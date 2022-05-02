 Skip to content
(KOB4)   The neighborhood of Cinder is under evacuation due to wildfire   (kob.com) divider line
15
    New Mexico, mandatory evacuations, SANTA FE, windy conditions, northwestern fringes of Las Vegas, Hermits Peak Fires, mandatory evacuations of the Luna, National Weather Service Albuquerque  
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I really do think.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Yeah, I really do think.


It ain't raining.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its Lord is not amused by the thought of having to relocate.

WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how many EV's do we have to use to offset the CO2 from just that fire ??
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Gonna lee-eave sod bustin' behind
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They never should have found that body in the barrel. He's back for revenge.

/Got nothing
//fires suck
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I live fairly close to the action. My daughter asked me if we were going to be okay. I said "Yes. Don't worry. This is just to prepare your mind for the great Yellowstone explosion."
 
DrWhy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The whole block?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Don't tempt fate. If you live in a town called cinder you're  gona burn. This is why I refused to buy a house on Butt Rape Avenue!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: They never should have found that body in the barrel. He's back for revenge.

/Got nothing
//fires suck


The original Las Vegas, not the new one in Nevada.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sheesh.  I know a lot of people don't like 70s rock ballads but evacuating a neighborhood because of a song?  How loud was it playing?

Wildfire- Michael Martin Murphey
Youtube Pc3OnSQc48s
 
SansNeural
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Oklahoma...

April showers still bring May tornadoes.
 
drtgb
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
According to the evacuation list, all grandpas need to leave too.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Actually we didn't have much of showers this April.  But we *did* get 1.45 inches of rain at my house today... in about 20 minutes.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Sheesh.  I know a lot of people don't like 70s rock ballads but evacuating a neighborhood because of a song?  How loud was it playing?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Pc3OnSQc48s]


By the dark of the moon I panted,
but someone made a hurried call.
Been a sheriff's crew outside my window now
for six hours in a row.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

