(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1957, Senator Joseph McCarthy, the chief architect of the 'Red Scare,' died as a result of communism. Also cirrhosis and despair, but he'd like you believe that Communists were behind that, too   (history.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know that McCarthy drank himself to death, but considering he was an angry white conservative from Wisconsin, I damn sure should have guessed.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During the next few years, the senator turned increasingly to alcohol to relieve his frustrations. In 1957, he was hospitalized, suffering from numerous ailments all exacerbated by cirrhosis of the liver. He died in Bethesda, Maryland, and was buried in his home state of Wisconsin.

I love a happy ending
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read somewhere that they played cards on top of his coffin on the flight home to Wisconsin.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is why I'm a commie.
I'm spiteful like that.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTFA: "In all of the hysteria, however, few noticed that McCarthy never uncovered a single communist, in or out of the U.S. government."

Never forget.
 
Avery614
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, the other peice of shiat Roy Cohn inflicted upon the U.S., who caused much destruction that cannot or has not been repaired.

May he rot in hell.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ZMugg: FTFA: "In all of the hysteria, however, few noticed that McCarthy never uncovered a single communist, in or out of the U.S. government."

Never forget.


This is why we study history.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So weird there was a time in this nation where a piece of human garbage could be shunted onto his ear by being asked 'have you no shame?'

Nowadays that's probably the first question on the GOP/Conservative party test

Have you no shame?  Yes_____ No_____

If yes, continue. If no, please exit the party.
 
Avery614
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I didn't know that McCarthy drank himself to death, but considering he was an angry white conservative from Wisconsin, I damn sure should have guessed.


Don't forget closeted homosexual. Which there's nothing wrong with, unless you're the type of closeted homosexual who pretends it is a mortal sin while throwing powerless individuals under the bus in order to save their career. McCarthy was dog shiat to his core.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Rot in hell, you homophobic asshole.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
His essential bodily fluids were corrupted by insidious Communist infiltration, so cirrhosis isn't a surprise.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ZMugg: FTFA: "In all of the hysteria, however, few noticed that McCarthy never uncovered a single communist, in or out of the U.S. government."

Never forget.


Even if he had, so what? Doesn't freedom of association exist in this country? It's not illegal to be a communist.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nice.

He drank himself to death and tonight I'll celebrate with some beer. I feel in tune with the Universe.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I figured he died of an overdose.  Wasn't McCarthy a junkie, too?

Or am I thinking about someone else?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost today he died.

Just another angry, reactionary fascist that in any other country 10 years earlier would have been helping genocide
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

JJRRutgers: ZMugg: FTFA: "In all of the hysteria, however, few noticed that McCarthy never uncovered a single communist, in or out of the U.S. government."

Never forget.

This is why we study history.


This is the reason Republicans are trying to destroy the education system.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ZMugg: FTFA: "In all of the hysteria, however, few noticed that McCarthy never uncovered a single communist, in or out of the U.S. government."

Never forget.


Ultimately, that shows how incompetent he was. There were communists around, not in the numbers he crowed about, and somehow he failed to find them.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ZMugg: FTFA: "In all of the hysteria, however, few noticed that McCarthy never uncovered a single communist, in or out of the U.S. government."

Never forget.


That's because of his diligence, you see.

It's like when Congresspeople today lament the failures of the Biden administration because the "Border Patrol agents have apprehended more than 1,000,000,000 migrants at our southern border in just 6 months."

They miss two salient points - first, the fact that it's clear that, if they're apprehended, they didn't actually make it in, and of course, that we didn't detain 3 immigrants for every single American resident in the country - I mean, where would we put them?

To folks that stupid, McCarthy was a hero because no Communist escaped his eagle-like surveillance, and Biden was a monster because his CBP stopped OVER A BILLION dirty foreigners - OVER A BILLION - from getting in.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Nice.

He drank himself to death and tonight I'll celebrate with some beer. I feel in tune with the Universe.


I'll be home in Orlando by hopefully midnight. I'll have some good Columbian Rhum to celebrate this asshole leaving us for good.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A reminder that it wasn't just "Communists" but also homosexuals that they witch-hunted.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Damn commies have blocked the content from me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whidbey: I figured he died of an overdose.  Wasn't McCarthy a junkie, too?

Or am I thinking about someone else?


He was, supplied by none other than Harry Anslinger while they politely asked Hoover to look the other way.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A truly miserable man.  We should have learned.
 
darkman2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Disgraceful end, couldn't even drink like a professional
 
hammettman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sadly, I doubt I will ever venture into Wisconsin to piss on his grave.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: whidbey: I figured he died of an overdose.  Wasn't McCarthy a junkie, too?

Or am I thinking about someone else?

He was, supplied by none other than Harry Anslinger while they politely asked Hoover to look the other way.


That's what I thought.    Bad people.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ZMugg: FTFA: "In all of the hysteria, however, few noticed that McCarthy never uncovered a single communist, in or out of the U.S. government."

Never forget.


And there were a handful of people sympathetic to the Soviet Union in the State Department.  We found this out from the VENONA files in the 90s.  Most of them were unwitting informants, but a couple like Alger Hiss were active agents during the early- and mid-1940s.

But McCarthy was completely and utterly clueless as to who they were.  At best he may have had one or two correct purely on wild-ass guessing.  As van Hoffman once said, "The only names of Reds McCarthy ever had in his briefcase were on the vodka labels."
 
Moose out front
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bingethinker: ZMugg: FTFA: "In all of the hysteria, however, few noticed that McCarthy never uncovered a single communist, in or out of the U.S. government."

Never forget.

Ultimately, that shows how incompetent he was. There were communists around, not in the numbers he crowed about, and somehow he failed to find them.


That's because he was ranting and raving about the so-called "communists" like Stalin and the Soviet Union (which were communist in name only), not actual communists who, by and large, wanted to improve their communities through cooperation instead of competition.

McCarthy wanted to expose the hidden Soviet atheist army that didn't exist. It's a lot harder to make the public fear and hate real communists, who just want you to donate to their community outreach program for the needy.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: ZMugg: FTFA: "In all of the hysteria, however, few noticed that McCarthy never uncovered a single communist, in or out of the U.S. government."

Never forget.

That's because of his diligence, you see.

It's like when Congresspeople today lament the failures of the Biden administration because the "Border Patrol agents have apprehended more than 1,000,000,000 migrants at our southern border in just 6 months."

They miss two salient points - first, the fact that it's clear that, if they're apprehended, they didn't actually make it in, and of course, that we didn't detain 3 immigrants for every single American resident in the country - I mean, where would we put them?

To folks that stupid, McCarthy was a hero because no Communist escaped his eagle-like surveillance, and Biden was a monster because his CBP stopped OVER A BILLION dirty foreigners - OVER A BILLION - from getting in.


As a Texan I don't get Abbott.
 
undernova
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He died by his own vices, and not at the hand of someone he ruined. One of the great distillations of why we say, "ain't nothin' gonna happen."
 
Gough
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WGJ: During the next few years, the senator turned increasingly to alcohol to relieve his frustrations. In 1957, he was hospitalized, suffering from numerous ailments all exacerbated by cirrhosis of the liver. He died in Bethesda, Maryland, and was buried in his home state of Wisconsin.

I love a happy ending


His grave is a popular spot for a wide range of celebrations, the most famous of which was probably the "beatnik exorcism" held there by Allen Ginsburg back in 1968.  From 1968-1972, I'm aware of a number of people who stopped by to "commemorate" the late Senator.  Reportedly, said visits were often preceded by consuming copious amount of beer,  if just to make the trip worthwhile.

I can only think of one living politician around whose grave the groundskeepers will struggle more to keep the grass alive.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

undernova: He died by his own vices, and not at the hand of someone he ruined. One of the great distillations of why we say, "ain't nothin' gonna happen."


That's one way to look at it.

Or, he died from his vices after his political career was ruined by good people standing up to him.

After his condemnation and censure, Joseph McCarthy continued to perform his senatorial duties for another two and a half years. His career as a major public figure, however, had been ruined. His colleagues in the Senate avoided him; his speeches on the Senate floor were delivered to a near-empty chamber or they were received with intentional and conspicuous displays of inattention. The press that had once recorded his every public statement now ignored him, and outside speaking engagements dwindled almost to nothing.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gough: WGJ: During the next few years, the senator turned increasingly to alcohol to relieve his frustrations. In 1957, he was hospitalized, suffering from numerous ailments all exacerbated by cirrhosis of the liver. He died in Bethesda, Maryland, and was buried in his home state of Wisconsin.

I love a happy ending

His grave is a popular spot for a wide range of celebrations, the most famous of which was probably the "beatnik exorcism" held there by Allen Ginsburg back in 1968.  From 1968-1972, I'm aware of a number of people who stopped by to "commemorate" the late Senator.  Reportedly, said visits were often preceded by consuming copious amount of beer,  if just to make the trip worthwhile.

I can only think of one living politician around whose grave the groundskeepers will struggle more to keep the grass alive.


Dick Cheney and Henry Kissinger's graves are going to need to be fenced off a hundred feet around to keep them from being peed on (or worse).
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ZMugg: FTFA: "In all of the hysteria, however, few noticed that McCarthy never uncovered a single communist, in or out of the U.S. government."

Never forget.


It turns out that the real Communists were the people we met along the way.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

undernova: He died by his own vices, and not at the hand of someone he ruined. One of the great distillations of why we say, "ain't nothin' gonna happen."


Your cynicism is why you (still) say it.

Don't even kid yourself.
 
brilett
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Roy Cohn:
"He was buried in Union Field Cemetery in Queens, New York"

Joe McCarthy:
"He was buried in St. Mary's Parish Cemetery, Appleton, Wisconsin"

In case anyone was thinking of coordinating a trip to piss on their graves. It would sell out quickly.
 
Guntram Shatterhand
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: Gough: WGJ: During the next few years, the senator turned increasingly to alcohol to relieve his frustrations. In 1957, he was hospitalized, suffering from numerous ailments all exacerbated by cirrhosis of the liver. He died in Bethesda, Maryland, and was buried in his home state of Wisconsin.

I love a happy ending

His grave is a popular spot for a wide range of celebrations, the most famous of which was probably the "beatnik exorcism" held there by Allen Ginsburg back in 1968.  From 1968-1972, I'm aware of a number of people who stopped by to "commemorate" the late Senator.  Reportedly, said visits were often preceded by consuming copious amount of beer,  if just to make the trip worthwhile.

I can only think of one living politician around whose grave the groundskeepers will struggle more to keep the grass alive.

Dick Cheney and Henry Kissinger's graves are going to need to be fenced off a hundred feet around to keep them from being peed on (or worse).


I imagine they'll pick some faithful coroners as well to prevent vandalism of the corpse as well.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wisconsin. Home of the La Follettes. Milwaukee had several Socialist mayors, including throughout the 1950s. US Senators like William Proxmire and Herb Kohl represented the state.

And then there's Joe McCarthy. And the current Trumpanzees who are STILL trying to overturn the 2020 election.

Weird state.
 
