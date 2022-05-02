 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   ♫ The wheels on the bus go round and round, round and round, round and round....and I imagine these construction workers are pissed ♫   (jalopnik.com) divider line
5
    More: Fail, School bus, Truck, Bus, Road, school bus, Concrete, wet concrete, school bus driver  
•       •       •

238 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2022 at 9:54 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They're already making excuses for the guy/gal. Apparently you need to erect a TFG size wall to properly warn idiots who don't notice construction, construction workers, giant cement mixers, etc.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They just let anybody drive a school bus these days.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bus driver + mobile phone = tree-fiddy...
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: They're already making excuses for the guy/gal. Apparently you need to erect a TFG size wall to properly warn idiots who don't notice construction, construction workers, giant cement mixers, etc.


Construction workers are supposed to put cones/barrels across closed lanes.  If you see barrels on HALF the road, it's reasonable to assume that lane is closed, and the open section is fair game.  That whole road should have been closed if they weren't going to mark off the wet patches completely.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Someone is getting fired for flagging
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.