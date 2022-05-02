 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for May 2 is 'piggyback' as in: "Some misinformed people may say that beef ribs are barbecue, but true pit masters know that real barbecue is piggyback ribs"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
13
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Huh, well that one was better than most.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


PIGGYBACK?
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they were babyback, babyback, babyback...ribs
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby aint wrong.

Cows are for briskett.  Pigs are for ribs.

So let it be spoken.   So let it be done.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, when I think barbecue I don't think slow smoked meaty ribs but something truly authentic like Chili's baby back baby back back baby back ribs....red high fructose corn syrup sauce...
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scrubs - Baby Back
Youtube CGcMtgQPqAM
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The verb piggyback didn't piggyback on the adverb until the 19th century.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spare ribs or GTFO.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So, farmers (yeah?)
Farmers (Yeah?)
Has you piggy got the butt?
Tell 'em to shake it (shake it) shake it (shake it)
Shake that healthy pork butt
Piggy got back
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Babybacks are where it's at
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I know a farmer who had one of his livestock animals stolen last week, but thanks to the police he got his piggyback.
 
bughunter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Two words:

Burnt Ends.

/fight me
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
