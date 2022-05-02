 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Bacon, alcohol, and a politician making sexual advances toward a 16-year-old   (ajc.com) divider line
8
    More: Awkward, Ethanol, Alcohol, Smyrna police officer, store manager, Cobb County officers, Breathalyzer, Blood alcohol content, Oscar Castro  
•       •       •

345 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 May 2022 at 12:50 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dude, if she was interested in you, let her make the first move. Default assumption remains young women do not want old men for lovers.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Teenagers love guys in their seventies. I think you have a shot."  - Booze
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
<carson psychic bit>What are the staples of the south?</carson>
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Bacon told the officer that he couldn't remember if the cashier was male or female, the report says."

So you're telling me that Bacon here is bisexual, and down for a lemon party in the produce aisle. Understood.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Girls think you're gross until their friends aren't looking and you show a willingness to give them an involuntary tour of your panel van.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That guy just ruined a perfectly good name.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.