(Al Jazeera)   Cool: Finding a unicorn. Less cool: Finding Pegasus. Even less cool: Pegasus spyware. Much less cool: Pegasus spyware on your Prime Minister's phone   (aljazeera.com) divider line
kitsuneymg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Less cool? Excuse you.
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Unicorns can only be seen by virgins and pegasi can fly. I know which one I'd choose.

World dignitaries should start using Tracfones they can toss after every 33.3 hours.
 
hammettman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Even lesser cool: not finding a My Fair Lady "in Spain" lyric pun to tie this into anything, and I thank you for that, subby
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I feel like unicorns and pegasuses (pegasi?) are equally cool.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Unicorns can only be seen by virgins and pegasi can fly. I know which one I'd choose.

World dignitaries should start using Tracfones they can toss after every 33.3 hours.


The little old lady at the liquor store calls me unicorn. She likes my hair
 
skrewewe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

scanman61: [i.kym-cdn.com image 533x800]


kitsuneymg: Less cool? Excuse you.
[images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com image 850x1232]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ummm....a flying horse is way cooler then horse with a horn.

That being said having a unicorn does has it advantages:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Last night I dreamt I slept next to Vladimir Putin with a knife in my hand
 
kitsuneymg
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dennysgod: Ummm....a flying horse is way cooler then horse with a horn.

That being said having a unicorn does has it advantages:

[Fark user image image 800x267]


Sadly, combining a horn with wings has the opposite of the expected effect.

derpicdn.netView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ less than a minute ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Last night I dreamt I slept next to Vladimir Putin with a knife in my hand


I tried to plunge it but I was stopped
 
