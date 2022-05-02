 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Swedish chemical weapons launched at Russian embassy   (twitter.com) divider line
37
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1420 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2022 at 10:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Headline is missing, "Börk! Börk! Börk!"
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I swear I just did a GIS for certain protective gear.

Anyways, Rule 34, no exceptions, and I haven't seen that mouse around here lately, so I guess I'm filling in for him today.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good now escort them out of the country.

Fish go in their baggage at security. Make that trip memorable.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vladimir Putin sleeps with the fishes?
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can smell it through the screen.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can someone translate Samuels blabber.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's Finnish.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They farking pelted it with Surströmming?

Good!

This should cross-post over to food tab....
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Good now escort them out of the country.

Fish go in their baggage at security. Make that trip memorable.


Freshly opened, slightly leaking tins of Surströmming can go in the luggage....
 
Iczer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pretty certain that's considered a weapon of mass destruction... Now Russia's got reason to nuke the Swedes...
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Can someone translate Samuels blabber.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Four Blokes Try to Eat World's Smelliest Fish || Dogtooth Media
Youtube HaJQq4K-byw
 
genner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
2 war crimes don't make a right.
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've always felt that some of these "delicacies" and "acquired taste" things are really just things the locals try to pawn off on tourists for a laugh.

"Sure, this cheese smells like an old diseased boot rotting in the sun, but once you get past the smell, this local delicacy is really quite remarkable! (snicker snicker) No! The maggots are there to add a piquant taste to the whole experience! (Hey, Louie, I think he's gonna eat it!)

Surströmming, natto, balut, that buried, putrified shark meat marinated in urine (whatever the hell it's called), food shouldn't make you retch the moment you smell/see it.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

PunkTiger: I've always felt that some of these "delicacies" and "acquired taste" things are really just things the locals try to pawn off on tourists for a laugh.

"Sure, this cheese smells like an old diseased boot rotting in the sun, but once you get past the smell, this local delicacy is really quite remarkable! (snicker snicker) No! The maggots are there to add a piquant taste to the whole experience! (Hey, Louie, I think he's gonna eat it!)

Surströmming, natto, balut, that buried, putrified shark meat marinated in urine (whatever the hell it's called), food shouldn't make you retch the moment you smell/see it.


Shut up. Try some malort. It'll make you feel better
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Irish People Try Surströmming (World's Smelliest Food)
Youtube nJZYieU6Cgw
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: PunkTiger: I've always felt that some of these "delicacies" and "acquired taste" things are really just things the locals try to pawn off on tourists for a laugh.

"Sure, this cheese smells like an old diseased boot rotting in the sun, but once you get past the smell, this local delicacy is really quite remarkable! (snicker snicker) No! The maggots are there to add a piquant taste to the whole experience! (Hey, Louie, I think he's gonna eat it!)

Surströmming, natto, balut, that buried, putrified shark meat marinated in urine (whatever the hell it's called), food shouldn't make you retch the moment you smell/see it.

Shut up. Try some malort. It'll make you feel better


I thought only me and 9 actually drank the malort? 🤔

Now this thread REALLY should cross-post to food!
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: That's Finnish.


Finnish them!

Finnish snipers have found more ammunition. They haven't a chance.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Anyone remember when Steve scalise  pretended to get shot a bunch of times
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [YouTube video: Four Blokes Try to Eat World's Smelliest Fish || Dogtooth Media]


I'm farking dying...😂
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

luna1580: Axeofjudgement: PunkTiger: I've always felt that some of these "delicacies" and "acquired taste" things are really just things the locals try to pawn off on tourists for a laugh.

"Sure, this cheese smells like an old diseased boot rotting in the sun, but once you get past the smell, this local delicacy is really quite remarkable! (snicker snicker) No! The maggots are there to add a piquant taste to the whole experience! (Hey, Louie, I think he's gonna eat it!)

Surströmming, natto, balut, that buried, putrified shark meat marinated in urine (whatever the hell it's called), food shouldn't make you retch the moment you smell/see it.

Shut up. Try some malort. It'll make you feel better

I thought only me and 9 actually drank the malort? 🤔

Now this thread REALLY should cross-post to food!


I'm from there. And I ain't trying the farking malort. Someone has to get me really farking hammered before I ever touch that shiat.

Maybe Steve gave it to me once? But by then we were so hammered I couldn't taste death. /only time I spent 25 dollars on a beer
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

PunkTiger: I've always felt that some of these "delicacies" and "acquired taste" things are really just things the locals try to pawn off on tourists for a laugh.

"Sure, this cheese smells like an old diseased boot rotting in the sun, but once you get past the smell, this local delicacy is really quite remarkable! (snicker snicker) No! The maggots are there to add a piquant taste to the whole experience! (Hey, Louie, I think he's gonna eat it!)

Surströmming, natto, balut, that buried, putrified shark meat marinated in urine (whatever the hell it's called), food shouldn't make you retch the moment you smell/see it.


I've eaten natto voluntarily. Wouldn't touch any of those others though.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: luna1580: Axeofjudgement: PunkTiger: I've always felt that some of these "delicacies" and "acquired taste" things are really just things the locals try to pawn off on tourists for a laugh.

"Sure, this cheese smells like an old diseased boot rotting in the sun, but once you get past the smell, this local delicacy is really quite remarkable! (snicker snicker) No! The maggots are there to add a piquant taste to the whole experience! (Hey, Louie, I think he's gonna eat it!)

Surströmming, natto, balut, that buried, putrified shark meat marinated in urine (whatever the hell it's called), food shouldn't make you retch the moment you smell/see it.

Shut up. Try some malort. It'll make you feel better

I thought only me and 9 actually drank the malort? 🤔

Now this thread REALLY should cross-post to food!

I'm from there. And I ain't trying the farking malort. Someone has to get me really farking hammered before I ever touch that shiat.

Maybe Steve gave it to me once? But by then we were so hammered I couldn't taste death. /only time I spent 25 dollars on a beer


It's as gross as you imagine! It was free shots from a bartender friend. But I don't have a bottle of it in my current house, like our dear dirt drinker does!
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

luna1580: Axeofjudgement: Good now escort them out of the country.

Fish go in their baggage at security. Make that trip memorable.

Freshly opened, slightly leaking tins of Surströmming can go in the luggage....


Have someone at the office you don't like?  Take their chair, pop it off the hydraulic lift, put some fish in the recess, and put the chair back together.
The fun grows each day!
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I had it on my last trip to Sweden. I would have it again.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MythDragon: luna1580: Axeofjudgement: Good now escort them out of the country.

Fish go in their baggage at security. Make that trip memorable.

Freshly opened, slightly leaking tins of Surströmming can go in the luggage....

Have someone at the office you don't like?  Take their chair, pop it off the hydraulic lift, put some fish in the recess, and put the chair back together.
The fun grows each day!


I did the old "frozen shrimp inside the shower curtain rod" in college.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: MythDragon: luna1580: Axeofjudgement: Good now escort them out of the country.

Fish go in their baggage at security. Make that trip memorable.

Freshly opened, slightly leaking tins of Surströmming can go in the luggage....

Have someone at the office you don't like?  Take their chair, pop it off the hydraulic lift, put some fish in the recess, and put the chair back together.
The fun grows each day!

I did the old "frozen shrimp inside the shower curtain rod" in college.


That's disgusting!

We just filled petri dishes with piss, froze them, and slid the piss pucks under people's doors to thaw into a puddle on their floor.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: PunkTiger: I've always felt that some of these "delicacies" and "acquired taste" things are really just things the locals try to pawn off on tourists for a laugh.

"Sure, this cheese smells like an old diseased boot rotting in the sun, but once you get past the smell, this local delicacy is really quite remarkable! (snicker snicker) No! The maggots are there to add a piquant taste to the whole experience! (Hey, Louie, I think he's gonna eat it!)

Surströmming, natto, balut, that buried, putrified shark meat marinated in urine (whatever the hell it's called), food shouldn't make you retch the moment you smell/see it.

I've eaten natto voluntarily. Wouldn't touch any of those others though.


Balut tastes like chicken liver pate with squidgy bones in it.  It is clearly food.

It's actually not that bad, and if I was offered it I wouldn't turn it down.  Wouldn't buy or make my own, but I would totally eat it if someone else is buying.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Grumpy Old Men - Stinky Backseat Fish
Youtube 0TRUnJ5JlYw
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My main weapons are Candy Corn and Circus Peanuts, but as a final solution..
images.albertsons-media.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Man u got me hopes up
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.