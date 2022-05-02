 Skip to content
(Upworthy)   Want to be a good husband? Sign up for a multi-year "Husbands in Training" Program
53
53 Comments

53 Comments     (+0 »)
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or find a woman that'll put up with your shiat.  You'll be happier and not live your life like a simp.
 
strangeguitar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: Or find a woman that'll put up with your shiat.  You'll be happier and not live your life like a simp.


QFT
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it led by Riley Reid?

Family Guy did this but not with RR
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you imagine the horrified response that would be elicited if the sexes of the trainer/trainee were reversed?
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Keep my wife's training program out of your mouth!"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Explodo: Can you imagine the horrified response that would be elicited if the sexes of the trainer/trainee were reversed?


Are they remaking Stepford Wives again?
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then some of us go on to train at Top Gun husbands' school.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hrm...
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article: Some guys don't understand the basic rules humankind like respect, consent, and not shouting at the waitress because they wanted seasoned fries.

Farkers: That thar headline sounds like a bunch of pussy-whipped simps need to hand over their balls.

Never change.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it illegal to call a hitman?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"YA know Sally, I am a good husband when I'm not cheating on my wife. What say you? Dinner and drinks after work?"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: and not shouting at the waitress


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raise your kids to be good parents. If they end up not being parents, the majority still applies.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it can all be summarized as 'be a decent person' then...

1 - Why does it need to exist?

2 - Why is it needlessly sexist?

You should be a decent person even if you aren't getting married. And 'future husbands' is exclusionary.. Not every little boy will get married and not every little boy who gets married will be a husband. They might grow up to be women or something else entirely and they might marry anything.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What legitimately bothers me about this program is that the, "Dad" didn't realize that even though HE wasn't taught this stuff growing up and his wife had to point out out, it never appeared to occur to him that he's allowed to inject new information into the, "raising your kids" apect of raising your kids.

This is a symptom of a lack of generally teaching critical thinking, and very abusable by those who wish to create compliant, unthinking husbands.

/So yeah, No, sir, I don't like it.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, I'm guessing its about how to be a decent human being and not a jackass?

FTFA: Doug sums up the lessons as being: "all of the things that really just make you a decent human being".

Nailed it.

So this is just a remedial "grow the FARK up" class in case you had terrible parents or guardians.
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What have you got there, honey? Another decorative sign about how much you like wine? Those are hilarious. Let's find a good place to hang it up together."
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Explodo: Can you imagine the horrified response that would be elicited if the sexes of the trainer/trainee were reversed?


I suspect the whole point of posting this article is to have a thread where we yell at each other over whether this is silly and borderline sexist or a noble effort to defeat the scourge of toxic masculinity. All we needed was someone to kick us off with a comment just like yours. So on behalf of the Fark community, thank you for stepping up to your duties as a farker.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Explodo: Can you imagine the horrified response that would be elicited if the sexes of the trainer/trainee were reversed?

Are they remaking Stepford Wives again?


Dammit! Beat me to it. :P
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Explodo: Can you imagine the horrified response that would be elicited if the sexes of the trainer/trainee were reversed?


No, because youtube and other places have been full of the MIGTOW people for decades. It has been literally the default since "manners", "home ec" classes or other similar things had come into being. History does not cease to exist becaise it happened 20 years ago as a bygone relic.

Being chased into a corner of the internet/society does not end it, as it still is there.

That said, there still is room to grow for all the orientations to aknowledge that your partner is not just a thing, but a person with wants and needs.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: Or find a woman that'll put up with your shiat.  You'll be happier and not live your life like a simp.


That's a good way to get on the path towards mediocrity. Your partner should inspire you to become a better version of yourself.

The problem is when that partner go beyond inspiring and becomes demanding. That's the corollary here; you can't change people who don't want to change.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: If it can all be summarized as 'be a decent person' then...Why does it need to exist?


This might come as a shock to a Farker, but far too many people were not raised without simple decent manners and a degree of boundaries and self-reflection. The "husband" thing is indeed annoying but if it gets people's attention that is fine. My objection is that there isn't anything in there about learning to cook and clean that I can see.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: If it can all be summarized as 'be a decent person' then...

1 - Why does it need to exist?


Because it's still a noticeable problem.

2 - Why is it needlessly sexist?

It targets the people who need it the most: MGTOWs and Jordan Peterson fans who believe society would hand them a free wife as soon as they cleaned their room and started taking semi-regular showers. There's a lot of confused dudes who have been fed a lot of "treat women like shiat" programming and can't figure out that their personality is still repulsive.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's a proactive husband.
 
nytmare
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Explodo: Can you imagine the horrified response that would be elicited if the sexes of the trainer/trainee were reversed?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"it's about ethics in the porn industry"

Right, Mom. Right.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In a follow-up video, he says that he talked to his mother and was flabbergasted by the overwhelming response.

"She did read everyone's (36.7k) comments, which are very nice but it is a lot of sudden attention.
And she said, 'Well, if we can actually help people then we should give it a try.'
Compiling, and editing, and producing a curriculum takes a lot of time and so we decided to try and start by trying out making some videos."

In the meantime, @dougweaverart's mom doesn't have much in the way of decent audio or video recording equipment, so he set up a Go Fund Me.

In his video post appeal for funding for raising , he noted that he added a couple of hundred to the ask so that his mom could buy some snazzy clothes because her immediate response was to worry about her outfits.

*side eye*
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Proof women don't like you.  They like what they think they can mold you into.
Jfarkaw.
 
guestguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
1) Try not to be a jackass.

2) When you are a jackass, admit it and apologize.

3) Repeat

Pay me now, please.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's a nice married couple.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Look Claire, it's easy. I don't tell my wife and you don't tell your husband. Deal?"
 
Nimbull
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'll just stay single thank you. After fifty years of it I realize I'm not missing out on anything except headaches at this point.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Hmm, I'm guessing its about how to be a decent human being and not a jackass?

FTFA: Doug sums up the lessons as being: "all of the things that really just make you a decent human being".

Nailed it.

So this is just a remedial "grow the FARK up" class in case you had terrible parents or guardians.


I like the class better already
 
guestguy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 571x513]

"Look Claire, it's easy. I don't tell my wife and you don't tell your husband. Deal?"


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wait, so throat punches are not apart of a good marriage.

/when the swelling in my neck go down, I'm going to let her know
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Set a good example.  Point out good examples.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

guestguy: steklo: [Fark user image 571x513]

"Look Claire, it's easy. I don't tell my wife and you don't tell your husband. Deal?"

[i.imgflip.com image 556x500]


Fark user image
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If they only have boys there could be things the boys just don't get.  I wish I had been aware at a much younger age of the nuance of how shiatty girls can be to each other in different ways than boys, and learned to avoid getting too close to what might seem like innocuous topics that are actually quite sensitive.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mothers(fathers) don't let your babies grow up to be assholes.


/or Cowboys
//Or Politicians
///or Cops
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Proof women don't like you.  They like what they think they can mold you into.
Jfarkaw.


It's not just women. Men love the idea of finding a "broken" woman that they can "fix." A lot of times it's the incel types that have poor self esteem themselves; their dream woman is one who is similarly suffering from esteem issues and doesn't know that she's attractive.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

8 inches: Or find a woman that'll put up with your shiat.  You'll be happier and not live your life like a simp.


Easy for you to say.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: 8 inches: Or find a woman that'll put up with your shiat.  You'll be happier and not live your life like a simp.

Easy for you to say.


Username checks out
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Explodo: Can you imagine the horrified response that would be elicited if the sexes of the trainer/trainee were reversed?

[Fark user image 850x537]


"Be a little gay and a little more interesting for him."

[nowthisicanfapto.jpg]
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Why is it needlessly sexist?


I'll give you a clue. It's posted on a website that's literally called "Upworthy."
 
Surpheon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Set a good example.  Point out good examples.


This. If your kids can't learn this by the example you show, you dun farked up.

At most, I could see this being a useful self-help book for kids who grew up with parents who didn't like each other.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Surpheon: I could see this being a useful self-help book


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I thought that husbands were always in training.
 
