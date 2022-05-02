 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Denmark, Sweden summon Russian ambassadors over spy plane flight, hopefully after inscribing a protective pentagram on the floor first. Because you can't be too careful with a summoning   (aljazeera.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We tried for A devil but just got a Fox newscaster

Protip don't substitute diet goat blood. It's just not the same
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: We tried for A devil but just got a Fox newscaster

Protip don't substitute diet goat blood. It's just not the same


Ja, Goasi MAX is realli nasti.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
*Goatsi MAX

/fajspalm
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
On another, far less silly note, I honestly am becoming a tad worried about the increasing probability of Putin actually taking enough coke to just schiz-out, and nuke somewhere west of him.

It's kinda making my feet itch, tbh
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

uttertosh: On another, far less silly note, I honestly am becoming a tad worried about the increasing probability of Putin actually taking enough coke to just schiz-out, and nuke somewhere west of him.

It's kinda making my feet itch, tbh


Meh san antonio Texas will vanish
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

uttertosh: On another, far less silly note, I honestly am becoming a tad worried about the increasing probability of Putin actually taking enough coke to just schiz-out, and nuke somewhere west of him.

It's kinda making my feet itch, tbh


I'm not sure living in fear is the best solution.
 
