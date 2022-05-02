 Skip to content
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a big dried flower crowd, eh?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ok pope is coming out now.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Finally.

Fark user image
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A potpourri joke?
 
Mock26
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
deadline.comView Full Size
 
moto-geek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: A potpourri joke?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Other than misspelling it, I can see where they're coming from.    That stuff and throw pillows are the most useless things I can think of.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nopery?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pope on a rope?
 
Bathroom Samurai
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Other than misspelling it, I can see where they're coming from.    That stuff and throw pillows are the most useless things I can think of.


[Fark user image image 850x712]


I see you haven't met my brother-in-law.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No Mopery
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Does the pope wear a big/fancy/dope hat is my favorite version of bear shiat in the woods.
 
dalthas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As others have observed, they are just registering their disapproval of the overwhelming perfume of potpourri.

Is this as exciting as North Norfolk gets? Kinda looks like it.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Man - I had a good pope this morning, I tell ya!
Damn-near cracked the baptismal font if you catch my drift.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Papists and secret Lutherans will be the first lined up against the wall.
 
indylaw
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm the Archbishop of Canterbury and I'm getting a kick out of these replies. And also with you.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
indylaw
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bslim: Papists and secret Lutherans will be the first lined up against the wall.


Lutherans are alright. They've got beer and hot dish.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
3 popes!

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/kii it with FIRE
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Finally.

[Fark user image 215x64]


See, I was gonna report this link for calling out a Farker in the headline
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Other than misspelling it, I can see where they're coming from.    That stuff and throw pillows are the most useless things I can think of.


[Fark user image 850x712]


Undecided on potpourri, but completely agree on throw pillows and absolutely despise those plug-in "scent" things.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Went looking for a banana wearing a pope hat to go with the headline but this...this will do instead.

gov-civil-lisboa.ptView Full Size
 
Combustion
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mopery?

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Denjiro
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Does a bear Pope in the woods?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
John Cooper Clarke - Hairdresser Joke
Youtube KZpa-tY8hzI
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
trippdogg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A NEW POPE (2005)
Youtube pP1rmsCPbQU
 
