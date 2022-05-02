 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Some Amtrak and New Jersey Transit train service has been cancelled/modified due to a power problem. Reason: Car hit a power pole. One pole can knock out rail service?   (6abc.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When repairing it impedes traffic, yes
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Those Teslas need to be able to know a power pole when they see one.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hah! Our antiquated 19th Century bullshiaz gets knocked out every day by some dipstick hitting a power pole. One of these days a drunken cowboy MAGAt in a giant Ford F-2000 super-modified ultra-truck is going to drive off a cliff and straight into a power substation knocking out power to NORAD.

/ This is a weekly occurrence in these parts -- fool hits power pole, hundreds of thousands of people w/o power.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I remember both NJ Transit and AmTrak shut down portions of track without much coordinating with each other.  When this was discovered, moving things around became very slow.

What happened was one train at a time was given electrified track, enough to creep to the next station.  It took quite a while.  There must be some physics involved, capacitors, and no simple off on switch will work.
 
