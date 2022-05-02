 Skip to content
(Road & Track)   Before driving a $704,000 supercar you should probably register and insure the vehicle, get a driver's license, and learn how to drive a manual transmission   (roadandtrack.com) divider line
77
    More: Dumbass, English-language films, 50-year-old Robert J. Guarini, Ford Motor Company, Boca Raton, Florida, Palm Beach County, Florida, American films, listed VIN, crash site show  
•       •       •

77 Comments     (+0 »)
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You.know, that guy claims a lot of things. But mostly he should claim "I don't farked up" cause that was a hellnof a stupid crash.
 
Clutch2013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Copy and pasting from the redlit thread:

If he was unfamiliar with the manual, he'd have never left his house.

He was actually unfamiliar with the power. 10'll get you 20, this dumbass stepped on it either neglectfully or out of overconfident stupidity, and wrapped it around a lightpole as a result.

I'm going to lean towards overconfident stupidity, because he was unlicensed and uninsured, and the jackass probably had never driven anything with more than 300 hp in his life before he wrapped a very expensive supercar around a lightpole.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wtf?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, a lot of these "supercars" seem to self*-destruct within the first few minutes of being driven off the lot.

*with some assistance from the owner/driver
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, that's a shame.  The value on the Ford GT is only increasing and it's apparently one of the few super cars that is somewhat reliable.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size


Which one of the two dipshiat, pasty, fat asses?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiots doing this to themselves pleases me immensely.
 
kosherkow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
35mph in first gear?!?  My taco would damn near explode if i did that... what are the normal shifting points for high performance cars like these?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida Tag stuck in neutral?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whew... he's not a millennial. 😏
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and that car is not even close to being a "supercar" by current standards.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
35mph, my ass.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dodge Viper Crashes During Street Race || ViralHog
Youtube SIY8tkbsHe8
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flowery Twats: You know, a lot of these "supercars" seem to self*-destruct within the first few minutes of being driven off the lot.

*with some assistance from the owner/driver


One might say the inexperienced driver is the supercar's kryptonite.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kosherkow: 35mph in first gear?!?  My taco would damn near explode if i did that... what are the normal shifting points for high performance cars like these?


Not sure about this car, but my brother's Callaway vette will get to about 50 in first.

Also, even though that car is over 700hp, as long as you keep the traction control on, it's pretty tough to get sideways unless you're trying to.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beautiful car, absolute dumbass of a Florida Man.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Oh, and that car is not even close to being a "supercar" by current standards.


It's still a supercar though.  However, if he had bought a current supercar, he'd have traction control, which he obviously needed.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kosherkow: 35mph in first gear?!?  My taco would damn near explode if i did that... what are the normal shifting points for high performance cars like these?


That would be redlining my stock 2003 A4 wagon......and it's stock...granted it's the 3.0 V6 and not the 1.8 turbo 4.

/90 in 3rd
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: [s.yimg.com image 736x368]

Which one of the two dipshiat, pasty, fat asses?


The fat one. Fatter one.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Also, even though that car is over 700hp, as long as you keep the traction control on, it's pretty tough to get sideways unless you're trying to.


No traction control on the Ford GT and a manual transmission.  That's why it's one of the "purist" cars fanatics drool over like the Carrera GT, F40, etc.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kosherkow: 35mph in first gear?!?  My taco would damn near explode if i did that... what are the normal shifting points for high performance cars like these?


I can see it, especially if he was letting it redline before throwing it into second. Popping the clutch to try and spin the tires to show off then lost control.


/I do not know if that car would redline at 35mph.
//Can see him trying to spin the tires shifting gears
///Third which he never got in to
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clutch2013: Copy and pasting from the redlit thread:

If he was unfamiliar with the manual, he'd have never left his house.

He was actually unfamiliar with the power. 10'll get you 20, this dumbass stepped on it either neglectfully or out of overconfident stupidity, and wrapped it around a lightpole as a result.

I'm going to lean towards overconfident stupidity, because he was unlicensed and uninsured, and the jackass probably had never driven anything with more than 300 hp in his life before he wrapped a very expensive supercar around a lightpole.


Have all that covered. And a 4x4. For I dunno, 675k less? And I can drive on the beach.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida Man strikes again!

Suspended license and he didn't even have his cell phone on him.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: [YouTube video: Dodge Viper Crashes During Street Race || ViralHog]


Sweet.  💕
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clutch2013: Copy and pasting from the redlit thread:

If he was unfamiliar with the manual, he'd have never left his house.

He was actually unfamiliar with the power. 10'll get you 20, this dumbass stepped on it either neglectfully or out of overconfident stupidity, and wrapped it around a lightpole as a result.

I'm going to lean towards overconfident stupidity, because he was unlicensed and uninsured, and the jackass probably had never driven anything with more than 300 hp in his life before he wrapped a very expensive supercar around a lightpole.


This.

He wouldn't have been able to even start it if he was completely unfamiliar with how a manual transmission worked.

You can get to 110 in second (maybe third depending on how the transmission is geared) gear in a Ford GT
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: hobnail: Also, even though that car is over 700hp, as long as you keep the traction control on, it's pretty tough to get sideways unless you're trying to.

No traction control on the Ford GT and a manual transmission.  That's why it's one of the "purist" cars fanatics drool over like the Carrera GT, F40, etc.


Yeah, I know. Was talking about the traction control on the Vette. The short throw manual is plenty fun, no need to have to worry about managing all that torque though, unless you like burning through tires.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: [s.yimg.com image 736x368]

Which one of the two dipshiat, pasty, fat asses?


I'm going with the left one
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 50-year-old claims his license suspension was due to an unrelated department of motor vehicles "clerical error."

How'd this guy make it to 50
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live fast, die middle aged, leave a paunchy corpse.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Yeah, I know. Was talking about the traction control on the Vette. The short throw manual is plenty fun, no need to have to worry about managing all that torque though, unless you like burning through tires.


Reading comprehension fail on my part.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oooh and unlicensed and uninsured that's gonna sting.That poor car is gonna end up in an unfortunate situation.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of these are funny. This one for some reason?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kosherkow: 35mph in first gear?!?  My taco would damn near explode if i did that... what are the normal shifting points for high performance cars like these?


Speed range:
(max speed on gears, top gear value theor.)
(km/h / mph)
I:  110 / 68
II:  169 / 105
III: 234 / 145
IV:  306 / 190
V:  376 / 234
VI:  462 / 287

https://www.automobile-catalog.com/performance/2006/894455/ford_gt.html
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: He wouldn't have been able to even start it if he was completely unfamiliar with how a manual transmission worked.


I drove manuals from the time I started driving in the mid 80s to around 2004ish.  I don't remember starting the car being more than turning the key.  Did you have to hold the clutch down?  I guess people who left it in gear would've...I always went neutral with hand brake.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Oooh and unlicensed and uninsured that's gonna sting.That poor car is gonna end up in an unfortunate situation.


Fark user imageView Full Size

One of these guys might be willing to take it off his hands.

I'm thinking Freddy should have a go at it.  He did okay with with McLaren rebuild.
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: The 50-year-old claims his license suspension was due to an unrelated department of motor vehicles "clerical error."

How'd this guy make it to 50


By the simple trick of having more money than he knows what to do with - and probably not having earned a dime of it.
 
ThePea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wasn't aware you could buy a vehicle w/o showing you had a valid license. You don't think an auction house would play fast & loose w/ the rules, do you?
He's going to have to sue his insurance company to get coverage since he shouldn't have been driving it in the first place. He'll settle, the car will be fixed just enough to be sold & be gone before you know it. But he'll have learned absolutely nothing, b/c he's not the sort that believes anything is his fault.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy ppp loan money come, easy ppp loan money go.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guarini claims old tires, muddy pavement, and a fresh detailing were all factors causing the 550-horsepower supercar to swing out and hit a tree.

Right?  I can barely control my car after I wash it...
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I RTFA and this guy seems a little slippery to me.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: Bslim: Oooh and unlicensed and uninsured that's gonna sting.That poor car is gonna end up in an unfortunate situation.

[Fark user image image 595x394]
One of these guys might be willing to take it off his hands.

I'm thinking Freddy should have a go at it.  He did okay with with McLaren rebuild.


If only, the dude doesn't strike me as someone who really appreciate the rarity of this particular car. (Just how much it "costs") My gut feeling is that in a couple of years there's gonna be a story about some shady shiat happening with that wreck being shoddily repaired sold.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kosherkow: 35mph in first gear?!?  My taco would damn near explode if i did that...


myinstants.comView Full Size

Me too sweetheart. Me too. It does sound exciting.


/if I had a taco
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*and sold
 
Pinner
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ThePea: I wasn't aware you could buy a vehicle w/o showing you had a valid license. You don't think an auction house would play fast & loose w/ the rules, do you?
He's going to have to sue his insurance company to get coverage since he shouldn't have been driving it in the first place. He'll settle, the car will be fixed just enough to be sold & be gone before you know it. But he'll have learned absolutely nothing, b/c he's not the sort that believes anything is his fault.


Sold and gone at a much reduced price. No serious car enthusiast will want to buy that car.
Only douchebags will think it's a good deal.
 
Clutch2013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Clutch2013: Copy and pasting from the redlit thread:

If he was unfamiliar with the manual, he'd have never left his house.

He was actually unfamiliar with the power. 10'll get you 20, this dumbass stepped on it either neglectfully or out of overconfident stupidity, and wrapped it around a lightpole as a result.

I'm going to lean towards overconfident stupidity, because he was unlicensed and uninsured, and the jackass probably had never driven anything with more than 300 hp in his life before he wrapped a very expensive supercar around a lightpole.

Have all that covered. And a 4x4. For I dunno, 675k less? And I can drive on the beach.


To paraphrase Mr. Regular of Regular Car Reviews (from his '94 Dodge Viper video), "This is a different kind of 550 hp."  Not saying that 550 hp in a truck isn't a beast, but unless that truck is set up to carve corners at VIR, it's not really the same thing.

I had to drive a 2015 Maserati Ghibli S AWD to a destination over the weekend.  That has a twin-turbo 400-hp V6.  It felt like it had 100 more horsepower, and while that put a very big smile on my face, there was also the slightly sobering knowledge that a less-mature me or anyone else without the knowhow would have binned that car in depressingly short order.
 
Abox
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

433: Guarini claims old tires, muddy pavement, and a fresh detailing were all factors causing the 550-horsepower supercar to swing out and hit a tree.

Right?  I can barely control my car after I wash it...


Somebody Armor-All'd the steering wheel
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Abox: iheartscotch: He wouldn't have been able to even start it if he was completely unfamiliar with how a manual transmission worked.

I drove manuals from the time I started driving in the mid 80s to around 2004ish.  I don't remember starting the car being more than turning the key.  Did you have to hold the clutch down?  I guess people who left it in gear would've...I always went neutral with hand brake.


Every manual vehicle I've ever driven was clutch down, ease off of the clutch and ease onto the gas.

/ It sounds like it was left in gear
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cold tires, no traction control, inexperienced driver... Typical crash of this kind of car.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ThePea: I wasn't aware you could buy a vehicle w/o showing you had a valid license. You don't think an auction house would play fast & loose w/ the rules, do you?
He's going to have to sue his insurance company to get coverage since he shouldn't have been driving it in the first place. He'll settle, the car will be fixed just enough to be sold & be gone before you know it. But he'll have learned absolutely nothing, b/c he's not the sort that believes anything is his fault.


Rules are for poors/minorities.
Jobs never got plates for his car.
 
