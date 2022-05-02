 Skip to content
(NBC News)   You probably read this article somewhere else   (nbcnews.com)
33
33 Comments
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Repeat" tag, surely?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Way to f*ck up your first, and hopefully last, job as a reporter. Sheesh.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it weird that they didn't name the writer? I mean, their name is on all of the articles.

The phrasing on this release is just strange in general. The first paragraph seemed to be carefully avoiding the word "plagiarism," but then they went ahead and used it anyway.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like she has been terminated, which was kind of the obvious end.
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm outraged by this mundane example of an outlet correctly responding to knowledge of a violation of journalistic standards.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Very first thing on her LinkedIn page is pretty funny.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

emtwo: I'm outraged by this mundane example of an outlet correctly responding to knowledge of a violation of journalistic standards.


She appropriated shiattext from another source, instead of creating original crap

This is unforgivable
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
ZZZZZ whatever. Still nowhere near the standards of Fark Mods, who accept just a few fewer submissions than The Paris Review. Wake me up when an NBC reporter wins a Pulitzer for a headline on the D'awww tab.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I knew it was safe to drink bleach! Take that, MSM!
 
Nirbo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: ZZZZZ whatever. Still nowhere near the standards of Fark Mods, who accept just a few fewer submissions than The Paris Review. Wake me up when an NBC reporter wins a Pulitzer for a headline on the D'awww tab.


Our Mods have standards? I thought they just put all the duplicate posts in a hat then pissed in the hat until one floated to the top.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, Stephen Glass had another job it seems
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
NBC News Political Reporter Teaganne Finn Out After 11 Stories Corrected for Plagiarism (thewrap.com)
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: "Repeat" tag, surely?


The headline...
Your username....
Your comment...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So I guess Teaganne Finn is having a bad day...

This sounds less like a Jayson Blair scandal and more of a lack of attribution. Yeah, she was probably being lazy, maybe even outright stealing portions of people's work, but it's hardly the worst crime against journalism out there. Depending on the extent of it, it might not have even been worth a firing. Just suspend her, edit the articles, explain she's young and cut some corners, and move on.
 
Snort
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Soon to be replaced by bots.
 
Snort
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lsherm: So I guess Teaganne Finn is having a bad day...

This sounds less like a Jayson Blair scandal and more of a lack of attribution. Yeah, she was probably being lazy, maybe even outright stealing portions of people's work, but it's hardly the worst crime against journalism out there. Depending on the extent of it, it might not have even been worth a firing. Just suspend her, edit the articles, explain she's young and cut some corners, and move on.


Fired.

https://www.thewrap.com/nbc-news-reporter-teaganne-finn-plagiarism-review/

It's in the "you made us look bad" category.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tannax: NBC News Political Reporter Teaganne Finn Out After 11 Stories Corrected for Plagiarism (thewrap.com)


does she have sisters named Reighleigh and Kviiilynne?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Way to f*ck up your first, and hopefully last, job as a reporter. Sheesh.


Not really. Fareed Zakaria has admitted to plagiarism and is still working for CNN.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Holy crap. 99.9% of this shiat just disappears into the aether.

As a former associate, I will say this, 25 years later, for the first time ever:

Good job, NBCU.

Comcast still sucks, though.
 
Il Douchey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Scumbaggery?  at NBC News!?!?  The Hell you say!

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hmm...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Teaganne Finn gets fired from her job as a newspaper writer in the big city.

Based on her name, I'm going to assume that she will now return home to the rural Vermont community where she grew up, only to be drawn into the plans for the town's Christmas celebration while, at the same time, being drawn into the arms of the hunky guy she went to high school with.

/He is a professional handyman who also runs a bakery, obviously.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wonder who complained about her using their work without attribution?
Or is this to balance out the Musk tweet about all their other scandals?
Make it look like they have journalistic ethics.
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: Tannax: NBC News Political Reporter Teaganne Finn Out After 11 Stories Corrected for Plagiarism (thewrap.com)

does she have sisters named Reighleigh and Kviiilynne?


Well according to NBC her names does check out...

-Fin-
 
Snort
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Teaganne Finn gets fired from her job as a newspaper writer in the big city.

Based on her name, I'm going to assume that she will now return home to the rural Vermont community where she grew up, only to be drawn into the plans for the town's Christmas celebration while, at the same time, being drawn into the arms of the hunky guy she went to high school with.

/He is a professional handyman who also runs a bakery, obviously.


I had her pivoting into a crossfit trainer in upstate NY.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: Scumbaggery?  at NBC News!?!?  The Hell you say!

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 259x180][encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 189x189][Fark user image image 300x169][encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 180x180]


So, this didn't actually happen?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
For god's sake just paraphrase it. Change the wording here and there. How hard can that be? Just say no to copypasta.
 
Il Douchey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
NBC News reporter, do-gooder, and plagiarist Teaganne Finn:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Recipient of Master's degree from American University, 2017
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Think it was worth Lester Holt burning 30 seconds of the NBC Nightly News to retract and apologize?

Nope.... But we did get 30 seconds of the cartoon called Al Roker telling us that 20 MILLION people across the Eastern Seaboard might see a thunderstorm.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lsherm: So I guess Teaganne Finn is having a bad day...

This sounds less like a Jayson Blair scandal and more of a lack of attribution. Yeah, she was probably being lazy, maybe even outright stealing portions of people's work, but it's hardly the worst crime against journalism out there. Depending on the extent of it, it might not have even been worth a firing. Just suspend her, edit the articles, explain she's young and cut some corners, and move on.


You just described plagiarism.
And she studied journalism.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: lindalouwho: Way to f*ck up your first, and hopefully last, job as a reporter. Sheesh.

Not really. Fareed Zakaria has admitted to plagiarism and is still working for CNN.


Different places, different standards.
I want to be able to trust what I'm reading from a major news outlet. Yeah, these days we have to do a bit of research on our own on stories, but still.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Teaganne Finn gets fired from her job as a newspaper writer in the big city.

Based on her name, I'm going to assume that she will now return home to the rural Vermont community where she grew up, only to be drawn into the plans for the town's Christmas celebration while, at the same time, being drawn into the arms of the hunky guy she went to high school with.

/He is a professional handyman who also runs a bakery, obviously.


Your newsletter, I need it.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

