would gladly make arrangements with the psycho killer for a place like that at a reasonable price.
 
Artist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Since I've never seen the movie, is there anything about  the house that bears relation to it? Like is it set up to look like the movie set or something?  Or is this just a realtor trying to get their listing to go viral?



$169,000
4 bd 4 ba 2,750 sqft
141 E Hoehn St, Carlinville, IL 62626
For sale by owner Zestimate®: $157,800

Yep. Wonder what it would be like to deal with someone trying to sell a product for 6 figures, who uses these photos to do so.
Does he keep the mask on at settlement?
 
princhester
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Doing something zany so you can get greenlit on Fark is becoming SOP for sellers using Zillow.
 
ssa5
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I actually did laugh, and actually looked twice to see if I was actually on Zillow.com and not some parody site. I have to think this is a joke except someone paid to list. Maybe this is part of some divorce and one of the party was required to list but wanted to sabotage? There has to be a story behind this.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why do I suspect people are posting Zillow listings to be Twitter attention whores?
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: 4/4 and 2,750 square feet for $169,000?  Must be in an incredibly sh*tty neighborhood.


Yup.  Illinois.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
carpet in a bathroom

🤮🤮🤮
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Somebody needs to teach that photographer about lighting.  The pics show that pretty much no wall or ceiling in that entire house is smooth.  Some of them look like they were plastered by a plastered gorilla.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FWIW, his listing just got a crapton more impressions than it otherwise would have had, so...

Mission accomplished?
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good ole southern Illinois weird. There's a reason why I don't venture down there.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mom, I took photos of that house you listed and uploaded them to the internet for you.  The key is on the kitchen counter.  My homework is done. I'm going out to a movie, back around 10.  Learn how to take pictures, you know once I'm away at college, you'll have to do it.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Recoil Therapy: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: 4/4 and 2,750 square feet for $169,000?  Must be in an incredibly sh*tty neighborhood.

Or deep in the corn fields - which granted could be the same.

/looks like it's about an hour north of St. Louis
//decent price/place if high speed internet is available to wfh from


It's pretty deep in the corn...It takes a bit of back roads driving to get to a highway from there.
For someone that wants to live in a more rural area/small town, Carlinville would be that.
Be warned it's also got a lot of Trumpy people in that area too. You know, morons..

The Great River Road and Riverbend area there is really beautiful..The farms on the bluffs above
the river are idyllic and  the towns there are pretty tight knit. Farm families that have been
farming or running the town store or grain elevator since before Illinois was a state..

There are a lot of closer to St. Louis  housing for the same price range. And yes that would be in
fairly average neighborhoods.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.