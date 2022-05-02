 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Russian Officer life expectancy in Ukraine soon to be measured in Scaramuccis   (thehill.com) divider line
22
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Somaticasual
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why? Are they going do the fandango?
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It seems longer than it has been, really.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Why? Are they going do the fandango?


I thought the exact same thing when reading that headline.

Galileo!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I guess running a country under mob bosses isn't such a hot idea when trying to pull together to invade another nation and suddenly all those "skim off the top" taxes come home to roost.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Or Spinal Tap drummers.


/RIP Ric
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"But doctor, I am Scaramucci."

Good joke. Everybody laugh. Roll on snare drum. Curtains.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I mean they seem smart; death is better than failure in the current regime.  Not that I feel bad for them, and they aren't worth anything to us [west] for intelligence.  Really death is the only release.  Just make it quick.
 
hammettman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Top 5 things you don't want to hear if you're in the Russian military.

1. We're sending you to Ukraine.
2. You've been promoted to General!
3. You're lucky, there probably won't be much fighting around Chernobyl
4. Oh, you're not in the Russian military, you are now.
5. Don't worry, these vehicles are good as new, they haven't even moved in 30 years.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Are they getting it in the back of the head too?

Fragski?  Lt. Sergie went to latrine.  One of his grenades must have fallen and gone boomski, da?  Very sad.  Everyone here loved Lt. Sergie.  Right, guys?

Da
Da!
DADA Dizneeland
 
ar393
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: [pbs.twimg.com image 641x500]

It seems longer than it has been, really.


It's cuz his buddy Cuomo isnt on CNN anymore.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Obligatory "X dead Russian generals.... a good start..."
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The way things are going they need fractions of a Scaramucci.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"For comparison, Stavridis cited recent American conflicts, saying that "not a single general was lost in actual combat" in the U.S. wars in Afghanistan and Iraq."

Why compare to things that are not similar?

A Russian general is a different rank than an American one. They fullfill a different role, which is also why they have so many of them, and why they are doing stuff an American general wouldn't be doing.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I just wonder at what point do military brass get together to realize the shiatshow Putin has created is endangering them personally, and like the young Turks after WW1, decide to take the country back from the elites and run it themselves?
 
advex101
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wonder how many died from "friendly fire"?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe this war is just because Putin wants to punish all the graft in the military. Not that there is graft, but that the Generals didn't give Vova his cut.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Opacity: The way things are going they need fractions of a Scaramucci.


A Scaraminni could be 1/10th of a Scaramucci.
so 2 Scaraminnis would be 20% of a mucci.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Any non-Ukarainian confirmation that they got Gerasimov? Because that would be farking huge. It would be like killing the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Lot of propaganda in the article.

The US, of course, did have a major general  (Harold Greene) killed in Afghanistan.


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harold_J._Greene

He was killed by an Afghan soldier, 22-year old Pashtun Private Rafiqullah, was motivated by supposedly, unhappiness over being denied leave to travel home for a holiday.
 
The Yattering
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Opacity: The way things are going they need fractions of a Scaramucci.


Quicker than the ass end of a Scaramucci
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

