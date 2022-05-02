 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   School dress code under fire for racial discrimination for suspending black student with a dress code prohibited braided hairstyle. They also prohibit mullets, so only a matter of time before a t-top driving hillbilly joins the fracas   (yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Silly, Hair, Hairstyles, Long hair, Dreadlocks, Discrimination, Texas, Facial hair, High school  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Systemic
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sole purpose of school dress codes, and especially hairstyle restrictions, is to create one more way for teachers and administrators to arbitrarily punish children.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sm.ign.comView Full Size

"Noooooooo!"
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: The sole purpose of school dress codes, and especially hairstyle restrictions, is to create one more way for teachers and administrators to arbitrarily punish children.


How can you have any pudding if you braid your mullet?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dafuq is wrong with the-

Texas school district

Ah, nevermind...
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good lord, if they banned mullets there wouldn't be anyone left in the public schools here.

/east TN
//yes I had a mullet
///it was the late 80s
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White people are easily frightened.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinner: HugeMistake: The sole purpose of school dress codes, and especially hairstyle restrictions, is to create one more way for teachers and administrators to arbitrarily punish children.

How can you have any pudding if you braid your mullet?


It's called a Rat Tail
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 500x719]


confused by the pic, though it looks roughly like my high school in '99.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

They would be perfectly fine with this.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: White people are easily frightened.


But they will soon be back.
And in greater numbers.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay.  So are they really telling Becky she can't have a ponytail or French braid or no pigtails?
Also. Reason 900 that Texas sucks 🍆
Also, even cornrows are banned. WTF?
Man. We just need the apocalypse already.  Jfc. Fml. Kill me already. Ftw especially Texas
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: White people are easily frightened.


That's racist.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the elaborate braided hairstyles black women wear are quite beautiful.  I wish I could braid my own hair that way. When I was in boot camp, a black girl french-braided my hair so I wouldn't have to mess with it in the morning. It was so tight it stayed up for four days. I was a bit jealous of the girls who could wear the same set of braids for the duration. Putting hair up super fast early in the morning was a pain in the butt.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Systemic


I don't understand what that word means, but I think it means that I need to go on an angry tangent about liberal college professors teaching my 5th grader that all white people are racist.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Nick Nostril: White people are easily frightened.

That's racist.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there any affordable cars with T-Tops anymore? Something from the 80s and early 90s is practically vintage now, not exactly high school car material.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: Fark_Guy_Rob: Nick Nostril: White people are easily frightened.

That's racist.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 330x295]


But but but....that's racist too!

I'm too lazy, but I hope someone posts the original 'that's racist' kid with three equally stereotypical items associated with that race and see how quickly it gets flagged as inappropriate.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Texas, in some school districts boy's hair can't be over their ear or touch their collars, and if it is they can legally spank you. They are still back in the 50's.....1850's.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: The sole purpose of school dress codes, and especially hairstyle restrictions, is to create one more way for teachers and administrators to arbitrarily punish children.


The rest of the developed world seems to have no issue with uniforms and decent grooming and appearance standards.

Here in American though apparently its racist to not want the children to look like theyre homeless or stree prostitutes.
 
Decorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey at least its not Japan where they have really farked up dress codes.
Underwear has to be white.
A Girl is suing, because her Natural hair color violates the dress code and they keep forcing her to dye her hair.
Yes girls in Japan are being punished for having been born with the wrong hair color....

That was the case for a teen attending Kaifukan Prefectural High School in the town of Habikino, Osaka Prefecture. The girl enrolled in 2015, and was repeatedly told that she had to dye her brown hair black. The girl insisted that brown was her natural hair color, but the school says that three different teachers examined the roots of the girl's hair and found them to be black, which they took as proof that she had been coloring her hair.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: guestguy: Fark_Guy_Rob: Nick Nostril: White people are easily frightened.

That's racist.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 330x295]

But but but....that's racist too!

I'm too lazy, but I hope someone posts the original 'that's racist' kid with three equally stereotypical items associated with that race and see how quickly it gets flagged as inappropriate.


Challenge accepted:

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Nick Nostril: White people are easily frightened.

That's racist.


Is it racist if it's true?

Like, if I point out that Black people are more likely to talk loudly during movies, I'm definitely looking for trouble, but it's not racist. It's just an observation informed by more than four decades of movie attendance.

I probably just stepped in it, but who knows, this could be fun.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Racist and Sexist School Dress Codes Continue to Fail Students
Youtube cWxEBzTAY1g
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Decorus: Hey at least its not Japan where they have really farked up dress codes.
Underwear has to be white.
A Girl is suing, because her Natural hair color violates the dress code and they keep forcing her to dye her hair.
Yes girls in Japan are being punished for having been born with the wrong hair color....

That was the case for a teen attending Kaifukan Prefectural High School in the town of Habikino, Osaka Prefecture. The girl enrolled in 2015, and was repeatedly told that she had to dye her brown hair black. The girl insisted that brown was her natural hair color, but the school says that three different teachers examined the roots of the girl's hair and found them to be black, which they took as proof that she had been coloring her hair.


These strict Japanese schools are in rural areas. We're not exactly the best either if we're going to compare apples to apples.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: good lord, if they banned mullets there wouldn't be anyone left in the public schools here.

/east TN
//yes I had a mullet
///it was the late 80s


#team80smullet
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nothing new. While living in Texas...Beaumont..I attended the newly at that time formed West Brook high school. I was sent home on various occasions for
1 My hair was over my collar
2. I had a 5 o clock shadow at 10am. I had a really dark and full beard by 13. Even right after shaving I still had the "shadow". I had to walk in to the principals office at 930 and dry shave in front of him just to prove it once and for all. AFTER I had been sent home 3 times to shave on different occasions. Then ordered into in school suspension 4 more times
3. I put a stud earring in my ear and promptly received a 5 day vacation

All of this was mid 1980s.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When I was in the Navy in the '70s, one of the enlisted guys on the submarine got into trouble for wearing an "afro".  The engineering officer that was leaning on him also had an Afro, but that was a-okay as the engineer identified as black. The enlisted guy identified as white, but both of them could have passed either way.
 
ar393
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

xanadian: ModernPrimitive01: good lord, if they banned mullets there wouldn't be anyone left in the public schools here.

/east TN
//yes I had a mullet
///it was the late 80s

#team80smullet


Happy recent 50th birthday guys
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Decorus: Hey at least its not Japan where they have really farked up dress codes.
Underwear has to be white.
A Girl is suing, because her Natural hair color violates the dress code and they keep forcing her to dye her hair.
Yes girls in Japan are being punished for having been born with the wrong hair color....

That was the case for a teen attending Kaifukan Prefectural High School in the town of Habikino, Osaka Prefecture. The girl enrolled in 2015, and was repeatedly told that she had to dye her brown hair black. The girl insisted that brown was her natural hair color, but the school says that three different teachers examined the roots of the girl's hair and found them to be black, which they took as proof that she had been coloring her hair.

These strict Japanese schools are in rural areas. We're not exactly the best either if we're going to compare apples to apples.


The school he is talking about is in Osaka Prefecture.  That is as far from rural as you can get.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

xanadian: ModernPrimitive01: good lord, if they banned mullets there wouldn't be anyone left in the public schools here.

/east TN
//yes I had a mullet
///it was the late 80s

#team80smullet


you're now officially farkied as Team 80s Mullet
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: HugeMistake: The sole purpose of school dress codes, and especially hairstyle restrictions, is to create one more way for teachers and administrators to arbitrarily punish children.

The rest of the developed world seems to have no issue with uniforms and decent grooming and appearance standards.

Here in American though apparently its racist to not want the children to look like theyre homeless or stree prostitutes.


Protective hairstyles equals street prostitute for you? Ok.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: edmo: Systemic

I don't understand what that word means, but I think it means that I need to go on an angry tangent about liberal college professors teaching my 5th grader that all white people are racist.


All? Define all. I'd with a nice percentage.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hobnail: thegreatmurgatroid: HugeMistake: The sole purpose of school dress codes, and especially hairstyle restrictions, is to create one more way for teachers and administrators to arbitrarily punish children.

The rest of the developed world seems to have no issue with uniforms and decent grooming and appearance standards.

Here in American though apparently its racist to not want the children to look like theyre homeless or stree prostitutes.

Protective hairstyles equals street prostitute for you? Ok.


Do those type of hairstyles double as a hard hat or something?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: HugeMistake: The sole purpose of school dress codes, and especially hairstyle restrictions, is to create one more way for teachers and administrators to arbitrarily punish children.

The rest of the developed world seems to have no issue with uniforms and decent grooming and appearance standards.

Here in American though apparently its racist to not want the children to look like theyre homeless or stree prostitutes.


You see a black girl with braids and think homeless prostitute? That says a lot more about you than it does about them
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Decorus: Hey at least its not Japan where they have really farked up dress codes.
Underwear has to be white.
A Girl is suing, because her Natural hair color violates the dress code and they keep forcing her to dye her hair.
Yes girls in Japan are being punished for having been born with the wrong hair color....

That was the case for a teen attending Kaifukan Prefectural High School in the town of Habikino, Osaka Prefecture. The girl enrolled in 2015, and was repeatedly told that she had to dye her brown hair black. The girl insisted that brown was her natural hair color, but the school says that three different teachers examined the roots of the girl's hair and found them to be black, which they took as proof that she had been coloring her hair.


What you quoted doesn't say what you think it says
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I had a haircut like Morrissey in high school.  I think that's now a racist haircut.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 474x356]
They would be perfectly fine with this.


You probably believe yourself.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Fark_Guy_Rob: Nick Nostril: White people are easily frightened.

That's racist.

Is it racist if it's true?

Like, if I point out that Black people are more likely to talk loudly during movies, I'm definitely looking for trouble, but it's not racist. It's just an observation informed by more than four decades of movie attendance.

I probably just stepped in it, but who knows, this could be fun.


If you are generalizing based on race, yes it is
 
Decorus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Decorus: Hey at least its not Japan where they have really farked up dress codes.
Underwear has to be white.
A Girl is suing, because her Natural hair color violates the dress code and they keep forcing her to dye her hair.
Yes girls in Japan are being punished for having been born with the wrong hair color....

That was the case for a teen attending Kaifukan Prefectural High School in the town of Habikino, Osaka Prefecture. The girl enrolled in 2015, and was repeatedly told that she had to dye her brown hair black. The girl insisted that brown was her natural hair color, but the school says that three different teachers examined the roots of the girl's hair and found them to be black, which they took as proof that she had been coloring her hair.

These strict Japanese schools are in rural areas. We're not exactly the best either if we're going to compare apples to apples.


While the lawsuit is still ongoing, opponents of school policies requiring students to dye their natural hair in order to look more like it isn't dyed to unaccustomed eyes can celebrate one victory. On July 30, Hiroki Komazaki, head of children and family advocacy NPO Florence, presented a petition to the Tokyo Metropolitan Board of Education. The petition, which had collected 19,065 signatures since May, asked that schools be prohibited from instructing naturally non-black-haired students to dye their hair, and the board gave its word that the request will be met, with High School Educational Guidance Section head Seiichi Sato saying"We will not direct students with natural non-black hair to dye their hair black.
While Sato's stance is a welcome step in the direction of greater tolerance, it's worth keeping in mind that it's public schools that the Tokyo Metropolitan Board of Education has administrative control over, and so the board's promise to prohibit educators from forcing students to dye their hair black may or may not carry much weight at private schools in Tokyo.

You were saying?
 
KrustyKitten
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So you move your kid to a school with dress code requirements, make no attempt to meet those requirements, complain about how those requirements are unfair.
Sounds about right.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: hobnail: thegreatmurgatroid: HugeMistake: The sole purpose of school dress codes, and especially hairstyle restrictions, is to create one more way for teachers and administrators to arbitrarily punish children.

The rest of the developed world seems to have no issue with uniforms and decent grooming and appearance standards.

Here in American though apparently its racist to not want the children to look like theyre homeless or stree prostitutes.

Protective hairstyles equals street prostitute for you? Ok.

Do those type of hairstyles double as a hard hat or something?


A protective hairstyle is a hairstyle that tucks the hair away and keeps it free from manipulation. Protective hairstyles include braids, wigs, locks, and twists. Afro-textured hair is often prone to breakage or damage from the elements; protective hairstyles aim to guard against this. Wikipedia
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

xanadian: ModernPrimitive01: good lord, if they banned mullets there wouldn't be anyone left in the public schools here.

/east TN
//yes I had a mullet
///it was the late 80s

#team80smullet


That's not something to brag about
 
Petey4335
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Nick Nostril: White people are easily frightened.

That's racist.


Nick isn't wrong. I would also add reactionary, panicky, arrogant, stupid, and lazy.

But i would also say that about all people, all demographics.

/white person.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chitownmike: xanadian: ModernPrimitive01: good lord, if they banned mullets there wouldn't be anyone left in the public schools here.

/east TN
//yes I had a mullet
///it was the late 80s

#team80smullet

That's not something to brag about


that all depends on the length of your Camero cut
 
akallen404 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: White people are easily frightened.


... but they'll soon be back. And in greater numbers.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hobnail: thegreatmurgatroid: HugeMistake: The sole purpose of school dress codes, and especially hairstyle restrictions, is to create one more way for teachers and administrators to arbitrarily punish children.

The rest of the developed world seems to have no issue with uniforms and decent grooming and appearance standards.

Here in American though apparently its racist to not want the children to look like theyre homeless or stree prostitutes.

Protective hairstyles equals street prostitute for you? Ok.


Protective? fark me
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Walker: It's Texas, in some school districts boy's hair can't be over their ear or touch their collars, and if it is they can legally spank you. They are still back in the 50's.....1850's.


Men had long hair back then though... short became the norm after WW1 IIRC.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hobnail: Jeebus Saves: hobnail: thegreatmurgatroid: HugeMistake: The sole purpose of school dress codes, and especially hairstyle restrictions, is to create one more way for teachers and administrators to arbitrarily punish children.

The rest of the developed world seems to have no issue with uniforms and decent grooming and appearance standards.

Here in American though apparently its racist to not want the children to look like theyre homeless or stree prostitutes.

Protective hairstyles equals street prostitute for you? Ok.

Do those type of hairstyles double as a hard hat or something?

A protective hairstyle is a hairstyle that tucks the hair away and keeps it free from manipulation. Protective hairstyles include braids, wigs, locks, and twists. Afro-textured hair is often prone to breakage or damage from the elements; protective hairstyles aim to guard against this. Wikipedia


Yeah, but that was an autocorrect fark up
 
