 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1933, the Loch Ness Monster was sighted for the first time, terrifying a local couple with his demands for tree-fitty   (history.com) divider line
5
    More: Vintage, Loch Ness Monster, Loch Ness, newspaper Inverness Courier, sonar expeditions, Amateur investigators, modern legend of the Loch Ness Monster, British universities, media phenomenon  
•       •       •

25 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2022 at 8:30 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i0.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

/oblig
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adjusted for inflation, $3.50 in 1933 is equal to $74.49 in 2022.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Adjusted for inflation, $3.50 in 1933 is equal to $74.49 in 2022.


Wouldn't it be in £ though?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I gave him a dollar!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: I gave him a dollar!


Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.