 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   British police tackle crime by removing park benches and shrubs. And don't even think about building a cycle track   (theguardian.com) divider line
12
    More: Facepalm, Urban design, Constable, Police, police officers, number of controversial urban design principles, Design West, dead ends, Crime  
•       •       •

319 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2022 at 8:04 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well people certainly won't want to be frequenting them as much.

Mission accomplished?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is all a red herring.

Ecki ecki ecki p...

Nevermind.
 
gaspode
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well that is fing stupid.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well that was certainly a fair and balanced read.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
These are no longer the parks who say Ni!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
did they cut the bushes down ....with a herring !


/playing the hand i was dealt.
 
adamatari
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is the public space equivalent of "we had to burn the village to save it" and it's also what was done to public housing in the US (green space was neglected and then paved over, etc). Britain has been on the neoliberal wheel for a while and predictably they've shat on everything.

In the US this was done to public pools after segregation ended, and then to benches in cities, and eventually the end game is that there are no decent public spaces and everything good is monetized and restricted to the rich.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

adamatari: In the US this was done to public pools after segregation ended, and then to benches in cities, and eventually the end game is that there are no decent public spaces and everything good is monetized and restricted to the rich.


They can go to the mall, like Americans.  I think the Brits need malls.  Their weather is bad.
 
shamen123
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ah yes I was just thinking the other day what is needed is less police attendance at crime events (nowadays for most car theft, burglary etc they just give you a crime reference over the phone and tell you to call your insurer) .. And instead of spending more time protecting the public, they could be more involved with shrubbery.

Ne!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How very Christian of them.

i.insider.comView Full Size

preview.redd.itView Full Size

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

adamatari: This is the public space equivalent of "we had to burn the village to save it" and it's also what was done to public housing in the US (green space was neglected and then paved over, etc). Britain has been on the neoliberal wheel for a while and predictably they've shat on everything.

In the US this was done to public pools after segregation ended, and then to benches in cities, and eventually the end game is that there are no decent public spaces and everything good is monetized and restricted to the rich.


They are deliberately whittling down the places we can publicly be for free.

We're down to libraries at this point.
 
shamen123
‘’ 1 minute ago  

austerity101: adamatari: This is the public space equivalent of "we had to burn the village to save it" and it's also what was done to public housing in the US (green space was neglected and then paved over, etc). Britain has been on the neoliberal wheel for a while and predictably they've shat on everything.

In the US this was done to public pools after segregation ended, and then to benches in cities, and eventually the end game is that there are no decent public spaces and everything good is monetized and restricted to the rich.

They are deliberately whittling down the places we can publicly be for free.

We're down to libraries at this point.


Anyone seen congregating near to the non fiction section in a group of more then five is considered a gathering and subject to dispersal orders.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.