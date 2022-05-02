 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   You know the old cliché where a teenager is punished for sneaking a cigarette by being forced to smoke the entire carton? Well it's probably best not to try that with whiskey and a four year old. Ain't that right, Grandma? (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
32
    More: Sick, Death, China Record, The Police, Sting, Stewart Copeland, Woman, Roxanne, China's siblings  
•       •       •

562 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2022 at 2:05 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That is severely messed up.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Should've put on the red dress.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If anything, Grandma proved her point. Drinking will eventually kill you.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Doesn't sound like they had much proof to go on
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
.... She wont do that again...
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTA:  "Neighbours described the family as having "kept themselves stop themselves" in the two years since they moved into the neighbourhood."

Wut?!

Also, they spelled neighborhood incorrectly.
 
guestguy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


That is some tragic shiat...
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Roxanne Record admitted that "she messed up" and told officers that she "wanted to take full responsibility" for China's death.

She said she realised she had gone "too far".

Really? What was your first clue that you might have crossed a line?
 
deanis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I could really use a tall gla...nevermind.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FFS, a four-year-old doesn't even know what she's doing. Just take the bottle away.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Until we're told the size of bottle, I'm holding my judgment.
And also. Was the container half empty be the child found it? Or did the child only drink half before blacking out?
And also, why was the child able to drink and not vomit? Or did they vomit and then pass out?
I got questions.
Also WTF?
Wait.
I can't say what the F , because I don't know the size and why it was half empty.
 
muphasta
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: FTA:  "Neighbours described the family as having "kept themselves stop themselves" in the two years since they moved into the neighbourhood."

Wut?!

Also, they spelled neighborhood incorrectly.


The editing at the Daily Star is abysmal at best. Each article I've read is full of errors, and I'm not even counting the ones related to the differences in spellings from UK English and the real American English.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

deanis: I could really use a tall gla...nevermind.


I drank a glass of jack Daniels feel down the stairs and didn't spill my drink.
 
Bslim
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ah, that takes me back...
 
Chocobo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They had to have been drunk to think this was an appropriate punishment for anything..
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Until we're told the size of bottle,


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: deanis: I could really use a tall gla...nevermind.

I drank a glass of jack Daniels feel down the stairs and didn't spill my drink.


Right in the feels, man.
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Give the mother and grandmother shiat, but the 4-year-old won't drink again.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: FFS, a four-year-old doesn't even know what she's doing. Just take the bottle away.


Yeah, my kid couldn't mix a drink until she was in first grade
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Until we're told the size of bottle, I'm holding my judgment.


I ... really?

What on Earth are you withholding your judgment for? The kid's BAC was .68%, more than eight times the legal limit. It KILLED her.

What about the size of the bottle could POSSIBLY make you think this was okay?

I got questions.

And they're dumb.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Until we're told the size of bottle, I'm holding my judgment.
And also. Was the container half empty be the child found it? Or did the child only drink half before blacking out?
And also, why was the child able to drink and not vomit? Or did they vomit and then pass out?
I got questions.
Also WTF?
Wait.
I can't say what the F , because I don't know the size and why it was half empty.


Apparently the kiddo took a first sip,
then grandma stepped in with the worst. possible. lesson.

The kid's 4, grandma. She's not lashing out or rebelling - you just left a bottle sitting around a child barely older than a toddler and they're curious about their world.

Still.I think a lot of the world's behavioral problems could be solved if we replaced religion with a black woman on a mission...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: deanis: I could really use a tall gla...nevermind.

I drank a glass of jack Daniels feel down the stairs and didn't spill my drink.


Because you emptied it
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If only the US didn't celebrate alcohol constantly on tv and on every street corner.
 
deanis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: FFS, a four-year-old doesn't even know what she's doing. Just take the bottle away.


Keep poison out of reach. This isn't hard.

Parenting 101
 
deanis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

You Are All Sheep: If only the US entire world didn't celebrate alcohol constantly on tv and on every street corner.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

You Are All Sheep: If only the US didn't celebrate alcohol constantly on tv and on every street corner.


Make a note to self and never ever ever visit New Orleans.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chitownmike: waxbeans: deanis: I could really use a tall gla...nevermind.

I drank a glass of jack Daniels feel down the stairs and didn't spill my drink.

Because you emptied it


I too remember the valuable lessons taught by that masterpiece The Golden Child.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Subby, it's a PACK not a carton.

Trying to force someone to smoke an entire CARTON of cigarettes would be like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

You Are All Sheep: If only the US didn't celebrate alcohol constantly on tv and on every street corner.


beerspill.fark.comView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: Until we're told the size of bottle, I'm holding my judgment.
And also. Was the container half empty be the child found it? Or did the child only drink half before blacking out?
And also, why was the child able to drink and not vomit? Or did they vomit and then pass out?
I got questions.
Also WTF?
Wait.
I can't say what the F , because I don't know the size and why it was half empty.


I'm curious. What size bottle of whisky do you think it's appropriate to force a 4 year old to drink?

You can answer in ounces consumed if your not comfortable discussing bottle size.
 
crackwhore
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Neighbours described the family as having "kept themselves stop themselves" in the two years since they moved into the neighbourhood. One local, 30-year-old Kiara Charles said the little girl's death was "sickening".

wat
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.