(WPXI.com)   Freshly paved road too dangerous to drive on   (wpxi.com)
20
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ha! Nice, subby.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hitting one of those at 65+ mph would do quite a bit of damage

Wonder if someone smashed into one first
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It should be legal to keep stuff fallen on the freeway.  Period.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Well that's almost every urban road in America."  *click*  "DAMMIT SUBBY!"
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Hitting one of those at 65+ mph would do quite a bit of damage

Wonder if someone smashed into one first



Driving with a friend once I slowed down to avoid a paper bag in the road. My friend asked why I just didn't drive over it. 'Never know when some jackhole gonna put a brick in a bag and set it in the road.'
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: It should be legal to keep stuff fallen on the freeway.  Period.


That's why they call it a freeway, amirite? Free stuff on the road!

Unfortunately, this was a turnpike.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Ha! Nice, subby.


Agreed! That one is a keeper!
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah. I can see that being a bit problematic.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: pastramithemosterotic: Hitting one of those at 65+ mph would do quite a bit of damage

Wonder if someone smashed into one first


Driving with a friend once I slowed down to avoid a paper bag in the road. My friend asked why I just didn't drive over it. 'Never know when some jackhole gonna put a brick in a bag and set it in the road.'


I was a kid when this conversation happened. Same answer though, but it was a cardboard box. It's a great point.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
News choppers aren't a thing anymore?

"....WFTV sent its drone into the air,* showing the slowed traffic, as well as the crews working to clean up the pavers...."

*how common are drones that don't go in the air?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Officials did not say how the pavers came off of the truck."


Probably very quickly.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: News choppers aren't a thing anymore?

"....WFTV sent its drone into the air,* showing the slowed traffic, as well as the crews working to clean up the pavers...."

*how common are drones that don't go in the air?


Drone is far cheaper to operate than a chopper
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: pastramithemosterotic: Hitting one of those at 65+ mph would do quite a bit of damage

Wonder if someone smashed into one first


Driving with a friend once I slowed down to avoid a paper bag in the road. My friend asked why I just didn't drive over it. 'Never know when some jackhole gonna put a brick in a bag and set it in the road.'


Lady I worked with once brought me a kitten that she found in a paper bag in the middle of the road.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: Mr. Fuzzypaws: pastramithemosterotic: Hitting one of those at 65+ mph would do quite a bit of damage

Wonder if someone smashed into one first


Driving with a friend once I slowed down to avoid a paper bag in the road. My friend asked why I just didn't drive over it. 'Never know when some jackhole gonna put a brick in a bag and set it in the road.'

Lady I worked with once brought me a kitten that she found in a paper bag in the middle of the road.


My mother's second husband found 5 beagle puppies in a bag in the road.

Sometimes people really suck.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: News choppers aren't a thing anymore?

"....WFTV sent its drone into the air,* showing the slowed traffic, as well as the crews working to clean up the pavers...."

*how common are drones that don't go in the air?


It's a part of the changing times. Used to be a large van with a telescopic radio mast. Now it's a SUV with a jacked up cellular hotspot. A news chopper can be $5k an hour to operate, a drone is next to free if you use an intern to fly it.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
images.freeimages.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I can't help but think you need 4 Mexicans and two wheel barrows to clear the scene in a hurry. I mean, considering how quick they are at laying them down.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ZMugg: ElPrimitivo: Mr. Fuzzypaws: pastramithemosterotic: Hitting one of those at 65+ mph would do quite a bit of damage

Wonder if someone smashed into one first


Driving with a friend once I slowed down to avoid a paper bag in the road. My friend asked why I just didn't drive over it. 'Never know when some jackhole gonna put a brick in a bag and set it in the road.'

Lady I worked with once brought me a kitten that she found in a paper bag in the middle of the road.

My mother's second husband found 5 beagle puppies in a bag in the road.

Sometimes people really suck.


Exactly why I stop and check out bags and boxes in the road...  so far, food trash and clothes.   Did find a animal carrier off the NB 95 / 295 merge, off the road by 30 ft..  looked around and called : an older cat responded... took her to a known shelter.  Vet there said she did get adopted, so very worthwhile.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I could use a couple of those...current project, converting generic 70's in ground pool to big water garden/fish pond.
 
