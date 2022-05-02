 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   We all hate the scourge of retail theft, but that doesn't mean you can just shoot shoplifters. And you probably should make sure they're actually shoplifting first   (king5.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those are called customers dude
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In addition to murder, the major crimes carrying capital penalties, from the view- point of number of jurisdictions involved, are perjury resulting in the execution of an innocent party, kidnapping, rape, treason, robbery, lynching, crimes of extreme danger to life, burglary, trainwrecking and arson.

Nope, shoplifting is NOT a capital crime. Lethal weapons MUST NOT BE USED.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to know Gig Harbor has nuts who think they're cops too.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

whidbey: Nice to know Gig Harbor has nuts who think they're cops too.


Normally people get that cosplay shiat out of their system before they turn 70.  This guy has wanted to be Clint Eastwood his entire life, apparently.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wait, it was just a customer and not even an employee or security guard? JFC, you don't need to out-do the Karens.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Those are called customers dude


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
While barbaric, shooting them would make things quite a lot better for law abiding citizens tired of people getting a free pass for being shiatbirds.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Clearly someone never been to
gasstationencounters.com
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Shoplifters need to get shot in the head?  Wow
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's a bad shoot.
 
capn' fun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, if you gun grabbers had your way, criminals would be able to just walk out of stores with things like food, or clothing, or over-the-counter medicine! Small appliances??? What's next? Walking out without paying for a meal? Gawd help us, not paying for a hair cut????!! Where does it end?!!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: While barbaric, shooting them would make things quite a lot better for law abiding citizens tired of people getting a free pass for being shiatbirds.


😆
If I saw someone shooting someone I'd shoot them. Only reason I don't own a gun
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

capn' fun: Well, if you gun grabbers had your way, criminals would be able to just walk out of stores with things like food, or clothing, or over-the-counter medicine! Small appliances??? What's next? Walking out without paying for a meal? Gawd help us, not paying for a hair cut????!! Where does it end?!!


It's okay. We'll just direct them to your house and they can move in and take wherever the hell they want. Private property? Not in my socialist paradise.

What's yours is mine and what's mine is mine.
 
dadio86
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
1st degree assault and not something more appropriate? Must be a white guy.
 
kindms
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
some old asshole stops you from leaving the grocery store and randomly accuses you of theft.

If the grocery store you frequent requires you to carry a firearm maybe you should go to a different grocery store
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"HE'S STEALING RIGHT AT US!" ... Nope.
"THIN THE NUMBERS!" Nope, that doesn't work either.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

capn' fun: Well, if you gun grabbers had your way, criminals would be able to just walk out of stores with things like food, or clothing, or over-the-counter medicine! Small appliances??? What's next? Walking out without paying for a meal? Gawd help us, not paying for a hair cut????!! Where does it end?!!


"If I as a private citizen can't demand proof of payment from random people near me in a store, then I don't even know why I bother carrying this gun around!" [Spits on the ground in utter disgust]
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: While barbaric, shooting them would make things quite a lot better for law abiding citizens tired of people getting a free pass for being shiatbirds.


There is something to be said for that, even if it means you'll be labeled as a bad person for saying it.
/name is appropriate
//not taking a cheap sh, er...jab...at you
///damn shiatbirds
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I sure hope this patriotic American doesn't lose his guns over this.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: While barbaric, shooting them would make things quite a lot better for law abiding citizens tired of people getting a free pass for being shiatbirds.


Because being a dumbshiat vigilante isn't at the top of the list.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

theteacher: In addition to murder, the major crimes carrying capital penalties, from the view- point of number of jurisdictions involved, are perjury resulting in the execution of an innocent party, kidnapping, rape, treason, robbery, lynching, crimes of extreme danger to life, burglary, trainwrecking and arson.

Nope, shoplifting is NOT a capital crime. Lethal weapons MUST NOT BE USED.


I know this is fark, but try reading the article next time instead of only reading the misleading headline.  He didn't shoot him for shoplifting.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Flushing It All Away: While barbaric, shooting them would make things quite a lot better for law abiding citizens tired of people getting a free pass for being shiatbirds.

😆
If I saw someone shooting someone I'd shoot them. Only reason I don't own a gun


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 minute ago  
See, I have no problem with you living out your of shooting up every GODDAMNED n-word you see ('cause at the end of the day that's what all the 2nd Amendment cosplay is all about, you know it's true) but in exchange I expect you to get the death penalty/life when you miss.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Flushing It All Away: While barbaric, shooting them would make things quite a lot better for law abiding citizens tired of people getting a free pass for being shiatbirds.


Stroke-like typing detected.

/do you smell toast?
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Graffito: I sure hope this patriotic American doesn't lose his guns over this.


I hope he never breaths free air again.
 
