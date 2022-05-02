 Skip to content
(Metro)   *Muffled voice* "Lemme outta here" *knock, knock, knock* "Hello? Helllllooo"   (metro.co.uk) divider line
ISO15693
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Eh, this happens all the time. During cremations too.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In what third world shiat hole?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's just corpse gas, continue the funeral.
 
Eravior
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I bet it would have been a lot easier if they took her out of the damn coffin first.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also:

"Rosa had been involved in a serious crash in the region's Chiclayo-Picsi road.

The accident claimed the life of her brother-in-law and left her nephews with serious injuries.

She had been pronounced 'dead' following the horrific crash, and later loaded into a coffin ahead of her funeral."

Might want to check on the brother-in-law.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: It's just corpse gas, continue the funeral.


I always knew I had that talent for a reason.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: It's just corpse gas, continue the funeral.


What do they call corpse gas in Scotland?

Cadaver Vapors
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dead Skin Mask
Youtube eVmaqj668Fk
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Eravior: "Rosa had been involved in a serious crash in the region's Chiclayo-Picsi road.

The accident claimed the life of her brother-in-law and left her nephews with serious injuries.

She had been pronounced 'dead' following the horrific crash, and later loaded into a coffin ahead of her funeral."

Might want to check on the brother-in-law.


it's not very impressive is it.

call the death wrong to start with, then no one notices at any point in the ensuing time, before burial??
I mean, the burial... it's not like pizza is it?  it's not like you've got 30mins from when the call is made?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Eravior: I bet it would have been a lot easier if they took her out of the damn coffin first.

[Fark user image 548x371]

Also:

"Rosa had been involved in a serious crash in the region's Chiclayo-Picsi road.

The accident claimed the life of her brother-in-law and left her nephews with serious injuries.

She had been pronounced 'dead' following the horrific crash, and later loaded into a coffin ahead of her funeral."

Might want to check on the brother-in-law.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Afterwards she said "I'm feeling much bettah, think I'll go for a walk."
 
alex10294
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's harder than you think.  They used to use mirrors.  If you held it over the deceased person's mouth, and there was any fog, you would assume they were alive.  It used to happen more commonly with toxic alcohols.
 
nytmare
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't want to die,
I want to bang on the coffin all day.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Q. What would George Washington be doing if he was alive today?
A. Desperately clawing at the inside of his coffin.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

alex10294: It's harder than you think.  They used to use mirrors.  If you held it over the deceased person's mouth, and there was any fog, you would assume they were alive.  It used to happen more commonly with toxic alcohols.


it's taking a pulse.
I feel like a coroner, a medical professional, should be pretty good at that.
they can take their time, if the assumption is they're dead there's no rush.
and check again later, doesn't matter how many times it's negative.
 
wxboy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Safety_coffin

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wxboy: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Safety_coffin

[Fark user image image 393x293]


Never got that.

"He's got a bell just in case."
"He's 6 feet down."
 
focusthis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"To blathe"
 
