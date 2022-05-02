 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Was that wrong? Should this city health officer not have received a massage in her underwear in front of other employees in a conference room?   (nj.com) divider line
63
    More: Awkward, Massage, Shiatsu, Acupressure, five-minute video, city councilwoman Robin Vaughn, Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, Instagram video, state Office of the Attorney General  
1577 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2022 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



63 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is she hot?
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Is she hot?


Appearantly not hot enough.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But was there a happy ending?

/To this story.
//What were you thinking, ya perv!
///Fark is not your personal erotica site
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Is she hot?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it said she had received a MESSAGE in her underwear...
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Leaving disappointed.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a case of the vapors just from reading that. Oh my goodness. Gracious. Etc.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need to see pics first before I  express MY OUTRAGE for whichever.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
massage in her underwear

I'm not sure how you fit a masseuse, let alone the table, in your underwear, but hey, you be you.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Need to see pics first before I  express MY OUTRAGE for whichever.


The one I posted is her.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A five-minute video that shows Trenton's health officer in her underwear receiving a massage
...
wearing only a bra and panties as a woman uses a massage device
...
for cellulite reduction.
...
has been employed by the city for 19 years
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I thought it said she had received a MESSAGE in her underwear...
[Fark user image 340x270]
/Leaving disappointed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Them other brothers don't want none unless she's got buns hun.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WE REALLY NEED A  YUCK BUTTON !
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when your country is founded by a bunch of sexually repressed freaks who didn't even have the decency to have a rock land on them.
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She probably did it in front of the employees so she could deduct it as a business expense.  Had she been model material hot nobody would have cared.  Since she's not it could mean she gets charged with holding them hostage and torturing them psychologically.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Bslim: Need to see pics first before I  express MY OUTRAGE for whichever.

The one I posted is her.


Eeeeh, I'm.gonna need a six-pack of the cheapest American beer you got.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: cretinbob: Is she hot?

[Fark user image image 640x288]


Nice.
Who sniched? Damn Karen.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've done worse
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, holy shiat, this is why HR farking exists - who signed off on this?!
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SamLowryDZ-015: She probably did it in front of the employees so she could deduct it as a business expense.  Had she been model material hot nobody would have cared.  Since she's not it could mean she gets charged with holding them hostage and torturing them psychologically.


Or she could've put it on Onlyfans/Manyvids/Pornhub.

Now it's a business expense, and you can profit from it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ar393: I've done worse


As bad as I call her Harriet because of hair on her chin
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: I mean, holy shiat, this is why HR farking exists - who signed off on this?!


🙄
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: This is what happens when your country is founded by a bunch of sexually repressed freaks who didn't even have the decency to have a rock land on them.


you contend that ppl should get massages in their underwear at work?

respectfully disagree
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: cretinbob: Is she hot?

[Fark user image 640x288]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, I'm sure that person will be fired. Imagine, using a cell phone during business hours.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Is she hot?


I'm passing.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: FormlessOne: I mean, holy shiat, this is why HR farking exists - who signed off on this?!

🙄


should i have read the article?
say no (I can't be bothered)
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course it's wrong.
The conference room is for bottomless feather tickling only.
Get your massages in the break room like everyone else.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: iheartscotch: This is what happens when your country is founded by a bunch of sexually repressed freaks who didn't even have the decency to have a rock land on them.

you contend that ppl should get massages in their underwear at work?

respectfully disagree


It really comes down to how attractive they are.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: iheartscotch: This is what happens when your country is founded by a bunch of sexually repressed freaks who didn't even have the decency to have a rock land on them.

you contend that ppl should get massages in their underwear at work?

respectfully disagree


The pilgrims were super up-tight and that's why I can't marry my toaster.  Our country sucks.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, her underwear. I misread that.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lady J: iheartscotch: This is what happens when your country is founded by a bunch of sexually repressed freaks who didn't even have the decency to have a rock land on them.

you contend that ppl should get massages in their underwear at work?

respectfully disagree


If they are both adults, it's a consensual back rub / massage, only a back rub / massage and they aren't hurting anyone...why not?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: cretinbob: Is she hot?

[Fark user image 640x288]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: This is what happens when your country is founded by a bunch of sexually repressed freaks who didn't even have the decency to have a rock land on them.


No, this is what happens when people have no sense of decency, shame or common sense about how to comport themselves in public or at work
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: massage in her underwear

I'm not sure how you fit a masseuse, let alone the table, in your underwear, but hey, you be you.


Once he finds his keys, he'll drive out.

/old jokes are old
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Lady J: iheartscotch: This is what happens when your country is founded by a bunch of sexually repressed freaks who didn't even have the decency to have a rock land on them.

you contend that ppl should get massages in their underwear at work?

respectfully disagree

If they are both adults, it's a consensual back rub / massage, only a back rub / massage and they aren't hurting anyone...why not?


In quite a few offices in this country you can't even wear jeans to work and you think waltzing around in your underwear is fine?

Baby steps...
 
Bslim
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My concern is mainly all the sexual juices that will smearing and staining the furniture.
 
inner ted
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Lady J: iheartscotch: This is what happens when your country is founded by a bunch of sexually repressed freaks who didn't even have the decency to have a rock land on them.

you contend that ppl should get massages in their underwear at work?

respectfully disagree

If they are both adults, it's a consensual back rub / massage, only a back rub / massage and they aren't hurting anyone...why not?


HR would like to speak with you
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Lady J: iheartscotch: This is what happens when your country is founded by a bunch of sexually repressed freaks who didn't even have the decency to have a rock land on them.

you contend that ppl should get massages in their underwear at work?

respectfully disagree

If they are both adults, it's a consensual back rub / massage, only a back rub / massage and they aren't hurting anyone...why not?


I was in a meeting the other day and I brought in a thermos full of left over spaghetti.  So what I did was open the thermos and dump about 2 cups of spaghetti in my mouth at once.  Then I lean over to my buddy Craig and he opens wide so that I can drool the spaghetti into his mouth.  Then I lean back and he dumps it back into my mouth.  We went back and forth like this three or four times.  We call it "feedin' the bird".  Anyway, nobody said anything at the time but, apparently, after the meeting a whole bunch of people lost their effing minds and sent emails to HR.  Now we're both suspended without pay pending an investigation.  I mean, we're consenting adults and it wasn't hurting anyone...why not?
 
extrafancy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Gotta look out for the conference room masseur.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The video was shot on Feb 24th. Well, whaddya know. No pants Thursday really is a thing.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: iheartscotch: Lady J: iheartscotch: This is what happens when your country is founded by a bunch of sexually repressed freaks who didn't even have the decency to have a rock land on them.

you contend that ppl should get massages in their underwear at work?

respectfully disagree

If they are both adults, it's a consensual back rub / massage, only a back rub / massage and they aren't hurting anyone...why not?

I was in a meeting the other day and I brought in a thermos full of left over spaghetti.  So what I did was open the thermos and dump about 2 cups of spaghetti in my mouth at once.  Then I lean over to my buddy Craig and he opens wide so that I can drool the spaghetti into his mouth.  Then I lean back and he dumps it back into my mouth.  We went back and forth like this three or four times.  We call it "feedin' the bird".  Anyway, nobody said anything at the time but, apparently, after the meeting a whole bunch of people lost their effing minds and sent emails to HR.  Now we're both suspended without pay pending an investigation.  I mean, we're consenting adults and it wasn't hurting anyone...why not?


CSB: We had a guy here who one time, in the middle of a meeting, took out a container of raw meat and started eating it. I don't mean medium rare or anything - raw meat.

The best was when a little blood would run down his chin.

He still works here and this was about 3 years ago.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cwheelie: iheartscotch: This is what happens when your country is founded by a bunch of sexually repressed freaks who didn't even have the decency to have a rock land on them.

No, this is what happens when people have no sense of decency, shame or common sense about how to comport themselves in public or at work


Decency and shame....did not exist before the Abrahamic religions. Or, at least, not in the same way.

Why should we be bound by such...limited... definitions of decency?

/ if they are 2 adults, acting consensually, not hurting themselves or others...why is it my business?

// I suppose that the argument could be made that the audience didn't have a choice whether or not to remain, watching.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: cwheelie: iheartscotch: This is what happens when your country is founded by a bunch of sexually repressed freaks who didn't even have the decency to have a rock land on them.

No, this is what happens when people have no sense of decency, shame or common sense about how to comport themselves in public or at work

Decency and shame....did not exist before the Abrahamic religions. Or, at least, not in the same way.

Why should we be bound by such...limited... definitions of decency?

/ if they are 2 adults, acting consensually, not hurting themselves or others...why is it my business?

// I suppose that the argument could be made that the audience didn't have a choice whether or not to remain, watching.


At work, you are supposed to be working or at least pretend to be working. Nobody needs to see that stuff at work.
 
ThePea
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounds like a nightmare akin to finding oneself naked in school.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: iheartscotch: Lady J: iheartscotch: This is what happens when your country is founded by a bunch of sexually repressed freaks who didn't even have the decency to have a rock land on them.

you contend that ppl should get massages in their underwear at work?

respectfully disagree

If they are both adults, it's a consensual back rub / massage, only a back rub / massage and they aren't hurting anyone...why not?

In quite a few offices in this country you can't even wear jeans to work and you think waltzing around in your underwear is fine?

Baby steps...


Maybe I'm a French Model...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: cretinbob: Is she hot?

[Fark user image image 640x288]


Burn her!
 
OBBN
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Do I have to do everything myself?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: iheartscotch: Lady J: iheartscotch: This is what happens when your country is founded by a bunch of sexually repressed freaks who didn't even have the decency to have a rock land on them.

you contend that ppl should get massages in their underwear at work?

respectfully disagree

If they are both adults, it's a consensual back rub / massage, only a back rub / massage and they aren't hurting anyone...why not?

I was in a meeting the other day and I brought in a thermos full of left over spaghetti.  So what I did was open the thermos and dump about 2 cups of spaghetti in my mouth at once.  Then I lean over to my buddy Craig and he opens wide so that I can drool the spaghetti into his mouth.  Then I lean back and he dumps it back into my mouth.  We went back and forth like this three or four times.  We call it "feedin' the bird".  Anyway, nobody said anything at the time but, apparently, after the meeting a whole bunch of people lost their effing minds and sent emails to HR.  Now we're both suspended without pay pending an investigation.  I mean, we're consenting adults and it wasn't hurting anyone...why not?


I feel like you would probably have burned each other's mouths (or at least, your mouth) just dumping the spaghetti in.
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: cwheelie: iheartscotch: This is what happens when your country is founded by a bunch of sexually repressed freaks who didn't even have the decency to have a rock land on them.

No, this is what happens when people have no sense of decency, shame or common sense about how to comport themselves in public or at work

Decency and shame....did not exist before the Abrahamic religions. Or, at least, not in the same way.

Why should we be bound by such...limited... definitions of decency?

/ if they are 2 adults, acting consensually, not hurting themselves or others...why is it my business?

// I suppose that the argument could be made that the audience didn't have a choice whether or not to remain, watching.


Dude, shut up. It's got nothing to do with being prudes. It's about professionalism. Nobody wants to sit in a meeting and see this shiat.
 
