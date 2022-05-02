 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Was the most famous UFO sighting in Scotland real, or just doctored photos? Since this is the Scottish Sun, they will shed light on this   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Sun? Now I'm not sure if Scotland is real.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It says right in the captions.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It was a Scottish streetlamp
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Shed light?! More like a light in a shed, subby. Like a light in a shed.

Hooker with a Penis: It was a Scottish streetlamp


Lamp post, ya bam! ;P
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, the MoD investigated, so what did they report? Or didnt they?  Nick Pope's comment indicates it went unresolved.

If it's a doctored photo and they can't tell, then they're idiots.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Never stop not not believing.

/one sunny day
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Never stop not not believing.

/one sunny day


Belief is for religion.  Us science folks prefer facts.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And Pope described the analysis as "nothing short of sensational", declaring that they had not been faked.

Well, if the Pope is convinced, who am I to argue?
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nothing I like better than someone talking about a picture.
 
