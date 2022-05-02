 Skip to content
(LAD Bible)   9-day heatwave set to hit the UK, where temps could get as high as a blistering 20 degrees Celsius. That's 68 degrees Fahrenheit   (ladbible.com) divider line
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's shorts and t-shirt weather. Let'shiat the beach!!!

/yes I am Canadian.
//not sorry
///but I am sorry for not being sorry.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jesus these headlines do my tits in. It's just an article saying it's going to be warm for a bit, but for whatever reason, subs is representing it as being somehow hyperbolic.

/IOW subs is talking hyperbollocks.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Jesus these headlines do my tits in. It's just an article saying it's going to be warm for a bit, but for whatever reason, subs is representing it as being somehow hyperbolic.

/IOW subs is talking hyperbollocks.


Even the party tit?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was mid-90s today.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If my house gets that cold, I put a sweater on.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not even that warm here in the midwest. Just more cold rain.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not as dope as a Grime-wave.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Jesus these headlines do my tits in. It's just an article saying it's going to be warm for a bit, but for whatever reason, subs is representing it as being somehow hyperbolic.

/IOW subs is talking hyperbollocks.



I agree.  It's probably just a normal fark-tastic viewing of a normal situation; however, to be charitable the one thing FTA that could be behind this is the word 'heatwave' in the headline.  In the US, at least, the news really only calls it a 'heatwave' when it's going to be uncomfortably hot.  A streak of seasonally above-average temps that were still in the 60s would probably get called just a "warm streak" or something like that.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll play hell with this year's bangers and mash crop.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Heatwave... enjoyable..."

Make up your mind, article writer.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: Not as dope as a Grime-wave.


This is the name of my new sludge-grunge-chill-wave beats fusion genre
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

chawco: That's shorts and t-shirt weather. Let'shiat the beach!!!

/yes I am Canadian.
//not sorry
///but I am sorry for not being sorry.


Calm down, it ain't New Jersey.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We had our first 100º day (Tucson) a few days ago and I still haven't turned on the AC.
I think the last time I had it on was ~7 months ago.
Are people in the UK made of flash paper?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: iron de havilland: Jesus these headlines do my tits in. It's just an article saying it's going to be warm for a bit, but for whatever reason, subs is representing it as being somehow hyperbolic.

/IOW subs is talking hyperbollocks.


I agree.  It's probably just a normal fark-tastic viewing of a normal situation; however, to be charitable the one thing FTA that could be behind this is the word 'heatwave' in the headline.  In the US, at least, the news really only calls it a 'heatwave' when it's going to be uncomfortably hot.  A streak of seasonally above-average temps that were still in the 60s would probably get called just a "warm streak" or something like that.


I don't know if the Met Office in the UK has a strict definition of what constitutes a heatwave. But there's no hysteria in TFA that subs' headline suggests. And this kind of article pops up at least twice a year, when it's starting to get warm, and there are lots of comments along the lines of "big deal, I live on the surface of the sun" or "when I woke up this morning I was completely encased in ice".

Personally, I'm with the Boobies itt, and other Canuckistani I've spoken to on Fark. As soon as the temperature starts hitting double digits on the reg, I'm in shorts and t-shirts.

It's also important to consider aircon and the like. How much time do people who live in places that regularly experience 30+ degrees C actually spend at that temperature, instead of moving from air conditioned homes, to air conditioned cars, to air conditioned offices, to air conditioned shops [...] ? It's an argument you'll always find in these threads, presented as some kind of Big Dick Energy, but, well, if you're relying on aircon to live, that's actually pretty weak.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Personally, I'm with the Boobies


You typed a lot of stuff but I just want to point out that nearly everyone here is "with the Boobies".
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: We had our first 100º day (Tucson) a few days ago and I still haven't turned on the AC.
I think the last time I had it on was ~7 months ago.
Are people in the UK made of flash paper?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
NinthRing
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Australians are like,
<snort> "Bloody poms, what're'ya gonna do when it gets real hot then..!?"

[ Have personally experience 54°C (129°F) heat (up near Wittenoom) & thought my goddamned  brain would explode out my freaking skull. ]
 
