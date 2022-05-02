 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Business Insider is concerned, CONCERNED, that Ukrainian videos of attacks on Russian invaders "normalizes" their deaths
41
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Good. Normalize free countries defending themselves by killing neo-nazi invaders.

Make it a game.
Hand out prices for the most creative kill.
Maybe a price for longest scream.

Fark em all. If they don't like it they can go the fark home.
 
keiverarrow [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yeah, they deserve to die, and I hope they burn in hell
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, when you show up in a neighboring country with your army, it is normal for them to start shooting at you. Most people are funny that way, they interpret things like that as aggression.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


don't start shiat, won't be shiat.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ukraine's artillery pick off Russian military vehicles on outskirts of Kyiv
Youtube 7YGwXnfV-0E


This is the AC/DC one they were talking about.

As a reminder, "welcome to hell" was the unofficial Ukrainian slogan by which they "welcomed" the invaders, hence the choice of track.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
AC/DC - Highway To Hell cover by Sershen&Zaritskaya (feat. Kim, Ross and Shturmak)
Youtube J0KpseN9AjE


Along the way I discovered this Ukrainian metal band (their most recent release was a metal cover of Diana Ross' "Upside Down") and I just gotta say, they farking nail it.

There's a moment in a different video where you'll realize whether you're going to hell or not.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Not gonna lie, I got my ticket. Worth it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They'll get over it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a very simple way for Russian soldiers to stop getting killed.  In the mean time, I'm getting to really enjoy watching orcs get blown to bits.  I can still enjoy it even when Stravinsky is playing, but the techno is better - it sets the mood.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The author sounds very concerned about the music playing, but does not seem to give a rats ass about the Ukrainian people being slaughtered, kidnapped, and raped.  He must be a real vile scumbag of a human being.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've seen hundreds, maybe thousands of these things (thanks work).  It never gets normal. You will develop a disgust for it and lose any interest in stuff like war movies. Or even Fark threads. War porn is pretty popular here but trust me, you will get tired of it.

And the sooner the world tires of war, the better.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I've seen hundreds, maybe thousands of these things (thanks work).  It never gets normal. You will develop a disgust for it and lose any interest in stuff like war movies. Or even Fark threads. War porn is pretty popular here but trust me, you will get tired of it.

And the sooner the world tires of war, the better.


Colonel Potter: By the way, which war is this?
Hawkeye Pierce: The latest war to end all wars.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I've seen hundreds, maybe thousands of these things (thanks work).  It never gets normal. You will develop a disgust for it and lose any interest in stuff like war movies. Or even Fark threads. War porn is pretty popular here but trust me, you will get tired of it.

And the sooner the world tires of war, the better.


Unfortunately the people deciding to go or stay at war don't watch and/or don't care because they still get paid.
 
angryjd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Good. Normalize free countries defending themselves by killing neo-nazi invaders.

Make it a game.
Hand out prices for the most creative kill.
Maybe a price for longest scream.

Fark em all. If they don't like it they can go the fark home.


That's right. Joke em if they can't take a fark
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 If only there were a way for Russia to no longer put their soldiers in jeopardy.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The music in Ukraine's videos has the affect of normalizing attacks that are killing Russian soldiers.


He says that like it's a bad thing.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If jamming out to techno while watching explosions and death of Russian invaders is wrong, then I don't want to be right.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BOTH sides though!!!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't Ukrainians just be polite and civil about their cities being razed to the ground and thousands of their fellow citizens being massacred?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm good with it. And most of those poor farkers don't wanna be there.

I can kinda sympathize with the Russian soldiers. This ain't what they were signed up for.

But fark them. Ukraine shouldn't end at taking their current land. Retake Chrimea as much as the west has loaded em down. This is a fark you that should never happen again. There is never a reason to kill and/or rape civilians. fark nuclear war. I want a final solution for Russia and those atrocities.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think about how many smoking-hot, easily influenced Russian women must be standing around while all their same-aged men are gone.

They can't all be murderous spies and snipers, can they?
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no. Dead orcs. How sad.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Concern noted.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad farkers aren't in charge.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say that like it is a bad thing.

/pretending that those blowed up real good Russians are actually Catholic Supreme Court justices
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw, I was excited to watch and listen until I read this.

"Meanwhile, Crazy Frog - a Swedish animated character and musician - is playing in the background of the video"
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

The Russians should get used to the idea "you come here, you die."
 
cuneis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The music in Ukraine's videos has the affect of normalizing attacks that are killing Russian soldiers.

The lack of an editor has the affect that their not doing they're best.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if the Ukrainians don't normalize Rusky invader deaths, then they'll be wiped out, so I'm in favor of the Rusky deaths. In fact, more Rusky deaths, please.

/404, problem not found
 
jaerik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we normalize Russian soldiers deaths a little more, please? Perhaps in even greater numbers?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should be concerned that I use the videos for self gratification.

Something about watching Russian soldiers getting instagibbed on European soil just does it for me.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: They say that like it is a bad thing.

/pretending that those blowed up real good Russians are actually Catholic Supreme Court justices


Well, we'd only need one Justice.
 
imbrial [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: I'm good with it. And most of those poor farkers don't wanna be there.

I can kinda sympathize with the Russian soldiers. This ain't what they were signed up for.

But fark them. Ukraine shouldn't end at taking their current land. Retake Chrimea as much as the west has loaded em down. This is a fark you that should never happen again. There is never a reason to kill and/or rape civilians. fark nuclear war. I want a final solution for Russia and those atrocities.


Username checks out
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Reading plainly from top down:

Business Insider
Jake Epstein
Techno music
Facebook

Ya lost me at the first one and it just made it more ignorable as the bullet points went on
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
1. I can remember no Soviet leader ever making more obvious threats to use nuclear weapons against free peoples, targets, etc. even during the worst of the Cold War. Putin is A-1 in terms of brinksmanship and he is doing it for very very small stakes. He is an a-hole in one.

2. I take his threats personally, and confess to feeling some relief-anger watching the tanks and ships burn, which replaces my fear-anger that he is perfectly happy to whip up in NATO and other countries. Everyone please note that Finland and Sweden have done absolutely nothing wrong. I do not feel any twinge of moral equivalence.

3. It is sad that the Russian soldiers will not surrender and that the Russian people can or will not stop Putin. But that is something which can't be controlled. Until Russian soldiers go home and stop the war, killing them all seems to be the best we can do. I would entertain alternative opinions. Pretty sure the Russians won't, though.

For the Russians, it is not a just war. It is just war. Ukraine seems to be reacting accordingly.

That is about all the concern I can muster at this point.

As far as it being fun. No. It is not fun. I would love to encourage the Ukrainians. Mostly, I want it to end with the Russians getting their asses beat so that they won't do it again.

And I will put it in this thread that the May 9 deadline has been tossed out, as announced by Lavrov yesterday. I predicted weeks ago that if Putin misses this deadline to try and give up and "retreat with honor," then he will doom Russia. I am sticking with that. Russia is truly screwed. They will never be far enough ahead to accept peace, and will not seek it if they are getting whipped. They have thrown out a timeline and a plan.

So pour it on, Ukraine!!! Bring the pain. There is officially no other way to end this.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

zez: Aw, I was excited to watch and listen until I read this.

"Meanwhile, Crazy Frog - a Swedish animated character and musician - is playing in the background of the video"


i.redd.itView Full Size


Where's your sense of absurdism?

Dank meme sauce, legit LOL'd at the juxtaposition of the dramatic music vs the OH DEAR GLOB IS THAT CRAZY FROG and you'll giggle inappropriately at the appropriate moments.

Nick Waters@N_Waters89Imagine going back to 2005 and telling someone that the Crazy Frog cover of Axel F would one day be used in an official video released by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces showing invading Russian units being destroyed by artillery.
https://twitter.com/N_Waters89/status/1519985198355652609
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

scanman61: NM Volunteer: They say that like it is a bad thing.

/pretending that those blowed up real good Russians are actually Catholic Supreme Court justices

Well, we'd only need one Justice.


Thomas, Roberts, Beerbro, and COVID.  I'll include not-Garland as well.  Sotomayor is capable of looking at things from a legal perspective, not a religious perspective, so is still a decent Justice.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's ok to normalize self defense.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Whatever...I just wanna see the videos of Russian tanks going boom.
 
